Davidson, Washington take top Seminole District football honors

Liberty Christian sophomore Gideon Davidson, Heritage senior Terrell Washington and three coaches took home top honors in the Seminole District, which released its 2022 teams this week.

Davidson, LCA's four-star running back, put on a show in his second varsity season after helping his team reach the Class 3 state championship game last December. In 2022, he rushed for more than 1,400 yards on 140 carries in the regular season and scored 23 touchdowns. He helped LCA to a 9-1 record before injuring an ankle against E.C. Glass in the regular-season finale. He did not play last week in the Bulldogs' 27-16 victory over Rustburg.

Davidson also earned first-team offensive accolades at running back and kick returner and first-team defensive honors at defensive back.

Washington, a defensive end, has been a force for a Heritage squad that allowed just nine points per game during seven Seminole contests this season. The 6-foot-2, 271-pound senior sports 50 tackles, 20 assisted tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, two caused fumbles, two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery through 11 games.

Washington also received first-team all-Seminole honors at tight end. He sports eight catches for 109 yards (a 13.6-yard average) and four touchdowns, while also scoring a touchdown on his only tote of the year, a 1-yarder.

Coach of the year awards were split between Heritage's Brad Bradley, LCA's Frank Rocco and E.C. Glass' Jeff Woody after the coaches guided their teams to a three-way share of the district title.

Other players to receive first-team offensive and first-team defensive accolades include Glass junior Mike Thomas (running back and linebacker), Heritage senior Hov Bateman (co-quarterback with Glass' George White, and punting honors) and 6-4 LCA sophomore Easton Ware (at offensive line and defensive tackle).

All-Seminole District Football Teams

OFFENSE

Player of the Year: Gideon Davidson, Liberty Christian

Co-coach of the Year: Brad Bradley (Heritage), Jeff Woody (E.C. Glass), Frank Rocco (LCA).

First team: Quarterback — Hov Bateman (Heritage, George White (E.C. Glass); Running Back — Gideon Davidson (LCA), Qua Rosser (Rustburg), Mike Thomas (ECG); Wide Receiver — Vari Gilbert (ECG), Tavion Clark (Heritage), Steve Preston (Brookville), Jaden Skates (LCA); Tight End — Terrell Washington (Heritage); Offensive Line — Easton Ware (LCA), Diallo Graves (Heritage), Andre Cole (Brookville), Dawson Ingersoll (ECG); Center — Tyler Murray (LCA); Kicker — Will Pacot (ECG); Kick Returner — Gideon Davidson (LCA); All-Purpose — Drake McDaniel (Brookville).

Second team: QB — Joe Borchers (LCA); RB — Rajan Booker (Heritage), Jor'Dyn Whitelaw (Brookville), Alex Marsteller (Jefferson Forest); WR — Markus White (Heritage), Taeon Mosby (ECG), Sam Treacy (ECG); TE — Jaylan Pannell (Brookville); OL — Clayton Boyte (Rustburg), Joey Procopio (Amherst), Cody Keesee (Brookville), Chase Jackson (Heritage); C — Britin Witt (JF); K — Ryan Pettit (LCA); KR — Aldon Epperson (Rustburg); AP — Raekwon Blake (Liberty).

Honorable mention: RB — Eric West (Amherst); TE — Camden Clinton (LCA); OL — Preston Pfaff (LCA), Markell Haynes (Amherst), LA Hudson (ECG), Eli Crowell (Liberty); C — Caleb Ramsey (Amherst), Noah Tomlin (Rustburg), Alex Snyder (Heritage), Tom Frett (Brookville); K — Cam McClendon (JF), Devan Stickle (Brookville), Chase Stickle (Heritage); KR — Jamar Smith (ECG); AP — Jeb Moon (LCA).

DEFENSE

Player of the Year: Terrell Washington, Heritage

First team: Defensive Tackle — Micah Pennix (Brookville), Easton Ware (LCA), Maquwan Farmer (ECG); Defensive End — Terrell Washington (Heritage), Jerry Cashwell (ECG); Linebacker — Mike Thomas (ECG), Markaz Wood (Heritage), Michael Viar (Brookville), Logan Burnett (LCA); Defensive Back — Markus White (Heritage), Chris Walker-Wells (ECG), Gideon Davidson (LCA), Jaden Skates (LCA); Punter — Hov Bateman (Heritage); Punt Returner — Devontae Wade (Amherst); All-Purpose — Dylan Hobbs (Brookville), Alex Marsteller (JF).

Second team: DT — Xavier White (Heritage), Landon Marquis (Rustburg), Trayandre Clark (Heritage), KJ Smith (ECG); DE — Tyler Murray (LCA), Landon Brown (Brookville); LB — Penn Willman (ECG), Bryce Snead (Liberty), John Goins (Amherst), Aldon Epperson (Rustburg); DB — Devonte Wade (Amherst), Steve Preston (Brookville), Marquis White (Heritage), Luke Calkins (JF); P — Markell Haynes (Amherst); PR — Rajan Booker (Heritage).

Honorable mention: DE — Chase Jackson (Heritage), Jacob Ford (Rustburg), Jesse Smith (Amherst), Marcus Dooley (Amherst), Weston Woodard (LCA), Sam Buckley (JF), Nick Watson (ECG); LB — Qua Rosser (Rustburg), Sam O'Regan (LCA), Kaleb Spano (Brookville), Ben Calkins (JF), Jeff Mosley (Heritage); DB — Trey Scott (Rustburg), Dameen Williams (Liberty), Justis Belford (LCA); P —Jamar Smith (ECG), Drake McDaniel (Brookville).