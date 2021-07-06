 Skip to main content
Coaches of the Seminole District Track & Field Team
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Coaches of the Seminole District Track & Field Team

First team — 100 Dash: Alaysia Oakes (Heritage); 200 Dash: Emily Coates (Rustburg); 400 Dash: Alaysia Oakes (HHS); 800 Run: Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest); 1,600 Run: Zoie Lamanna (JF); 3,200 Run: Shauna Skow (JF); 100 Hurdles: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF); 300 Hurdles: Kandace McIvor (JF); 4x100 Relay: Rustburg (Iyana Sherard, Emily Coates, Parker Goldstein, NaKayla Foster); 4x400 Relay: Rustburg (Kate Hardie, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard, Pate Jordan); 4x800 Relay: Jefferson Forest (Shauna Skow, Lauren Vossen, Beall Roberts, Zoie Lamanna); Long Jump: Alaysia Oakes (HHS); Triple Jump: Alaysia Oakes (HHS); High Jump: Parker Goldstein (RHS); Shot Put: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF); Discus: Graysen Arnold (HHS); Pole Vault: Emory Pafford (LCA). 

Second team — 100 Dash: Emily Coates (RHS); 200 Dash: Alaysia Oakes (HHS); 400 Dash: Iyana Sherard (RHS); 800 Run: Shauna Skow (JF); 1,600 Run: Pate Jordan (RHS); 3,200 Run: Beall Roberts (JF); 100 Hurdles: Akera Molette (HHS); 300 Hurdles: Tya Blake (HHS); 4x100 Relay: Heritage (Alyssa Pinn, Alaysia Oakes, Kaelynn Hawkins, Tya Blake); 4x400 Relay: LCA (Maddie Wade, Danielle Zamperini, Gracie Jones, Holland Jenkins); 4x800 Relay: LCA (Maddy Wade, Holland Jenkins, Gracie Jones, Joelle Zamperini); Long Jump: Tya Blake (HHS); Triple Jump: Tya Blake (HHS); High Jump: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF); Shot Put: Jalasia Jones (HHS); Discus: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF); Pole Vault: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF). 

Third team — 100 Dash: NaKayla Foster (RHS); 200 Dash: NaKayla Foster (RHS); 400 Dash: Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass); 800 Run: Pate Jordan (RHS); 1,600 Run: Shauna Skow (JF); 3,200 Run: Molly Williamson (JF); 100 Hurdles: Kandace McIvor; 300 Hurdles: Sarah Handel (ECG); 4x100 Relay: Amherst (Cierra Hunter, Kiara Smith, Kendra Smith, Cyanna Cabell); 4x400 Relay: Jefferson Forest (Hannah Pettyjohn, Addie Wisskirchen, Sofia Marano, Kandace McIvor); Long Jump: NaKayla Foster (RHS); Triple Jump: Kiara Smith (Amh); High Jump: Tya Blake (HHS); Shot Put: Graysen Arnold (HHS); Discus: Jordyn Robbins (LCA); Pole Vault: Susannah Allen (Liberty), Taryn Harvey (JF). 

Note: The Seminole District did not chose official all-district teams in any sport during the pandemic-shortened school year. These teams were voted on by coaches from the eight-team district. 

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Coaches of the Seminole District Track & Field Team

First team — 100 Dash: Deuce Crawford (Heritage); 200 Dash: Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest); 400 Dash: Addison Hilton (JF); 800 Run: Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass); 1,600 Run: Brannon Adams (JF); 3,200 Run: Brannon Adams (JF); 110 Hurdles: Isaiah Idore (Amherst); 300 Hurdles: Isaiah Idore (Amh); 4x100 Relay: Heritage (Jaleel Carthorne, Zach Steele, Keshaun Hubbard, Deuce Crawford); 4x400 Relay: Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley, Collin Mays, Addison Hilton); 4x800 Relay: Jefferson Forest (Alex Jordan, Jonah Packer, Jacob White, Buck Arthur); High Jump: Jaleel Carthorne (HHS); Long Jump: Jaleel Carthorne (HHS); Triple Jump: Jaleal Hamlett (HHS); Discus: Malachi Perkins (E.C. Glass); Shot Put: Malachi Perkins (ECG); Pole Vault: Nick Moore (Amherst). 

Second team — 100 Dash: Crishaun Cunningham (Liberty); 200 Dash: Deuce Crawford (HHS); 400 Dash: Caleb Christian (Brookville); 800 Run: Will Gregory (Amh); 1,600 Run: Timothy Krone (JF); 3,200 Run: Timothy Krone (JF); 110 Hurdles: McKinley Pennix (HHS); 300 Hurdles: Jaleal Hamlett (HHS); 4x100 Relay: Brookville (Jaylyn Marshall, Ethan Robey, Caleb Christian, Jahee Blake); 4x400 Relay: Brookville (Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski, Quintavius Harris, Caleb Christian); 4x800 Relay: Amherst (Luke Cockerham, Will Gregory, Turner Neblett, Ethan Davidson); High Jump: Jared Arrington (LHS); Long Jump: Lawrence Brown (Amh); Triple Jump: Darius Brown (HHS); Discus: Markevus Graves (ECG); Shot Put: Emerson Komen (HHS); Pole Vault: Kai Moore (LCA). 

Third team — 100 Dash: Davis Lane (LCA); 200 Dash: Keshaun Hubbard (HHS); 400 Dash: Will Gregory (Amh); 800 Run: Buck Arthur (JF); 1,600 Run: Alex Jordan (JF); 3,200 Run: Kyle Sennett (BHS); 110 Hurdles: Daniel Price (JF); 300 Hurdles: McKinley Pennix (HHS); 4x100 Relay: Amherst (Isaiah Idore, Lawrence Brown, JJ Morris, Truck Roberson); 4x400 Relay: Rustburg (Elijah Sherard, Jamier Flemming, Ben Baker, Kyle Kurtz); 4x800 Relay: Brookville (Brent Wesolowski, Yuet Lai, Kendrick Ring, Quintavius Harris); High Jump: Andrew Burks (RHS); Long Jump: Jaleal Hamlett (HHS); Triple Jump: McKinley Pennix (HHS); Discus: Jessie Smith (Amh); Shot Put: Nasir Williams (ECG); Pole Vault: Austin Ellis (JF). 

Note: The Seminole District did not chose official all-district teams in any sport during the pandemic-shortened school year. These teams were voted on by coaches from the eight-team district. 

