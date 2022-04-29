Consistent batting, Bigham's strong outing give Rustburg season sweep of Randolph-Henry

RUSTBURG — Randolph-Henry was in the driver’s seat early Friday evening. Only seconds passed before a batter reached against Rustburg.

On the first pitch she faced, Summer Jones knocked the ball down the third-base line and raced to the bag on the other side of the diamond. The runner would’ve been out by a wide margin had the throw been on target. But the Rustburg defense didn’t make the play and gave Jones two bases as a result.

After a passed ball that moved Jones to third, Danner Allen made the Red Devils pay with an RBI groundout to second base.

In the first inning of the Round 2 between the teams —a rematch of a March 24 game that went seven-plus innings without a score by either squad — Randolph-Henry put a run on the board.

“It was frustrating,” Rustburg senior Eden Bigham said.

But the Red Devils’ ace made sure the visitors wouldn’t get many opportunities to add any more runs to the scoreboard, and her teammates did their job at the plate, as well. Behind a 17-strikeout outing from Bigham and six hits from her teammates — including extra-base, run-scoring hits from Delaney Scharnus and Jenna Bryant — Rustburg erased the deficit on its way to a 3-1 victory and season sweep of the Statesmen.

“I feel like this gives us a little bit of confidence going into the postseason,” Bigham said, explaining a win is a morale booster both because of the caliber of opponent — Randolph-Henry (12-2) went to the Class 2 state championship a year ago, where they fell to Appomattox — and because the pitching and offense did exactly what it needed to at this point in the campaign.

In the first meeting (a 1-0 RHS win), Rustburg (11-1) struggled offensively against Allen, a sophomore pitcher. It recorded five hits, four of them in regulation. Only once, though, did the Red Devils advance into scoring position on those four hits.

This time around, the Devils recognized Allen’s rise ball, consistently made contact and tallied seven hits, including two doubles from Scharnus.

Her first came in the third inning and drove in Maggie Mayhew to tie the game at 1. Another run would’ve scored if not for a base-running mistake that left Emma Blankinship in no-man’s land on her way home.

“Really it should’ve been like 6-0,” Rustburg coach Katie Bigham said of the mistake that robbed her team of a go-ahead score. Bigham said that play, the early error and stranding six runners, including four in scoring position, were things that need to be cleaned up, but there was plenty to be pleased with, too.

Bryant, for example, has been seeing the ball especially well of late, Bigham said, and proved it Friday. After recording a two-run homer Tuesday in a 15-3 win over LCA, Bryant sent a first-pitch, solo blast over the left-field fence in the fourth inning Friday, giving Rustburg a lead it never relinquished.

“It’s always nice to have a go-ahead [hit], especially for Eden,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s teammate in the circle appreciated the insurance, though Eden Bigham’s pitching ensured Rustburg’s lead was never really in jeopardy.

Only two additional runners reached against Bigham after the first inning, on a single and walk with two outs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, but she responded by striking out the next batter each time.

Bigham had three strikeouts in four innings, and finished one strikeout shy of the 18 she recorded against the Statesmen in the first matchup, when she notched a no-hitter.

“Usually the second time around, they start putting balls in play,” Bigham said of her expectations heading into Round 2. But only six of the 24 batters she faced (five different players) did so.

Bigham struck out six of 10 total players who batted multiple times, and finished with just one walk in the one-hitter. She threw 99 pitches, 66 of which went for strikes.

Twenty of 27 Rustburg batters put the ball in play against Allen, who recorded five strikeouts in six innings compared to the 12 she recorded in the previous eight-inning affair. She walked two and gave up two earned runs.

“They were playing more up in the box trying to hit the rise ball before it went up, so we had to adjust our pitches a little bit, and they made very good swings,” Randolph-Henry coach Mike Adams said.

The loss marked just the second defeat for R-H, both coming against the reigning Class 3 state champion.

“That’s why we scheduled them, to get us ready for this type [of] pitching and this type [of] atmosphere,” said Adams, who anticipates meeting undefeated Appomattox again if the Statesmen are to make another Class 2 state tournament run.

Rustburg now is 3-1 on the season against teams that played in state championship games a year ago, with a victory over reigning Class 4 champ Amherst and the two wins over the Statesmen. Appomattox is responsible for the loss, the only defeat RHS has suffered this season.

The Red Devils will play host to both Amherst (May 6) and Appomattox (May 16) before the regular-season ends.

