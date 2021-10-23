Butler crowned king, rumbles away as Brookville outlasts Amherst

Amherst scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Ja'merius Stewart and then on Lawrence Brown's reception, with a two-point conversion by Vincent Sweeney. It was a valiant comeback bid by the Lancers.

"You've got to credit their staff and players, because it could have got ugly early and they fought back," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said, "and they regrouped and started playing some football. I tip my hat."

But Amherst couldn't quite overcome its early game struggles.

"We shoot ourselves in the foot and dig a hole for ourselves, and then we battled to get back in it, and y'know, a lot of mistakes tonight," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. "You just can't do that against good football teams. So that was kind of the story. Brookville's a good football team, they've got a lot of skill. You just can't spot people like that and then try to battle back in. But we almost did. We made a game out of it."

Brookville, meanwhile, struggled with penalties and some missed assignments in the second half. The Bees racked up 12 penalties in all for 105 yards.