Coaches question 2020-21 guidelines for boys lacrosse; VHSL says it's contemplating changes

In the less than two weeks since the release of 2020-21 return to participation guidelines, one thing has become clear to Virginia High School League officials and to coaches and players around the commonwealth. One sport — boys lacrosse — faces more significant changes than any other as a result of the league’s efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

But as questions of equity and serious concerns about the ramifications of new rules swirl, there is hope some updates may be ahead.

“That’s the one sport that we really do absolutely need to go back and revisit,” Billy Haun, the VHSL’s executive director, said in a phone interview last week.

The league, after hearing from member schools, said a review of the boys lacrosse guidelines is underway. “We’re already looking at things there,” Haun said.

As part of the “Guidelines for Return to Participation” released last week, new rules for the sport for the upcoming season include paring down the total playing time for games to 10 minutes per quarter at the varsity level, eliminating body checks and eliminating faceoffs (giving the ball to the team that was scored on to begin a possession).