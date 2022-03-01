Class 4 State Track & Field Championships: JF takes second overall as Pettyjohn, Lamanna and Hilton claim victories

First, Hannah Pettyjohn felt sad. Then she got mad.

And once the Jefferson Forest senior was in that angry zone, nothing could stop her.

Pettyjohn, the Cavaliers' multi-event specialist, finished the Class 4 state shot put in admittedly disappointing fashion Tuesday, taking fifth place with a throw of 33 feet, 7 inches after she'd entered as the top seed in the 12-person field. And she still had to go compete in the pole vault.

"I came into [the pole vault] a little worried, because I know when I get down on myself I don't perform so well," Pettyjohn said.

She'd gotten inside her own head, where doubt and worry can creep in and replace an otherwise determined mindset.

"When I do get upset, I get sad," Pettyjohn said, "and I kind of wallow in my sadness, which sounds pretty bad, but I just get it in my head and I just can't stop thinking about it. So it works to my advantage for me to be angry. So I just told myself, 'I'm furious. I'm so mad.' And I came down the runway just trying to feel angry."

A couple hours later, she was all smiles. Pettyjohn overcame those early shot put blues to capture the pole vault title with a vault of 12 feet, 6 inches. That mark tied an indoor meet record co-owned by Jefferson Forest's Gracie Jauch and Fluvanna's Hannah Meador.

"I'm feeling really happy," Pettyjohn said after joining the new state ranks. "I think my pole vault makes up for some other things I'm not so happy about. So I'm just gonna try to focus on this, because it was a really good meet. And I'm really happy overall."

Pettyjohn also finished second in the high jump at 5-02, 4 inches out of first. She was one of several standout Jefferson Forest athletes at the Class 4 meet, which wrapped in conjunction with the Class 3 meet Tuesday evening.

And Pettyjohn wasn't the only Cavaliers senior to turn frustration into fuel.

Addison Hilton, after posting a second-place finish in the 500 dash, answered with a 35.12 to win the 300 dash, a thrilling race that saw Hilton hold off furious attempts from Atlee and Deep Creek sprinters. Emerging from the final backstretch, with about 75 meters remaining, Hilton saw his slim lead narrowing even further. So he hit the jets.

"I just got angry," he said. "I was like, 'I'm not letting this happen.' So I just put the rest I had out there on the last straight. I was in a pretty bad mood after the 500. Now I'm feeling better."

Forest's sophomore Zoie Lamanna took champion Alli Crytser (Hanover) to the wire in the 1,600-meter run. Crytser finished at 4:54.38, Lamanna at 4:54.98. Both runners shattered the Class 4 record set in 2020 by Loudoun Valley's Ava Gordon (4:57.59).

An hour and 20 minutes later, Lamanna was back on the track for the 1,000-meter run. This time she settled into a nook near the front of the pack, then made her move at the beginning of the final backstretch. She broke away from the field for her first state championship victory, a 3:00.18 that was less than two seconds off the meet record.

"I just kind of tried to run a tactical race and save as much as I could for the end," Lamanna said, "because I knew that I had the potential to win, it was just whether I could kick it in in the end. So I kind of just kept positive thoughts flowing and when the last bell lap rang I just went as hard as I could."

Forest senior Brannon Adams, who has run with Lamanna the last two years in cross country and track, watched the sophomore's performance.

"Zoie's an exceptional talent, for sure," Adams said after finishing sixth in the boys 1,600 and seventh in the 3,200. "She really enjoys the sport, she does the little things right. I love watching Zoie run. Probably one of my favorite runners to watch, actually."

Forest saw its hopes for a girls team title slip away as afternoon turned to evening. JF finished in a tie for second place with Atlee at 58 points, just one point behind champion Heritage-Newport News. The Cavaliers 4x400 team, in the day's final event, finished ninth — 0.05 seconds out of eighth place, which would have netted JF one point, enough for a share of the title.

