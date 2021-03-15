 Skip to main content
Central Virginia Coaches basketball teams

LCA vs. Altavista

Liberty Christian's Jalen Leftwich brings the ball up the court during a game against Altavista at Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

Because of the coronavirus pandemic there are no official all-Seminole District teams for the winter season. 

But six coaches from the district have released an unofficial honor for area basketball players, dubbed this year the Central Virginia Coaches team. Here's a look at how they voted for first, second and honorable mention teams. Only six district squads are represented here (Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Rustburg and LCA) since two district members, Jefferson Forest and Liberty, did not play during the basketball season. 

Central Virginia Coaches teams

First team: Jalen Leftwich (LCA), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Haddon Smith (LCA), Tayshaun Butler (Brookville), Seth Hildebrand (LCA), Brett Waugh (Amherst), Kyle Ferguson (Heritage). 

Second team: Zach Smith (E.C. Glass), Kyle Fields (Rustburg), Bre'Andre Horsley (Heritage), Marcus Rose (Amherst), Sully Holmes (LCA), Aiden Treacy (E.C. Glass), JT Brown (Brookville), Landon Sweeney (Rustburg). 

Honorable mention: Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), Shawn Payton (Heritage), Darius Brown (Heritage), Justin Burns (Amherst), Kam Woolridge (Amherst), Tanner Thomas (LCA). 

Player of the Year: Jalen Leftwich, LCA. 

