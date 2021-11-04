Caleb and Gideon Davidson, LCA's 'Thunder & Lightning,' are tearing up the gridiron together

They were sent to an orphanage after their father died. Their mother had six children and couldn't provide for all of them on her own. They arrived in the U.S. a few years later and were adopted by a family living in Indiana. But that family couldn't meet their needs and gave them up after about 2½ years.

"We were asked if we could take them in," Brian Davidson said. He and Christine had already raised four children and considered themselves empty nesters. "That was a Friday. By Saturday, I had a hundred and one reasons why it was a bad idea. But Sunday, we were like, 'Let's find out a little more about these boys.' And the next Friday they were in our house."

Brian was a soccer coach who had traveled all over the world, created an outreach ministry called Sports Friends and once coached professional soccer with the Charlotte Eagles. His new three sons were athletic, so Brian thought they'd enjoy soccer. Josh took to it. Caleb and Gideon, not so much. Football came out of the blue, when Josh, who now plays linebacker for Indiana Wesleyan, told Brian at the dinner table he wanted to try it.

"I was like, "Oh no, Josh, we're soccer people," Brian said. "And I felt so convicted the next morning that I said, 'I'll find you a team."