Comeback try falls short for Glass boys lacrosse in Class 4 state title game loss to Dominion

E.C. Glass senior Woody Carrington takes a shot during Saturday's Class 4 state championship.
Glass’ Woody Carrington attempts a diving shot as Dominion goalie Justin Mann steps in front for a save during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game at Vince Bradford Field.
Glass midfielder Camp Conner sets to pass during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game against Dominion.
Dominion goalie Justin Mann (21) commends Glass freshman Robert Sorenson, who scored four goals, after the Titans held off the Hilltoppers' comeback attempt Saturday to capture the Class 4 state championship.
Glass' Neo Corsini gets knocked down while battling several Dominion players for a ground ball.
Glass midfielder Robert Wood takes a stick to the neck while driving to the goal during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game against Dominion.
Glass players Robert Sorenson (left) and Caleb Hill celebrate a goal during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game against Dominion.
Glass' Penn Willman eyes for ball in front of the goal in the Hilltoppers' offensive half of the field during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game against Dominion.
Glass’ Penn Willman winds up for a shot during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game against Dominion.
Glass midfielder Woody Carrington battles for a ground ball during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game against Dominion.
Dominion's Carson Schubert (4) and teammates celebrate after getting a shot past E.C. Glass sophomore goalie Billy Koudelka (55) during Saturday's Class 4 state championship game. Koudelka finished with 18 saves.
Dominion players celebrate while E.C. Glass players mourn their one-goal loss in Saturday’s Class 4 state championship at Vince Bradford Field.
E.C. Glass boys lacrosse fell short of a state title Saturday afternoon at Vince Bradford Field. Visiting Dominion built a six-goal lead in the third quarter and held off the Hilltoppers' furious comeback try to earn an 11-10 win in the Class 4 state championship.
Saturday's game was a rematch of the 2018 state championship Glass won, 12-8. This time, the Hilltoppers outscored the Titans 6-1 over the game's last 18 minutes —getting four goals from Robert Sorenson and an assist on Glass' last score — before falling short.
Woody Carrington's goal with 1:17 left cut the lead to 11-10, and the Hilltoppers got one more look at tying it in the game's final 15 seconds, but Carrington's pass toward the crease was blocked, and Dominion held off the surging Hilltoppers.
Glass finished its season, which included a fourth straight trip to the state title tilt, with a 10-2 record.
This is a breaking update. Check back for the full story.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!