Loudoun Valley won the boys title (56 points) over Western Albemarle (47 points). JF took sixth.

Amherst's Lawrence Brown won the long jump with a 22-01 and was second in the 55 dash.

Other top five local girls finishes included:

Amherst's Cyanna Cabel (second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump), JF's Taryn Harvey (runner-up behind Pettyjohn in the pole vault) and JF's Kandace McIvor (fourth in the 55 hurdles and sixth in the 300 dash).

Other top five local boys performances included:

E.C. Glass freshman Ja'mar Smith (second in 55 hurdles, fourth in long jump), JF's Mobu Nwakor (third in high jump), Amherst's Isaiah Idore (fourth in triple jump), and JF's Brian Aveson (fifth in the 500).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Heritage 86, 2. Maggie Walker 61, 3. Tabb 45.33, 4. Rustburg 36, 5. Culpeper County 34, 6. Cave Spring 32, 7. Christiansburg 30, 8. Charlottesville 24, 9. Abingdon 23, 10. York 21, 11. Spotswood and Liberty Christian 18, 13. Fluvanna County 15, 14. I.C. Norcom 14, 15. Booker T. Washington 13, 16. Warren County and Lakeland 12, 18. Fort Defiance 11, 19. Brentsville District and Phoebus 10, 21. William Byrd 9.66, 22. Phoebus 9, 23. New Kent and James Monroe 8, 25. Skyline 6, 26. Turner Ashby 5, 27. Liberty 4, 28. Northside and Lafayette 3, 30. Lord Botetourt 2, 31. Goochland and Caroline 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 7.09, 2. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 7.24, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 7.26; 300: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 40.86, 2. Nakayla Foster (Rustburg) 40.92, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 41.64; 500: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 1:17.42, 2. Sydney Wynn (James Monroe) 1:17.96, 3. Danielle Hollington (York) 1:20.65; 1,000: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 3:00.75, 2. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 3:03.33, 3. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 3:06.79; 1,600: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 5:05.72, 2. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 5:09.12, 3. Catherin Garrison (Maggie Walker) 5:13.16; 3,200: 1. Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker) 11:24.32, 2. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 11:24.82, 3. Katryna Aulenbach (Tabb) 11:29.49; 55H: 1. Shea Hart (Fluvanna County) 8.64, 2. Jaelyn Lynch (Charlottesville) 8.89, 3. Evelyn Brantley (Charlottesville) 9.06; 4x200: 1. Cave Spring 1:50.87, 2. Heritage (Akera Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden, Taylor Porter) 1:51.87, 3. Lakeland 1:51.97; 4x400: 1. Liberty Christian (Kona Moore, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler) 4:12.56, 2. Tabb 4:16.67, 3. Abingdon 4:17.42; 4x800: 1. Tabb 9:49.26, 2. Maggie Walker 9:50.06, 3. Spotswood 10:03.55; HJ: 1. Ella Somers (Broadway) 5-04.00, 2. Lilly Shepherd (Christiansburg) 4-10.00, 3. Akera Molette (Heritage) 4-10.00; LJ: 1. Alyasia Oakes (Heritage) 19-10.75, 2. Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (Culpeper County) 16-09.00, 3. Corryn Connor (Phoebus) 16-08.00; TJ: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 39-02.50, 2. Ciarra Moore (York) 36-01.25, 3. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 35-02.25; PV: 1. Maddie Moles (Christiansburg) 11-03.00, 2. Cameron Unice (Maggie Walker) 10-06.00, 3. Kaitlyn Baker (Maggie Walker) 10-06.00; SP: 1. Jamie Young (I.C. Norcom) 37-09.00, 2. Theresa Breckley (Culpeper County) 37-08.00, 3. Ashley Lauritzen (Culpeper County) 36-10.00.

