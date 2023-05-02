In a pitchers' duel at E.C. Glass, Amherst starter Nick Dawson gave his team five strong innings from the mound.

Then it was Dawson Wentz's turn.

Wentz picked picked up the two-inning save and escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the bottom of the seventh to give Amherst a 4-1 victory and help the Lancers stay in the hunt for the Seminole District title, at two games behind leader Liberty Christian.

The game in Lynchburg's midtown featured four pitchers, all right-handers, who are among the Seminole's finest: East Tennessee State commit Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass) who toed the rubber versus Dawson, a senior Bridgewater commit; Cooper Campbell — a 6-foot-2, lanky side-armed hurler garnering Division I attention; and Wentz, also Amherst's junior shortstop and a South Carolina commit who could receive attention in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Dawson had his slider working well and hit his spots regularly with his fastball. The result: four hits across five frames, one run (earned, in the fourth inning), two walks and three strikeouts. He induced six ground-ball outs and set the Hilltoppers down in order in the second and fifth innings.

He wanted to leave his team in a good spot Tuesday, knowing Wentz likely would be his backup on the mound.

"I can go out there and do my thing knowing he's behind me," Dawson said. "If I can just hold it to us having the lead [when I leave the mound], I know we'll have the win."

For Glass, Harpster threw four innings and allowed six hits. He gave up three runs, but was charged with just one, and struck out six. Campbell, his replacement, also fanned six and kept Amherst hitters off balance with his sidearm delivery.

Campbell (who has offers from VCU and East Tennessee State) has been lights out for Glass this year, giving the Hilltoppers (9-4, 4-4 Seminole) a nice 1-2 punch from the mound. He's mixing his pitches well and has found his groove in part by mixing in his off-speed pitches effectively.

"Over the offseason I worked hard to ... develop the low arm slot and high arm slot," he said, "and to make hitters uncomfortable. That's my job. About a year ago (as a sophomore) I developed it (the sidearm motion) and worked super hard in the offseason to try and do it. And it ended up working."

He helped keep Glass close Tuesday by yielding just one hit across three innings of work. He also allowed one run (unearned) in the seventh.

But Glass managed just four hits on the day. After a 7-1 start to the season, Glass has now lost three of its last five, with those losses coming to other top-tier Seminole teams (LCA, Jefferson Forest and Amherst).

"We've been competing," Campbell said of Glass. "We've been scrapping and competing and we've been struggling as of late, but I know we'll be able to fight back. Just gotta get the bats alive. Mikey [Harpster] and I are throwing well this year and trying to do our thing, and as soon as we can get [offense and pitching] working together, then we can become a great team."

Dawson helped jumpstart Amherst's offense in the top of the third when he led off with a single. He eventually came around to score on David Travis' infield groundout.

The Lancers struck twice in the fourth. With JJ Davis on third, nine-hole hitter Blake Mays laid a bunt down the first-base line that brought Davis home for a 2-0 lead. Dawson, who hits leadoff, then blasted a double to left for a 3-0 lead.

Mays also laid a bunt down in the seventh, this time down the third-base line, took second and third because of a throwing error on the play, and then scored off Dawson's sacrifice fly to right.

After the game, Amherst catcher Christian Harris (1 for 4), who is enjoying a strong senior season, talked about one of Amherst's mottos these days: "All 19."

It's a nod to the team's large roster.

"We're gonna all work together," Harris said of his team, which improved to 12-2 overall and 6-2 in the Seminole. Amherst defeated Glass in a close game for the second time this season. When the teams met April 4, the Lancers won 6-5. "Just all 19 [players succeeding] so we can keep moving forward."

Roughly two weeks remain in the regular season, so both teams are focused on putting themselves in position for the playoffs. Both Glass and Amherst are located in Region 4D, along with Jefferson Forest, and they know the region tourney will be a tough one.

Amherst won for the fifth time in six games. That stretch also included a 12-7 win over Rustburg less than 24 hours prior to the game at Glass.

"I guess when you're feeling it and you're doing well, you don't want to take any days off. You want to stay out there," Amherst coach John Apperson said. "I told them today we've showed ourselves what we can do if we just get out there and grind. We're facing one of the best pitchers in the state in Mikey, and he's tough. You just have to find ways to put the bat on the ball. And I think we kind of found that today."

Campbell went 2 for 2 for Glass. Harpster doubled in the fourth and then came around to score his team's lone run in the inning off Scooter Ball's single to center.

A whiteboard hangs on a side wall in the Glass dugout. Written in blue ink, in all caps, are four basic reminders for pitchers: location, change speed, movement and velocity.

Coach Allen Jones has a deep staff this year, with three or four additional arms that have seen limited action. He's hoping that staff, aided by those reminders, will help push Glass toward a deep playoff run.

"Going into regional play with [that pitching staff]," Jones said, "I'm comfortable."

Seminole District

Amherst 4, E.C. Glass 1

Amherst;001;200;1;—;4;8;0

Glass;000;100;0;—;1;4;2

WP: Nick Dawson. LP: Mike Harpster. S: Dalton Wentz.

Highlights: Amherst — Nick Dawson 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); Dalton Wentz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 Ks; David Travis 1-3, RBI; Blake Mays 2-3, RBI, 2 R. E.C. Glass — Mike Harpster 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B, R); Cooper Campbell 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (2-2); Scooter Ball 1-3, RBI.

Records: Amherst 12-2, 6-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 9-4, 4-4.