Class 3 and 4 Track & Field Championships Day 1: Oakes wins triple jump, battles brewing in sprints

One down, four to go.

Alaysia Oakes made winning look easy on her first day at the Class 3 state track & field championships.

She recorded the day's best mark in the triple jump field on just her second attempt (39 feet, 6 inches) and, after making one more leap, left the sand satisfied to focus on getting through two preliminary sprint events.

"Two inches off the record," Oakes said, referring to the state mark of 39-08½ set by former Tabb High standout Maya Hanks in 2016. "So I wanted to, obviously, compete and jump for the record, but busy day so I have to prioritize and save my energy."

The win gave the Heritage phenom 16 individual state titles. She'll try for four more Saturday, when most events will be staged on the closing day of the Class 3 and 4 state championships, which are being staged at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex. Oakes also will star in the long jump and face tough fields in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.

In the 100 dash preliminaries, the stage is set for a showdown between Oakes, and Rustburg's NaKayla Foster and Emily Coates. The trio holds the three top times in the field headed into the finals, scheduled for approximately 12:30 p.m. Foster ran a speedy 12.26 Friday, followed by Oakes' 12.32 and Coates' 12.44.

The three runners also will go head-to-head in the 200 dash finals after Foster ran Friday's best time (25.24), followed by Coates (25.31) and Oakes (25.45). At last June's state championships, Oakes held off both challengers in the 100 dash and Coates went sub-25 seconds to claim the 200 dash. Now all bets are off, as Oakes has been forced to play catchup after returning late this spring from injury and Foster and Coates are both trying to eclipse the lows they set earlier this season.

Sprint battles also are brewing on the boys side of Class 3, where Heritage senior Deuce Crawford is trying to catch James Monroe's Bryan Dudley and Abingdon's Xander Brown. Crawford finished third in the prelim with a 10.97.

"What I wanted was to just get in the finals," Crawford said after the 100 dash prelims.

He has a number in his head for Saturday's 200 dash finals: 21.77. That's the meet record set by Heritage grad Jamik Alexander in 2014. The next year, Alexander became the first male athlete in Heritage history to win the "triple crown" at states: the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Crawford will compete in all three events Saturday. He enters the 400 dash with the third-best seed time.

In the 200 prelims Friday, Liberty Christian Academy's Jeb Moon recorded the best mark with a 21.99, followed by James Monroe's Dudley (22.10) and then Crawford (22.20).

The Heritage star had been sidelined by a quad injury, and at one point before the state meet, there was some uncertainty about whether he'd be able to race. But he's here, making his presence known, and is in good position to compete for a title each time he steps in the blocks.

"I feel better, actually," Crawford said. "Just been resting, icing. Should have taken an extra week last week [at regionals] instead of trying to run, but I'm glad that I got back."

Four official events (excluding prelims) were staged in both classes Friday. In the Class 4 girls pole vault, Jefferson Forest standout Hannah Pettyjohn vaulted 11 feet, 3 inches, but was unable to defend her outdoor title from one year ago. Instead, Kettle Run's Colleen Schaner leapt to 11-04 for the title on her final jump of the day.

The sizeable crowd lined in shadow to watch the afternoon event along the south breezeway, which offers the only abundance of shade inside the entire complex, and let out a final roar for Schaner, who finished 10 inches behind Pettyjohn here last June and two feet behind the Forest senior when Pettyjohn busted out a 12-6, setting a new meet record at the indoor championships, over the winter.

Pettyjohn also competed in the discus Friday, finishing ninth with a 103-03. Her meet is not done, though. She'll compete in the shot put, high jump and 4x400 relay Saturday.

Also in Class 4, Amherst's Cyanna Cabell posted a runner-up finish in the triple jump (38-01½) and Jefferson Forest's 4x800 relay team — comprised of Alexis Plaster, Beall Roberts, Lauren Vossen and Shauna Skow — finished fourth. Kandace McIvor helped JF reach 17 points by the day's end (currently second behind Western Albemarle) by finishing sixth in the triple jump.

In Class 3, the Heritage girls are third with 16 points, behind Maggie Walker (20.50) and Culpeper (18). But look for Rustburg and James Monroe to enter the conversation Saturday as Heritage tries to load up on the points with Oakes leading the way. HHS' Akera Molette was fifth in the triple jump. Liberty's Susannah Allen was fifth in the pole vault.

