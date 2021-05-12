Cameron Shepherd, former JF coach and Randolph assistant, tapped as Brookville's new boys basketball coach

Former Jefferson Forest boys basketball coach Cameron Shepherd, who made history at the Bedford County school in his four-year tenure there that ended in 2019, has accepted the same role at Brookville High School.
Shepherd replaces Scott Jester, who resigned his post this spring after an 11-year run with the Bees.
“I think it’s gonna be a really awesome fit,” Shepherd said Tuesday.
The 32-year-old William Byrd grad amassed a 57-46 record while at Jefferson Forest, with 25 of those victories coming in the 2018-19 season, when he took the Cavaliers to the Class 4 state semifinals. That marked the first time a boys basketball team from JF had advanced that far in school history.
JF went 25-5 that season and didn’t lose a game at home, and Shepherd was named Region 4D coach of the year for his efforts.
He announced his departure from the school after the season’s conclusion and became an assistant men’s basketball coach at Randolph College for the 2019-20 season. He left that job the following year to spend more time with his wife, Katie, and their two young daughters.
Stepping away from college coaching was difficult, he said, in part because of his relationship with WildCats head coach Pete Hamilton, Shepherd’s close friend and former college teammate at the Rivermont Avenue institution.
But while continuing in his role in the school’s admissions office, Shepherd couldn’t shake his desire to coach. Being at the high school level will allow his family to attend home and road games alike, he said, as opposed to the travel grind that can be part of the college scene. His wife, Katie Shepherd (formerly Katie Deacon), played at Brookville under former girls coach Warner Dyke, and her brother, John Deacon, played on the boys team under former coach Chris Young.
“I thought I would be OK not coaching and moving away from it,” Cameron Shepherd said. “It was one of those things where if it’s your passion, you can’t get it off your mind.”
In addition to his basketball duties, Shepherd also will serve as a special education teacher at BHS.
Brookville’s new hire is part of a coaching shakeup in the Seminole District, once a district in which coaches stayed put for long stretches of time. Think E.C. Glass’ Roy Roberson (12 seasons), Heritage’s Dan Stephens (16 seasons), Jester at Brookville (11), and Amherst’s Eddie Carter (20 years over two stints).
Now the longest continually serving boys basketball coach is Amherst’s Segar Jordan, who took over the reins in 2012. Behind him are LCA’s Paul Redgate and Glass’ DJ Best (three seasons each). Currently, Liberty High’s boys basketball position is open after the school parted ways with Randy Dunton after five seasons.
Jordan recalls a time when Shepherd, still coaching at JF, reached out to Hamilton at Randolph about an Amherst player, CJ Loving. Loving, Shepherd told his friend, would be an excellent fit with the WildCats. He was right; Loving, a 6-foot-3 senior, has averaged nearly 22 minutes per game throughout his career and 6.8 points per game.
“He helped CJ get into the door at Randolph, which was really awesome of him to do because [CJ] wasn’t [a JF] kid,” Jordan said. “... He’s a really good coach and he’s gonna get a lot out of his kids. It’s nice to have him back. Jester was a really good coach who got the most out of his guys. Sometimes I would feel really confident [heading into a game against Brookville], but I would know Jester’s gonna get the most out of his kids. Cam’s the same way.”
Jordan also recalled the 2017-18 season, when his team started 7-2. Shepherd’s JF team lost four of its first five and looked destined for the Seminole cellar. But the Cavs caught fire and reeled off 10 straight, a testament to Shepherd developing a rapport with players.
“He recognizes who his best players are and gets them shots within the offense, and gets other kids to by into their roles,” Jordan said.
Best is glad Shepherd is back in the Seminole, as well. Because of COVID-19 pauses, his Hilltoppers didn’t match up with Brookville during the 2020-21 season, so Best already has those games circled on next season’s calendar.
“[Shepherd] wants to win like everybody else,” Best said. “He really did such a good job with the JF program, turning it around to the point that now they were a winning program when he left. They were one game away from going to the big dance. That competitive spirit keeps running in him.”
Shepherd noticed a few positive characteristics at Brookville during his JF years. He compared the Bees to his alma mater, Byrd.
“Byrd was blue collar, the guys were tough and you knew every night your were gonna get their best punch,” Shepherd said. “There was no letup whatsoever. In four years at JF, there was never one time when I felt like I could catch my breath [against Brookville]. They played hard, they executed, and they seemed like a really fun group of young men to coach. Above everything else, I just want guys who want to play hard and listen.”
