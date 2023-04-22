Charlie Felmlee sits in the visiting dugout at Virginia Episcopal School’s Buck Langhorne Field and talks about his past injuries and the sensational senior season he’s having right now. Then he knocks on wood for luck.

Baseball players, of course, are a superstitious lot. Most of us are, to some extent. We knock on wood. Wish on a falling star. Grasp for stray sidewalk coins only if they’re facing heads up. Charlie knocks on wood knowing that, having endured moments of doubt about the future of his baseball career while also working like mad to overcome numerous injuries, he eventually had to slow down and smell the roses. Let fate have its say. Enjoy the moment he’s living in right now.

So he looks out from the dugout to the Bishops' field, with its picturesque setting of old-Virginia architecture, stately buildings standing in the backdrop beyond the outfield fence. The field stretching ahead of him glows a dark, sun-soaked green and mixes with caramel-colored infield dirt laying in late-afternoon shadows. Practice has long since wrapped and players have gone their separate ways. There’s a girls lacrosse match taking place nearby on the boarding school’s grounds and students have navigated in that direction. Charlie left the match to sit on a pine dugout bench and talk. Talk about his past injuries, his determination to enjoy the moment and his hopes for the future.

It’s the type of warm, all-blue-skies spring afternoon any baseball player would love. Take it all in while you’re 18, because these are the perfect kind of days you’ll remember forever. When the world seems to exist in harmony. When anything is possible. When the dream of a conference title or a state championship feels within grasp. You should enjoy those type of moments, you tell yourself, because they might not come around again. And they’re fleeting.

Charlie knows all that. He knows it when he pulls a catcher’s mask over his steely blue eyes. Recognizes it while he relays orders to teammates from his rugged home behind the plate. Understands it while he’s blocking a wayward pitch in the dirt or mowing down a would-be base stealer.

He’s an 18-year-old guy living in the moment, giving all his energy for a team that has a chance to make school history — a team that is good, but wouldn’t be anywhere near as talented as it is right now without Charlie Felmlee.

***

Some promising high school careers glide by without a glitch. Others are marred by injuries, changing the course of one's plans. Felmlee's high school path was altered almost from the beginning.

As a freshman at E.C. Glass in 2019, Felmlee enjoyed a solid season. He earned postseason awards and put himself on the local baseball radar. Then, as a sophomore, he decided to play football on the Hilltoppers JV team. Wanted to be a quarterback, but because of his size at the time, coaches decided he was better suited for linebacker.

Felmlee refers to that moment now as his "10-minute football career." It was the team's first practice with pads that season. The first drill, a one-on-one tackling sequence. A running back lowered his head and charged. His helmet struck Felmlee's right throwing shoulder and dislocated it.

Felmlee also found out he had suffered a labrum tear in the same shoulder, an injury that often derails baseball careers. He underwent surgery and was sidelined for the next 10 months. Then the pandemic hit, canceling an entire spring season.

Felmlee decided to transfer. He joined coach Roger Keeling's group at Virginia Episcopal. A good friend, Jed Howard — a tall, lanky left-hander with a promising future — already had made his way from Brookville to VES. Keeling was attempting to revive the Bishops baseball program. Felmlee, with his obvious talent behind the plate and ability to swing a hot bat, became a major piece of that rebuild.

Felmlee reclassified at VES, repeating his sophomore year. He was standing on the field at practice that season, taking ground balls at shortstop when made a routine throw and felt a crack in his elbow.

He'd broken it, he said, "probably from overuse and probably stemming from the shoulder injury." "[Doctors] said my strength and range of motion weren't fully back yet," he added. He'd be sidelined for the next six months.

Felmlee attracted the attention of Atlantic Coast Conference programs, especially North Carolina, which seemed interested in recruiting Flemlee. Now, as injuries began to pile up, those talks faded.

Felmlee endured not only the injuries and significant time away from baseball, but another psychological barrier. He watched as other players he knew committed to big-time schools, saw their social media posts announcing their personal news. Those were difficult times for the youngster who lived and breathed all things baseball.

"There were a lot of nights I was sitting in bed just distraught," he recalled. "Just very down and like, 'I don't know if this is gonna work out.' Fighting though that, that's the hardest thing I've ever gone through."

***

Keeling, a former pitcher, has been around baseball for decades. He knows the value of a solid catcher. Like other catchers, Felmlee sports bruises on his arms. His knees take a beating. So does his body in general, from plays at the plate to blocking errant balls in the dirt and the overall maintenance the job requires.

"He takes a beating, and it's almost like he enjoys it," Keeling said. "The kid is meant to be a solid backstop. He takes great pride in not letting baseballs get past him."