Other top 8 locals — 55H: 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 9.18; 4x200: 8. Liberty Christian (Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Kona Moore, Mia Detwiler) 1:53.19; HJ: 5. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 4-10.00; LJ: 4. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 16-07.50, 6. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 16-00.75; TJ: 6. Akera Molette (Heritage) 34-02.50; PV: 4. Kona Moore (Liberty Christian) 10-06.00, 5. Susannah Allen (Liberty) 9-06.00; SP: 4. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 35-09.50, 7. Jordyn Robbins (Liberty Christian) 33-08.75.

Class 4 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Heritage (Newport News) 59, 2. Jefferson Forest and Atlee 58, 4. Western Albemarle 56.5, 5. Deep Creek 37, 6. Hanover 36.5, 7. Great Bridge 30, 8. Blacksburg and Kings Fork 27, 10. Fauquier 22, 11. Jamestown 19.5, 12. Monacan and Loudoun Valley 15, 14. Amherst 12, 15. Dominion 11, 16. Eastern View and John Handley 10, 18. Cortland and Louisa County and King George 9, 21. George Washington 8, 22. Kettle Run 7.5, 23. Tuscarora 6, 24. Churchland and Heritage (Leesburg) and Patrick Henry (Ashland) 5, 27. Orange County and Liberty (Bealeton) and Grafton 4, 30. E.C. Glass and Lightridge 2, 32. James Wood 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 6.97, 2. Asia Powell (Kings Fork) 7.02, 3. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 7.22; 300: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 37.96, 2. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 40.30, 3. Sanaa Wooden (Heritage-Newport News) 40.99; 500: 1. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 1:15.42, 2. Evelyn Anderson (Eastern View) 1:16.92, 3. Dasya Tolbert (Deep Creek) 1:17.84; 1,000: 1. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 3:00.18, 2. Hailey Hodson (Western Albemarle) 3:03.52, 3. Sadie Adams (Western Albemarle) 3:04.55; 1,600: 1. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 4:54.38, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 4:54.98, 3. Sadie Adams (Western Albemarle) 4:59.68; 3,200: 1. Caroline Bauer (Jamestown) 10:32.75, 2. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 10:46.21, 3. Scarlet Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 10:52.09; 55H: 1. Jazmyn Richardson (Deep Creek) 8.29, 2. Dasya Tolbert (Deep Creek) 8.48, 3. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 8.51; 4x200: 1. Heritage (Newport News) 1:43.23, 2. Kings Fork 1:44.19, 3. Atlee 1:48.62; 4x400: 1. Heritage (Newport News) 3:59.10, 2. Deep Creek 4:06.80, 3. Western Albemarle 4:07.17; 4x800: 1. Western Albemarle 9:32.90, 2. Jamestown 9:37.11, 3. Fauquier 9:37.29; HJ: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 5-06.00, 2. Katja Kehlenbeck (Blacksburg) 5-04.00, 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-02.00; LJ: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 19-02.25, 2. Elizabeth Deen (George Washington) 18-04.00, 3. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-02.00; TJ: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 40-09.50, 2. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 36-10.75, 3. Dezmajia Carter (Louisa County) 36-07.00; PV: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 12-06.00, 2. Taryn Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 10-06.00, 3. Raina Fitzwater (Western Albemarle) 10-06.00; SP: 1. Rachael Turner (Hanover) 37-06.00, 2. Savannah Nash (Atlee) 34-08.00, 3. Breanna Summers (Dominion) 34-02.00.

