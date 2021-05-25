 Skip to main content
Coaches of the Dogwood District volleyball teams
Coaches of the Dogwood District volleyball teams

Nelson's Hailea White uses a soft touch for a return at the net during a Region 2C quarterfinal game against Patrick County on Wednesday. The seventh-seeded Governors upset the second-seeded Cougars 3-0 on the road. 

Coaches of the Dogwood District teams

Note: The Dogwood District chose not to select all-district teams this school year, but coaches from the district met to chose these teams. 

First team: Hailey White (Nelson County), Cameron Womack (Appomattox), Amy Canare (Gretna), Abbey Mann (Appo), Kaydence Gilbert (Appo), Madison Shirey (Appo), Olivia Madden (Gretna), Abigail Foley (NC). 

Second team: Macy Calhoun (Chatham), Campbell Hall (Altavista), Rebekah Stowe (Dan River), Anna Holt (Gretna), Katie Moore (C), Evy Rigney (Gretna), Rylee Truslow (NC), Caroline Vicks (C), Lauren Armstrong (NC). 

Honorable mention: Destiny Haley (Gretna), Jonnah Williams (William Campbell), Riley Nuckles (DR), Keegan Bernard (Alta). 

Coach of the Year: Vicki Crawford, Nelson County

Player of the Year: Hailea White, Nelson County

Libero of the Year: Abbey Mann, Appomattox

