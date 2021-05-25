Coaches of the Dogwood District volleyball teams

Coaches of the Dogwood District teams
Note: The Dogwood District chose not to select all-district teams this school year, but coaches from the district met to chose these teams.
First team: Hailey White (Nelson County), Cameron Womack (Appomattox), Amy Canare (Gretna), Abbey Mann (Appo), Kaydence Gilbert (Appo), Madison Shirey (Appo), Olivia Madden (Gretna), Abigail Foley (NC).
Second team: Macy Calhoun (Chatham), Campbell Hall (Altavista), Rebekah Stowe (Dan River), Anna Holt (Gretna), Katie Moore (C), Evy Rigney (Gretna), Rylee Truslow (NC), Caroline Vicks (C), Lauren Armstrong (NC).
Honorable mention: Destiny Haley (Gretna), Jonnah Williams (William Campbell), Riley Nuckles (DR), Keegan Bernard (Alta).
Coach of the Year: Vicki Crawford, Nelson County
Player of the Year: Hailea White, Nelson County
Libero of the Year: Abbey Mann, Appomattox