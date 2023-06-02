Elijah Sherard entered Friday's tune-up for the 200-meter dash finals as the No.1-ranked runner in the state for the Virginia High School League's Class 3.

The Rustburg junior left the track following a preliminary run knowing he will need to be at his best Saturday afternoon, when he's expected to go head-to-head with another Lynchburg-area standout.

"It went good today," Sherard said after completing his run. "Just wanted to get in the finals for tomorrow and get set for a good lane."

Friday marked the first day of the VHSL's combined Class 3 and 4 state track and field championships at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex, with finals held in some field events and the 4x800 relays, and preliminaries in sprints.

Sherard, the Region 3C champion in the 200 dash at last week's meet in Harrisonburg, clocked a 21.98 in Friday's state prelim to place second. Slightly ahead of him, grabbling the first spot, was Brookville senior Mikael Hunt, at 21.82.

The finish sets up what could amount to a thrilling 1-2 local finish in the 200 when the finals are held at approximately 4:40 p.m. At the region meet, Hunt finished on Sherard's heels, at 21.65.

A steady headwind blew in all afternoon as runners hit the final straightaway, making for times that weren't always as low as athletes hoped. It was also hot, suddenly seasonably so, and athletes dealt with that Friday as well after weeks of training in cooler weather. They could face other challenges Saturday — an all-day slate is planned to begin at 9 a.m. — if rain falls on the Hill City, as is predicted in the afternoon.

Sherard knows he's the fast runner in the 200 dash field, and he's encouraged by that fact. He's also a member of the top-ranked 4x100 relay team in the state at the Class 3 level. Rustburg — the team is made up of junior Jamier Flemming, sophomore Marshawn Rosser, Sherard and freshman Kaydon Taylor — enters that event, scheduled for approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, with a time of 41.95. Waynesboro is next, one second behind.

And so while Sherard has plenty of confidence, he's not arrogant about his place. Not with Hunt in the field. The two runners were the only ones in the 31-person field to post times under 22 seconds Friday.

"It kind of helps me out," he said of his No. 1 200 dash ranking, "to know that there's not really anybody [in the field] faster than me. But then again, it makes me feel comfortable, and I don't really want to feel comfortable."

Hunt also took first in the 100 dash prelims with a time of 10.93. Rustburg's Rosser was second at 10.95, setting up what could be another thrilling local finish Saturday when the 100 finals are held at approximately 12:40 p.m.

In finals events, Heritage earned several top 3 finishes on the boys and girls sides. Markus White finished second in the triple jump with a 46-foot, 2-inch leap. New Kent's Ellis Branch claimed the event with a 46-06.50 on his second jump of the day. Markus White's brother, Marquis White, is seeded second in the 110-meter hurdles after running a 15.59 in Friday's prelim.

Akera Molette was runner-up in the girls triple jump, posting a best mark of 38-01.50 on her fifth attempt of the afternoon. Meanwhile, York's Ciarra Moore sailed to the title after reaching 40 feet on her first jump of the day, a benchmark for many jumpers.

There's more ahead for Molette on Saturday. She'll compete in the long jump, high jump, run the lead leg of the 4x100 relay and compete in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She placed second in the 100 hurdles preliminaries Friday with a 15.60. Charlottesville's Jaelyn Lynch was first at 15.34.

Heritage's Jaelyn Arnold finished third in the discus with a best throw of 104 feet, 6 inches. Culpeper County's Theresa Breckley won the event easily, with a 119-05, but Arnold will return to try for the shot put title on Saturday.

Heritage will look for strong showings on both the boys and girls sides Saturday to battle Abingdon on the girls side and Abingdon and Caroline on the boys side.

Also in Class 3, LCA sophomore Kona Moore took third in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches.

And Brookville freshman Kaelen Tucker put together a strong performance in the 100 dash prelims, placing second with a 12.84, slightly behind favorite Simone' Hamlar, of Northside. Tucker's teammate, Jada Fyffe, was fourth, and Iyana Sherard of Rustburg was fifth.

Sherard, a senior, was also third in the 200 prelims with a 26-84. Tucker took fifth in that prelim.

In Class 4, Jefferson Forest's Mobu Nwakor was runner-up in the triple jump, finishing with a 47-06.75, set on his opening leap. In that same first flight of jumps, Ryan Wilson-McCoy, of Liberty-Bealeton, put up a 47-11.50 mark that stood through the finals and was good for first. E.C. Glass' Ja'mar Smith finished sixth.

Smith set himself up for what will be another exciting finish Saturday by claiming fourth in the prelims of the 110-meter hurdles (15.36).

Numerous high-profile athletes are in the field this weekend, among them Salem running back Peyton Lewis, a two-time state champion in the 55 dash and celebrated running back who will suit up for Tennessee's football season next season.

But perhaps the most impressive athlete of them all hails from Heritage-Newport News. Madison Whyte, a state champion sprinter who stands close to 6 feet and who will run next year at University of Southern California, was leaps and bounds ahead of the fields she participated in Friday. She broke away from the pack in the 100- and 200-meter preliminaries, showcasing her speed and long, graceful stride along the way. By the final 50 meters of both races, she had the track to herself.

Class 1 and 2 Championships

At James Madison University in Harrisonburg, the Appomattox girls took four of the top six spots in the pole vault on the first day of competition.

Morgan Flamm and Nadiyah Abdussalaam tied for runner-up (8 feet) behind champion Anna Callo, of Stuarts Draft, who finished with a 10-06. Appomattox also got a fifth-place finish from Marissa Perry and a sixth-place finish by Yasmine Skates. Abdussalaam was also sixth in the triple jump and placed fifth in the prelims of the 110 hurdles.

In Class 1, Altavista's 4x800 relay team — comprised of Joel Phillips, Joseph Derrick, Jordan Pippin and Shane Stevens — finished third with a time of 8:40.40.