Butler crowned king, rumbles away as Brookville outlasts Amherst

They crowned Tayshaun Butler Homecoming king at halftime Friday night. It was a fitting title, because the senior running back laid down the law, helping Brookville defend Stinger Stadium by fighting off visiting Amherst 36-21 in a clash between two Seminole District foes.
Fresh off a 343-yard performance against Liberty last week, Butler reigned again, this time bruising the Lancers for 222 rushing yards on 31 carries and scoring a touchdown that helped set the tone out of the gate.
"I think our linemen won the battle up front. They made that very clear," Butler said. "They made the holes as big as they could get."
Brookville (5-2, 3-2 Seminole) raced out to a 19-0 lead courtesy of two 4-yard, first-quarter touchdowns, one by Butler and the other by Michael Viar. Amherst was forced to punt on the game's opening drive, and the Bees scored five plays later. Amherst punted again, and the Bees scored on their next drive for a 12-0 lead.
Brookville's Steven Pauley started off the second quarter by snaring an Amherst pass that he returned 45 yards for another score. The pass was tipped near the line of scrimmage, and Pauley reached for it in the open field, bobbled the ball momentarily and gained control on his way to the end zone.
"Saw the snap, read the QB's eyes. He ran a little hitch, and the D-end tipped it up. It was just the right moment at the right time," Pauley said. "Good thing I got all my teammates to come block for me. We do that drill every week, and I had to fight off one dude and then just fell into the end zone."
Brookville threatened to turn this one into a lopsided affair, but Amherst (4-3, 2-3) fought back with a 74-yard touchdown sprint by Lawrence Brown with 5:10 left in the first half.
"I thought I was goin' [for the end zone], then the safety came and hit my foot, and I saw 22 [Brookville's Jaylyn Marshall] in my peripheral and I just kept going," Brown said. "I had to get that touchdown."
Brown was coming off a game in which he caught four passes for 153 yards. He was electric again Friday, with four catches for 108 yards.
The track and basketball standout also reeled in a 38-yard pass with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter from quarterback Tyleik Brown, who was 6 of 12 for 117 passing yards. Lawrence Brown made the over-the-shoulder catch on a dead sprint. Tyleik Brown reached back and let the pass fly, and no receiver was in sight. Then Lawrence Brown entered the picture, a blur of maroon and grey.
Turns out the pass was perfectly placed, and the receiver was determined to track it down.
"Oh yeah, I knew I was gonna get to it," Brown said, "but I almost dropped it. I caught it but then it came back up again, so I had to grab it and keep going."
After leading 19-7 at halftime, Brookville scored in the third quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Joshua Ayers, a 4-yard run by quarterback Drake McDaniel and a 5-yard strike from McDaniel to Pauley. McDaniel completed 7 of 9 passes for 91 yards and rushed for an additional 55.
Amherst scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Ja'merius Stewart and then on Lawrence Brown's reception, with a two-point conversion by Vincent Sweeney. It was a valiant comeback bid by the Lancers.
"You've got to credit their staff and players, because it could have got ugly early and they fought back," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said, "and they regrouped and started playing some football. I tip my hat."
But Amherst couldn't quite overcome its early game struggles.
"We shoot ourselves in the foot and dig a hole for ourselves, and then we battled to get back in it, and y'know, a lot of mistakes tonight," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. "You just can't do that against good football teams. So that was kind of the story. Brookville's a good football team, they've got a lot of skill. You just can't spot people like that and then try to battle back in. But we almost did. We made a game out of it."
Brookville, meanwhile, struggled with penalties and some missed assignments in the second half. The Bees racked up 12 penalties in all for 105 yards.
"It was a battle," Butler said. "We had to go through a little adversity. We got a little undisciplined and got a few flags, and I think we did a good job of turning it around. I think that game just showed nothing can slow us down. We had a bunch of penalties, we were a little bit undisciplined, and we powered through it."
But Brookville excelled in the run game after busting loose for 600 yards on the ground alone last week. Against Amherst, the Bees finished with 317 rushing yards.
"It's just working, man. No reason," Meeks said of his tactics. "We've got Drake McDaniel and he can throw. Dang it, even Drake's running the ball well. I'll do a better job of mixing that up a little more, but when you have no reason to throw and you can get 10 on the ground every play, it's really hard to put it in the air and risk it."
Butler stood at midfield for the Homecoming Court ceremony at halftime, arm in arm with Maggie Kidd, who was named queen. By that time, Butler already had churned up 112 yards on the ground. Seniors on the court had to open large paper flowers to reveal who received the night's highest honor.
"Honestly, I didn't know if I was gonna get it," Butler said. "I knew it was gonna be between me or [senior fullback and lineman] Addison Ellis. Then they gave me my flower and I dropped it. I was like 'Oh, no!'"
It was the only mistake the king made all night.