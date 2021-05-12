Cameron Shepherd, former JF coach and Randolph assistant, tapped as Brookville's new boys basketball coach

Jordan recalls a time when Shepherd, still coaching at JF, reached out to Hamilton at Randolph about an Amherst player, CJ Loving. Loving, Shepherd told his friend, would be an excellent fit with the WildCats. He was right; Loving, a 6-foot-3 senior, has averaged nearly 22 minutes per game throughout his career and 6.8 points per game.

“He helped CJ get into the door at Randolph, which was really awesome of him to do because [CJ] wasn’t [a JF] kid,” Jordan said. “... He’s a really good coach and he’s gonna get a lot out of his kids. It’s nice to have him back. Jester was a really good coach who got the most out of his guys. Sometimes I would feel really confident [heading into a game against Brookville], but I would know Jester’s gonna get the most out of his kids. Cam’s the same way.”

Jordan also recalled the 2017-18 season, when his team started 7-2. Shepherd’s JF team lost four of its first five and looked destined for the Seminole cellar. But the Cavs caught fire and reeled off 10 straight, a testament to Shepherd developing a rapport with players.

“He recognizes who his best players are and gets them shots within the offense, and gets other kids to by into their roles,” Jordan said.