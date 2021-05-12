Coaches of the Seminole District volleyball teams

Coaches of the Seminole District teams
Note: The Seminole District chose not to select official all-district teams this school year, but coaches from the eight-team district recently met to chose these teams.
First team: Addie Brown (Amherst), Faith Smith (Amh), Hannah Raso (E.C. Glass), VB Trost (ECG), Kaylee Abbott (JF), Macy Hill (LCA), Chasity Alphin (Liberty), Tinsley Abbott (Rustburg), Meah Coles (Rust), Kate Hardie (Rust), Anna Maddox (Rust).
Second team: Cyanna Cabell (Amh), Danielle Wentz (Amh), Devan Funke (ECG), Erin Johnson (ECG), Morgan Blankenship (JF), Sophia Gerni (JF), Jordan Geukgeuzian (LCA), Anna Moody (LCA), Katherine Thompson (Lib), Eden Bigham (Rust), Parker Goldstein (Rust).
Honorable mention: Emma Meehan (Amh), Parker Morrison (Brookville), Ashley Dietz (ECG), Alyssa Pinn (Heritage), Emily Crosswhite (JF), Alex McCray (JF), Jadyn Clark (Lib).
Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg
Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg