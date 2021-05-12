 Skip to main content
Coaches of the Seminole District volleyball teams
Coaches of the Seminole District volleyball teams

Rustburg Volleyball

Rustburg junior Kate Hardie spikes the ball against Hidden Valley in the Class 3 state volleyball semifinals at Rustburg High in April, 2021. 

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Note: The Seminole District chose not to select official all-district teams this school year, but coaches from the eight-team district recently met to chose these teams. 

First team: Addie Brown (Amherst), Faith Smith (Amh), Hannah Raso (E.C. Glass), VB Trost (ECG), Kaylee Abbott (JF), Macy Hill (LCA), Chasity Alphin (Liberty), Tinsley Abbott (Rustburg), Meah Coles (Rust), Kate Hardie (Rust), Anna Maddox (Rust). 

Second team: Cyanna Cabell (Amh), Danielle Wentz (Amh), Devan Funke (ECG), Erin Johnson (ECG), Morgan Blankenship (JF), Sophia Gerni (JF), Jordan Geukgeuzian (LCA), Anna Moody (LCA), Katherine Thompson (Lib), Eden Bigham (Rust), Parker Goldstein (Rust). 

Honorable mention: Emma Meehan (Amh), Parker Morrison (Brookville), Ashley Dietz (ECG), Alyssa Pinn (Heritage), Emily Crosswhite (JF), Alex McCray (JF), Jadyn Clark (Lib). 

Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg

Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg

