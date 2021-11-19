Davidson brothers power LCA to blowout victory over Broadway

Another day, another blowout victory for Liberty Christian.
The Bulldogs cruised again Friday in the Region 3C semifinals, beating overmatched Broadway 48-0 at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Top-seeded LCA went three-and-out on its first drive, but everything started clicking after that. Behind Gideon and Caleb Davidson, the Bulldogs ate up the Gobblers on the ground. The brothers churned up 298 yards on 20 carries (14.9 yards per tote) on the game, and they were responsible for all of LCA’s scores.
“We’ve gotten better and better,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said. “Honestly, we’ve still got a ways to go. We still have a lot left in the tank. [Our team is] playing well, getting better each week.”
Gideon Davidson (182 yards on nine carries) scored two TDs in the first half, and Caleb Davidson (116 yards on 11 carries) had three in the first 24 minutes. Each added a score for good measure in the third quarter.
Gideon Davidson was responsible for the longest run of the night when he scampered 89 yards to the end zone in the second quarter.
Quarterback Davis Lane chipped in a couple long runs, including one that directly set up a 5-yard TD by Gideon Davidson for the game's first score and finished with 27 yards on the ground to go with 90 yards on 6-of-8 passing.
Jaylin Belford was Lane’s favorite target, hauling in four catches for 78 yards. He also had 33 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs (11-0) led 34-0 at the half, and both of the scores in the second came in the third quarter to induce a running clock.
LCA finished with 448 yards of total offense. It held BHS to 103 yards. Liberty Christian had 358 yards out of its 24 carries (14.9 yards per rush), while Broadway had just 52 yards on 23 carries (2.3 yards per carry).
Fifth-seeded Broadway (7-5), fresh off an upset of No. 4 Turner Ashby, picked up just five first downs against the imposing LCA defense. The line stymied the Gobblers’ run game, and QB Landen Stuhlmiller, the Valley District player of the year, couldn’t do much through the air, either.
Stuhlmiller came in averaging 105 yards passing per game, but the Bulldogs held him to 51 on 11-of-23 passing with four interceptions. He also was held to 18 yards on the ground, below his average of 58 per game.
Cameron Showalter, the Valley District’s leading rusher, tallied 35 yards rushing on 16 carries (2.2 yards per tote), 98 yards below his average coming in.
Friday marked the first shutout loss for Broadway and the first time LCA has shut out an opponent.
“To get a shutout against a really good team like that is a big-time accomplishment,” Rocco said.
LCA will put its perfect record on the line Friday at Williams Stadium when it takes on third-seeded Brookville in the region title game. After dropping a double-overtime heartbreaker to Heritage earlier in the season, the Bees got revenge on the Pioneers on Friday, 50-21, in the other region semifinal.
Liberty Christian came out on top of the regular-season meeting with Brookville 35-7 on Sept. 24.