Other top 8 locals — 300: 6. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 42.31; 3,200: 7. Abby Johnson (E.C. Glass) 11:28.48; 55H: 4. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 8.75; LJ: 5. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 17-04.25, 8. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 16-08.50; TJ: 5. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 34-01.25; SP: 5. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 33-07.00.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Abingdon 97, 2. Heritage 63, 3. I.C. Norcom 53, 4. Lafayette 43, 5. Brookville 36.5, 6. Phoebus 26, 7. Tabb and Fort Defiance 23, 9. Liberty Christian 22, 10. New Kent 19, 11. Skyline and Maggie Walker 16, 13. Lord Botetourt 13, 14. Culpeper County 11, 15. Brentsville District 10.5, 16. Hopewell and Staunton River and Monticello and Fluvanna County and James Monroe and Goochland 10, 22. Christiansburg 9, 23. Northside 8, 24. Broadway and Charlottesville and Magna Vista 5, 27. Caroline 4, 28. Hidden Valley and Booker T. Washington and Spotswood 3, 31. Bassett and Wilson Memorial 2, 33. Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County and William Byrd 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 6.37, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 6.40, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 6.53; 300: 1. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 34.98, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 35.00, 3. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 35.04; 500: 1. Chris Smith (Lafayette) 1:05.10, 2. Aidan Girard (Fluvanna County) 1:06.89, 3. Brent Wesolowski (Brookville) 1:06.98; 1,000: 1. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) 2:35.91, 2. Nick Smerlis (Tabb) 2:36.58, 3. Todd Pillion II (Abingdon) 2:39.12; 1,600: 1. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 4:21.96, 2. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 4:22.65, 3. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 4:25.55; 3,200: 1. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 9:32.47, 2. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 9:48.07, 3. Brazil Mathes (Monticello) 9:48.70; 55H: 1. Mason Cumbie (Hopewell) 7.72, 2. Logan Bailey (Skyline) 8.08, 3. Cameron Hundley (Lafayette) 8.18; 4x200: 1. Heritage (Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, Kameron Burns, Deuce Crawford) 1:31.45, 2. Lafayette 1:32.85, 3. I.C. Norcom 1:32.93; 4x400: 1. Phoebus 3:30.89, 2. Brookville (Jaylyn Marshall, Christian Seeney, Chasen Hunt, Brent Wesolowski) 3:32.14, 3. I.C. Norcom 3:34.26; 4x800: 1. Abingdon 8:10.33, 2. Fort Defiance 8:25:03, 3. Tabb 8:25.88; HJ: 1. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 6-02.00, 2. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 6-02.00, 3. James Whitted (Abingdon) 6-00.00; LJ: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 22-06.50, 2. Dequan Thompson (Culpeper County) 21-07.50, 3. James Whitted (Abingdon) 21-06.00; TJ: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 46-05.50, 2. Darius Brown (Heritage) 44-07.00, 3. Ellis Branch (New Kent) 42-11.00; PV: 1. Tyler Black (Goochland) 13-03.00, 2. Dylan Sawyer (Brentsville District) 12-09.00, 3. Kai Moore (Liberty Christian) 11-09.00; SP: 1. Sam Boyer (Lafayette) 47-01.75, 2. Paul Battle (I.C. Norcom) 45-11.50, 3. Ross Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 45-05.00.

Other top 8 locals — 300: 6. Jeb Moon (Liberty Christian) 36.36, 7. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 36.67; 1,000: 6. Chasen Hunt (Brookville) 2:39.90; 1,600: 4. Chase Hunt (Brookville) 4:30.41; 55H: 4. Kai Moore (Liberty Christian) 8.25, 7. Landon Hoy (Liberty Christian) 8.90; 4x200: 4. Liberty Christian (Casey Schmincke, Gideon Davidson, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford) 1:33.39; 4x400: 4. Staunton River (Malakhi Gregory, Spencer Kearns, Alfred Finney, Kayden Ryder) 3:34.98, 8. Liberty Christian (Landon Hoy, Samuel O’Regan, Luke Davis, Jeb Moon) 3:38.75; 4x800: 4. Staunton River (Spencer Kearns, Sam Weddle, Jack Weddle, Kayden Ryder) 8:26.03; HJ: 4. Kameron Burns (Heritage) 5-10.00, 5. Carter Banks (Heritage) 5-10.00, 8. Tyshawn Brown (Heritage) 5-10.00; LJ: 7. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 20-08.75, 8. Markus White (Heritage) 20-03.50; TJ: 5. Markus White (Heritage) 42-08.50; PV: 7. James Brown (Brookville) 11-03.00; SP: 8. Antwon Wilson (Heritage) 42-04.25.