In fact, they haven't so far this season. Felmlee hasn't allowed a passed ball yet and has only one throwing error.

"I just love the control you have of the game [as a catcher]," Felmlee said. "You're a captain out there, you're directing traffic. ... And then the toughness you have to have. You always get bruises after every game, your knees, your body take a beating. And I love that feeling after a game of hard work. Like, 'I did that.'"

He's an experienced, power-hitting catcher. Who hits in the leadoff spot. That may seem like an odd choice, but Keeling did it by design this season. Felmlee is a patient hitter, he said, but also can go after a first-pitch fastball. And most of the time, that's the pitch a leadoff hitter sees first in high school baseball. Plus, Felmlee often gets on base. That means the Bishops' two-hole hitter, Howard, can drive him in.

The pitching-catching combo at the top of the batting order is performing at a high level. Finally healthy, Felmlee is hitting a red-hot .581, with a .774 slugging percentage and a .740 on-base percentage. Howard, also a senior, is hitting a team-best .659, with a slugging percentage over 1.000. Howard has stolen 10 bases. A slimmed down Felmlee, who intentionally dropped roughly 15 pounds in the offseason, has swiped four.

Not bad for two guys who dealt with significant injuries at a young age. Howard felt discomfort in his left elbow a little over two years ago, as a sophomore, during a fall travel tournament. He tried to work out that discomfort through rehab, Keeling said, but eventually decided to undergo Tommy John surgery. He's just now getting close to full strength on the mound, Keeling said, after pitching sparingly as a junior.

Both players are the heart of this team, the one that sits at 10-4 and is challenging the school record for wins in a single season (which is 17, according to Keeling).

"I like the group they've become," Keeling said. "They set out a long time ago with their goal on 2023, and I preach to them about building a baseball culture. These seniors, these leaders have done exactly what I asked them to do. ... They've really become the epitome of a baseball family that I had visions of creating when I took over this job five years ago."

***

Felmlee's two major injuries — the torn labrum and broken elbow — kept him sidelined, but they aren't the only injuries he's endured.

Last year, in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference tournament, he was hit in the head by a pitcher throwing in the high 80s. Felmlee felt a little dazed, but stayed in the game. It wasn't until the next afternoon on the diamond that things started spinning. Everything felt off, and he couldn't hit or catch the ball well, so he got checked out by an athletic trainer. "They said I had between a mild and severe, a bad concussion," Felmlee said. "And I got vertigo that stemmed from that."

The concussion knocked him out for the remainder of the postseason.

Then, this past summer, he broke a thumb while catching. Had to sit out another month. That injury paled in comparison to the others, though.

"I'll take that at the end of the day," he said with a smile.

Through all those challenges, he's learned a lot about the game he loves and about life in general.

"I've taken a beating, for sure," Felmlee said. "But in a way it's been a blessing in disguise, because everything worked out for a reason. I've never been the type of guy to sit back and say woe is me. I've kind of excepted it, stared down the injuries in the face and — knock on wood — so far this year I've been healthy."

He started playing baseball at age 3. Began catching at age 12. Has dedicated his life to the game, missing out on plenty of gatherings and hangouts in the process. "It's what I love to do. I want to do it for as long as possible," he said.

But Felmlee decided to take a different approach for his senior year.

"Something clicked with me this summer and I was like, you know what, obviously I'm still gonna work super hard at baseball, but this is my last year of high school — I'm gonna let myself enjoy it a little bit more. Hanging out with people more on the weekend, maybe not do baseball 24-7. Take an hour off here and there.

"And I actually think that's helped my performance on the field. Not to get too down after a bad game and not get too high after a great game. Because at the end of the day, baseball is not gonna define me as a person. It's what I love to do and it's a big part of who I am, but there's more to me than just baseball."

The injuries that altered his career were on his mind last April, when he committed to play at William & Mary, where he hopes to compete for a starting spot next spring after wrapping his VES career and playing this summer in the Potomac League, a college league mainly for incoming freshmen and sophomores, in Washington, D.C.

"That was a big moment for me," Felmlee said of his commitment. "As soon as I got off the phone, I was like, 'Wow, I'm not supposed to be here.'"

For the next few weeks, he'll focus on helping VES reach its goals: winning the conference title and advancing to the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state tournament.

His perspective about the game has changed with time.

"Just savor every moment," Felmlee said. "Really be intentional about everything you do and just enjoy it, because you never know when it can stop. You never know when your career or your friendships are gonna end. And then, just not stressing about the small stuff. Just trying to be a happy kid and enjoy everything while [I] still can."