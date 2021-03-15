Central Virginia Coaches basketball teams

Because of the coronavirus pandemic there are no official all-Seminole District teams for the winter season.

But six coaches from the district have released an unofficial honor for area basketball players, dubbed this year the Central Virginia Coaches team. Here's a look at how they voted for first, second and honorable mention teams. Only six district squads are represented here (Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Rustburg and LCA) since two district members, Jefferson Forest and Liberty, did not play during the basketball season.