LCA's Kona Moore finished second in the Class 3 pole vault Friday with an 11-foot leap. Christiansburg's Madelyn Moles posted the same mark but was awarded the title because she did so in fewer attempts.

On the Class 3 boys side, Brookville's Trey Lloyd was runner-up in the high jump with a 6-03, two inches behind Cave Spring's Skylor Griffiths.

Heritage's McKinley Pennix finished third in the triple jump with a 45-09¼ (HHS is tied for fourth at 11 points with Abingdon). That event offered the day's biggest surprise in events officially scored: I.C. Norcom's Montrell Covil set a new Class 3 record with a jump of 50 feet, ½ inch.

And a new meet record also was set, in stunning fashion, in the Class 4 girls 100 prelims. Last June, Kings Fork's Asia Powell received the day's biggest ovation when she clocked a blistering 11.94 to set a new state record. She was back Friday and turned in an 11.93. But Madison Whyte, of Heritage-Newport News, eclipsed the record with white-hot 11.63.

Saturday's events get underway at 9 a.m. with 3,200-meter runs for girls and boys in both classes. Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. and track events at noon.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores after 4 of 17 events: 1. Maggie Walker 15, 2. Spotswood 14, 3. Tabb 12, T4. Heritage 11, Abingdon 11, T6. Cave Spring 10, I.C. Norcom 10, T8. Christiansburg 8, Manassas Park 8, T10. Tunstall 7, Brookville 7, 12. Lakeland 6, T13. Lake Taylor 5, Charlottesville 5, T15. Waynesboro 4, Lord Botetourt 4.

Top 3 individuals (Day 1 of 2): 4x800 Relay: 1. Abingdon 8:13.24, 2. Tabb 8:21.84, 3. Maggie Walker 8:24.63; High Jump: 1. Skylor Griffiths (Cave Spring) 6-05, 2. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 6-03, 3. Jamarcus Brown (Tunstall) 6-03; Triple Jump: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 50-00.50, 2. Philip Daniel (Manassas ParK) 45-11, 3. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 45-09.25; Shot Put: 1. Dillon Taylor (Spotswood) 54-01.50, 2. Ross Bazzachi (Maggie Walker) 51-03, 3. Justin Royez (Lakeland) 49-10; 100 Dash (Prelims): 1. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 10.73, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 10.81, 3. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 10.87; 110 Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Mason Cumbie (Hopewell) 14.76, 2. William Smith (Skyline) 15.84, 3. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 15.93; 200 Dash (Prelims): 1. Jeb Moon (LCA) 21.99, 2. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 22.10 3. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 22.20.

Other Top 6 locals: 4x800 Relay: Staunton River (Kayden Ryder, Spencer Kearns, Jack Weddle, Sam Weddle) 8:33.64; High Jump: 4. Kam Burns (Heritage) 6-01; 100 Dash (Prelims): 6. Jeb Moon (LCA) 10.94; 110 Hurdles (Prelims): 4. Kai Moore (LCA) 15.99; 200 Dash (Prelims): 5. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 22.53.

Class 4 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores after 4 of 17 events: 1. Pulaski 25, 2. Heritage (Leesburg) 15, 3. Manor 14, 4. Dominion 12, 5. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 10, T6. Loudoun Co. 9, Hanover 9, T8. Deep Creek 8. Loudoun Valley 8, 10. Grafton 6.75, T11. John Handley 6, Blacksburg 6, T13. Smithfield 5, Atlee 5, 15. Courtland 4.50. 16. E.C. Glass 4, 17. Rock Ridge 3.50, 18. Western Albemarle 2, 19. Churchland 1.50, 20. Millbrook 1, 21. Broad Run 0.75.

Top 3 individuals (Day 1 of 2): 4x800 Relay: 1. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7:52.64, 2. Loudoun Valley 7:53.98, 3. Blacksburg 7:55.75; High Jump: 1. JJ Gulley (Pulaski) 6-05, 2. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 6-03, 3. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 6-01; Shot Put: 1. Deigo Turner (Pulaski) 54-10, 2. Ryan Nolan (Deep Creek) 53-06.50, 3. Stephen Daley (John Handley) 53-04; Triple Jump: 1. Omari Cornwall (Heritage-Lessburg) 46-07.50, 2. Nicolas Simmons (Manor) 46-03, 3. Jaime Mitchell (Manor) 45-03.50; 100 Dash (Prelims): 1. Peyton Lewis (Salem) 10.90, 2. JJ Gulley (Pulaski) 10.93, 3. Antoinne Fair (Deep Creek) 10.93; 110 Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Henry Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 14.58, 2. Matt Zurbach (Broad Run) 14.94, 3. Barlowe Branch III (Dinwiddie) 15.01; 200 Dash (Prelims): 1. Antoinne Fair (Deep Creek) 21.81, 2. Peyton Lewis (Salem) 21.96, 3. Shamar Williams (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 21.98).