Class 4 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 56, 2. Western Albemarle 47, 3. Pulaski County 46.5, 4. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 41, 5. Atlee 39, 6. Jefferson Forest and Grafton 36, 8. Amherst 31, 9. Manor 23, 10. Hanover 21, 11. Warhill and Deep Creek 20, 13. Blacksburg and Dominion and Smithfield 16, 16. Churchland 15.5, 17. E.C. Glass 14, 18. Louisa County 12, 19. Loudoun County 11, 20. Salem (Roanoke) and Courtland and Jamestown 10, 23. Dinwiddie and Kings Fork 6, 25. Hampton and John Handley 5, 27. James Wood and Broad Run 4, 29. King George and Heritage (Newport News) 3, 31. Lightridge and Mechanicsville 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Lewis Payton (Salem) 6.41, 2. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) 6.47, 3. Devin Sloan (Kings Fork) 6.59; 300: 1. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 35.12, 2. Efe Obrimah (Atlee) 35.39, 3. Amarion Harrell (Deep Creek) 35.42; 500: 1. Leo Davis (Warhill) 1:06.37, 2. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.09, 3. Lorenzo Camobreco (Grafton) 1:07.34; 1,000: 1. Ethan Coleman (Hanover) 2:27.25, 2. Jonathan Kumer (Western Albemarle) 2:29.70, 3. Aidan Soto (Loudoun Valley) 2:30.09; 1,600: 1. Graham Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 4:13.26, 2. Trevor Mason (Patrick Henry) 4:14.32, 3. Nicholas Emmert (Louisa County) 4:16.23; 3,200: 1. Graham Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 9:13.48, 2. Luke Taylor (Patrick Henry) 9:15.45, 3. Owen Shifflett (Western Albemarle) 9:20.07; 55H: 1. Henry Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 7.62, 2. Ja’mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 7.84, 3. Barlowe Branch III (Dinwiddie) 7.95; 4x200: 1. Atlee 1:33.00, 2. Loudoun Valley 1:33.08, 3. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 1:33.40; 4x400: 1. Western Albemarle 3:28.26, 2. Warhill 3:31.05, 3. Crafton 3:32.09; 4x800: 1. Loudoun Valley 7:50.99, 2. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7:56.73, 3. Grafton 7:58.98; HJ: 1. JJ Gulley (Pulaski County) 6-05.00, 2. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 6-00.00, 3. Mobu Nwakor (Jefferson Forest) 6-00.00; LJ: 1. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) 22-01.00, 2. Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pulaski County) 21-08.00, 3. John Lyman III (Pulaski County) 21-04.50; TJ: 1. Jaime Mitchell (Manor) 44-08.25, 2. Nicolas Simmons (Manor) 44-07.25, 3. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 43-07.50; PV: 1. Walker Van Kirk (Jamestown) 15-07.00, 2. Todd Benhase (Hanover) 13-00.00, 3. Tyler Torbush (Louisa County) 12-06.00; SP: 1. Deigo Turner (Pulaski County) 51-05.25, 2. Shinobu Hawk (Grafton) 51-01.00, 3. Ryan Nolan (Deep Creek) 49-03.00.

Other top 8 locals — 500: 5. Brian Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.53, 6. Will Gregory (Amherst) 1:07.79, 8. Landon Epperson (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.99; 1,600: 6. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:19.29; 3,200: 7. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 9:37.30; 55H: 6. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 8.26; 4x400: 8. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley, Brain Aveson, Addison Hilton) 3:37.36; LJ: 4. Ja’mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 21-04.25; TJ: 4. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 43-07.00; PV: 7. Will Gregory (Amherst) 11-06.00; SP: 8. Malachi Perkins (E.C. Glass) 44-06.00.

