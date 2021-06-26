Comeback try falls short for Glass boys lacrosse in Class 4 state title game loss to Dominion

E.C. Glass boys lacrosse fell short of a state title Saturday afternoon at Vince Bradford Field. Visiting Dominion built a six-goal lead in the third quarter and held off the Hilltoppers' furious comeback try to earn an 11-10 win in the Class 4 state championship.

Saturday's game was a rematch of the 2018 state championship Glass won, 12-8. This time, the Hilltoppers outscored the Titans 6-1 over the game's last 18 minutes —getting four goals from Robert Sorenson and an assist on Glass' last score — before falling short.

Woody Carrington's goal with 1:17 left cut the lead to 11-10, and the Hilltoppers got one more look at tying it in the game's final 15 seconds, but Carrington's pass toward the crease was blocked, and Dominion held off the surging Hilltoppers.

Glass finished its season, which included a fourth straight trip to the state title tilt, with a 10-2 record.

This is a breaking update. Check back for the full story.