Other Top 6 locals: Shot Put: 5. Malachi Perkins (E.C. Glass) 49-07; 110 Hurdles (Prelims): 6. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 15.31.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores after 4 of 17 events: 1. Maggie Walker 20.50, 2. Culpeper Co. 18, 3. Heritage 16, T4. William Byrd 11, Christiansburg 11, 6. Tabb 10, 7. York 8.50, T8. Meridian 8, LCA 8, 10. Spotswood 6, T11. Fort Defiance 5, I.C. Norcom 5, Caroline 5, T14. Skyline 4, Warren Co. 5, 16. Liberty 3.50.

Top 3 individuals (Day 1 of 2): 4x800 Relay: 1. Tabb 9:44.84, 2. Meridian 9:45.07, 3. Maggie Walker 9:45.51; Discus: 1. Theresa Breckley (Culpeper Co.) 107-04, 2. Mya Rosser (Wm. Byrd) 106-02, 3. Taylor Daniels (Culpeper Co.) 103-09; Pole Vault: 1. Madelyn Moles (Christiansburg) 11-00, 2. Kona Moore (LCA) 11-00, 3. Kaitlyn Baker (Maggie Walker) 10-06; Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 39-06, 2. Ciarra Moore (York) 37-05, 3. Madison Doss (Spotswood) 37-02.50; 100 Dash (Prelims): 1. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 12.26, 2. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 12.32, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 12.44; 100 Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Shea Hart (Fluvanna) 15.57, 2. Jadelyn Taylor (Goochland) 15.64, 3. Jaelyn Lynch (Charlotesville) 15.67; 200 Dash (Prelims): 1. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 25.24, 2. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 25.31, 3. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 25.45.

Other Top 6 locals: Pole Vault: 5. Susannah Allen (Liberty) 9-06; Triple Jump: 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 36-01.25; 100 Hurdles (Prelims): 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 16.29.

Class 4 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores after 4 of 17 events: 1. Western Albemarle 21, 2. Jefferson Forest 17, T3. Kettle Run 14, Sherando 14, 5. Fauquier 12, 6. Amherst 10.50, T7. Atlee 10, Tuscarora 10, T9. James Wood 9, Hanover 9, 11. Loudoun Valley 8. T12. Broad Run 5, Louisa 5, 14. Blacksburg 450, T15. Courtland 2, Kings Fork 2, T17. Monacan 1, E.C. Glass 1, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 1.

Top 3 individuals (Day 1 of 2): 4x800 Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 9:19.47, 2. Loudoun Valley 9:35.39, 3. Hanover 9:43.29; Discus: 1. Ella Carlson (Sherando) 133-05, 2. Stephanie Clark (Fauquier) 113-05, 3. Aubrey Grove (James Wood) 112-04; Pole Vault: 1. Colleen Schaner (Kettle Run) 12-04, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 11-03, 3. Elizabeth Strobach (Western Albemarle) 11-03; Triple Jump: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 39-03.75, 2. Cyanna Cabell (Amherst) 38-01.50, 3. Alysa Carrigan (Tuscarora) 37-09; 100 Dash (Prelims): 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 11.63, 2. Asia Powell (Kings Fork) 11.93, 3. Sanna Wooden (Heritage-NN) 12.21; 100 Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Daysa Tolbert (Deep Creek) 14.75, 2. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 14.95, Jazmyn Richardson (Deep Creek) 15.10; 200 Dash (Prelims): 1. Sanaa Wooden (Heritage-NN) 24.85, 2. Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 24.97, 3. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 25.04.

Other Top 6 locals: 4x800 Relay: 4. Jefferson Forest (Alexis Plaster, Beall Roberts, Lauren Vossen, Shauna Skow) 9:45.49; Triple Jump: 6. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 35-01.25; 100 Hurdles: 6. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 15.39.

