Coaches question 2020-21 guidelines for boys lacrosse; VHSL says it's contemplating changes

In the less than two weeks since the release of 2020-21 return to participation guidelines, one thing has become clear to Virginia High School League officials and to coaches and players around the commonwealth. One sport — boys lacrosse — faces more significant changes than any other as a result of the league’s efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
But as questions of equity and serious concerns about the ramifications of new rules swirl, there is hope some updates may be ahead.
“That’s the one sport that we really do absolutely need to go back and revisit,” Billy Haun, the VHSL’s executive director, said in a phone interview last week.
The league, after hearing from member schools, said a review of the boys lacrosse guidelines is underway. “We’re already looking at things there,” Haun said.
As part of the “Guidelines for Return to Participation” released last week, new rules for the sport for the upcoming season include paring down the total playing time for games to 10 minutes per quarter at the varsity level, eliminating body checks and eliminating faceoffs (giving the ball to the team that was scored on to begin a possession).
Tom Dolan, the VHSL’s associate director, previously has explained the league is trying to reduce the possible spread of the virus by eliminating parts of each sport that are not essential. In basketball, for example, the opening tipoff will be axed.
Area lacrosse coaches, however, believe the changes outlined for their sport represent the opposite.
“It literally changes everything,” E.C. Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said.
According to Haun, the league spent weeks looking at possible mitigation measures that could be implemented, consulting guidance from sport governing bodies, including US Lacrosse, and the NCAA and National Federation of High School Association.
Asked about Haun’s promise of a review of boys lacrosse, Ranuska said “it’s nice to hear” the league is showing some flexibility. But Ranuska’s hope is tempered still, as he’s unsure what kind of updates will be made.
Ranuska argues lacrosse is less understood in Virginia than are other sports. Boys lacrosse hasn’t taken quite the hold in Virginia when compared to states to the North. Only three classifications — classes 4, 5 and 6 — currently exist for the sport in the state based on participation among member schools. Other sports are broken into six classifications.
Tyler Zinck, the Jefferson Forest coach, holds a similar mindset to Ranuska.
“It’s almost that you’re an afterthought,” Zinck said of his impression of the league’s perspective on lacrosse.
Perhaps that’s why such significant changes are currently part of the 2020-21 guidelines for the sport, the coaches posit.
“I’m pretty biased, but you can ask someone that knows nothing about a lot of these sports, and they could see that only one sport was [significantly] changed,” Ranuska said, comparing the guidelines for the activity he coaches to those for other sports.
Haun acknowledged the league has work to do on that front, too. “It seems evident that there may be some inconsistencies between boys lacrosse and some of the other mitigations that we have done,” he said.
For now, coaches in the area are grappling with the hypothetical sport they may lead in the spring.
Faceoffs, Ranuska and Zinck said, are a significant factor in the outcome of games.
Ranuska thought back to 2019, when faceoff specialist and midfielder Matthew Gallagher dominated for Glass. He won more than 80% of his faceoffs that season. Glass pummeled opponents all season long on their way to a third straight state championship appearance.
The year before, when Gallagher was almost equally as dominant in those midfield bouts, the Hilltoppers won it all. If faceoffs weren’t part of the game back then, Ranuska wonders how different those seasons might have gone.
“Without Matthew Gallagher, does E.C. Glass win a state championship that year?” he said.
Zinck, whose team was on the losing end of a lopsided Region 4D championship game with Glass in 2019, offered similar thoughts.
Zinck’s Cavaliers lost 21 of 23 faceoffs to Glass in that contest. The other two were awarded to JF via illegal procedure calls. Under the current 2020-21 guidelines, Glass could have lost out on 21 possessions.
Eliminating the faceoff obviously eliminates scoring chances for the team that is better at the X, and provides the team that is worse there a much more even playing field. “Every single game can be a lot closer now,” Ranuska explained.
“It’s not the real game,” Ranuska added. “… It completely changes your whole philosophy on how you want to coach, how you want to develop players.”
As they wait, the coaches hope the VHSL makes good on Haun’s promise, and they hope the time between now and the April start of spring sports will bring positive changes in the outlook of the pandemic, opening doors again for their athletes to get back to normal.
“I think that time heals all,” Zinck said, adding hope for a vaccine brightens his outlook somewhat.
