Butcher and Stebbings, lifelong friends, key to JF's quick start to 2022 season

Glance at box scores from Jefferson Forest's boys soccer games this season and one common thing stands out: The connection between Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings.

Butcher scores on an assist from Stebbings, or Stebbings tallies a goal with an assist from Butcher. Look for one and you'll often find the other.

The two offensive stars are key pieces on a JF team that is loaded this season, even though it is tasked with replacing almost its entire defensive set.

Butcher and Stebbings have combined on seven of JF's 22 scores in five games this season. They also performed the same way in 2021, with one scoring and the other assisting the shot.

Maybe they just have a good connection. Or maybe it's deeper than that: the bond of two friends who grew up a stone's throw away from each other, who have played together since they were kids, now shining on a bigger stage.

"We've done this for years now," Butcher, a senior midfielder said of Stebbings, a senior forward.

Jefferson Forest, which hosts E.C. Glass for the first of two regular-season matchups at 8 p.m. Friday, is better for their connection. The Cavaliers (4-0-1) are off to a splendid start with the leadership from both players and upperclassmen like Chris Wiley, AJ Arthur, goalie Wilson Hetrick and midfielder Jacob Gong, just to name a few.

"They have a good chemistry together and they have fun," Jefferson Forest coach Scott Zaring said of Butcher and Stebbings. "They are leading our team in stats, but also leading our culture and setting the tone from the beginning."

Growing up in the same neighborhood certainly helped establish that friendship.

"I can walk to his house," Stebbings said.

"Yeah, it's about a 15-second walk," Butcher chipped in.

The two grew up playing travel soccer on the same Lynchburg squad, and they'd carpool together. But over the years, Butcher switched to a club in Charlottesville.

"I would assume you're still good friends?" a reporter asked the duo after Thursday's practice.

Butcher beamed. "Nah, I hate his guts," he said with a laugh.

The two have energized JF the last few years and played important roles on last year's squad, which made a strong run to the Class state title game in search of its first championship since 2011 before falling in the title game.

Butcher believes one thing Forest players usually do well is learn from mistakes made during the previous campaign, work to correct them and then improve.

"I feel like this year we've continued that," he added, "and we're one of the better teams I've been on at JF."

Asked what he likes about this year's squad, Stebbings pointed to a budding group.

"We've got a lot of youngsters, a lot of sophomores," he said. Among them are defender Justin Chiodo, back-up goalie Tyler Beck, midfielder Christian Kavana and forward Tyler Hinton. "Some were a little timid at first, but already they're hitting the ground running, finding their place on the team, so that's been cool to watch, because next year we'll be junior dominated, I guess."

Forest is best viewed as a mix of veteran talent and newcomers. Consider Hetrick, the new starting goalie, who took a back seat last season to then senior Christian Hecker. Hecker earned the starting role in 2021, never let go of it and proved why he should be the starting goalie with numerous impressive postseason saves. Hetrick, and the rest of JF's mostly new defense, have given up just one goal, and that occurred in a 4-1 victory over LCA this week.

"There's no drop-off there, so that's exciting," Zaring said about Hetrick's talent in goal. "It stunk for [Hetrick] not to be able to play as a junior even though he was really good. And now he's a senior and it's his spot, and he's hit the ground runnin'."

Zaring is excited for tonight's contest. JF will honor its 2011 state championship team prior to the clash. Then it's all about which team comes out with more determination and stronger play.

"It's gonna be a battle. I'm excited for it, honestly, for whatever reason, more than normal. I'm just looking forward to this game," Zaring said. "I think [Glass] is coming to play and our guys know it, and hopefully we can rise to their level. But I think it's gonna be a battle. I couldn't even predict the outcome of this one, to be honest with you, which is cool. It's gonna be fun to coach in, but it's gonna be fun to watch, too."

Asked about the rivalry, Butcher and Stebbings chose a variation of the same word: Intense.

"Going into it, it's not like 'Are we better than them?' It's more like, 'Oh, who's gonna come out and fight for it the most?'" Butcher said.

For whatever reason, the Butcher-Stebbings connection is strong, and it's one Glass will have to deal with if it wants to avenge last season's two losses to JF. The Cavaliers won 1-0 each time.

"When we used to play travel together, it used to be the same way," Stebbings said of the scoring-assist connection.

Butcher offered another comment, one that cemented just how much the friends mean to one another's development.

"I think we're better," he said, "when we're together instead of on different teams."

Nobody in Forest would argue with that.

Note to readers: Friday's game will end after press time. Visit newsadvance.com for the game recap, which also will be published in Sunday's print edition.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.