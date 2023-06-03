A constant headwind made setting new state records improbable on Saturday.

No one told that to Rustburg's boys 4x100 relay team, and if they had, chances are Jamier Flemming, Marshawn Rosser, Elijah Sherard and Kaydon Taylor wouldn't have cared.

They set a new record anyway.

The quartet who have been together for just one season ran the Class 3 event in 42.47 seconds, eclipsing the state record set by four Lynchburg runners from Heritage High two years ago.

"We want to make Rustburg a track school," Sherard said after he and his teammates celebrated on the track.

Flemming, a junior, ran a solid first leg and got a clean handoff to Rosser, a sophomore.

"Jamier sets the tone for us, Marshawn — whatever he does, that's how the team actually goes," Rustburg coach Gerald Mosley said. "If he gets a good handoff, then it's over. We just give it to Elijah, and we don't think there are too many people in the state who can catch Elijah,. We bring it home, and that was it."

Sherard handled the third leg and gave way to Taylor, a freshman, who sprinted to the finish line.

The group eclipsed the state mark of 42.71, set in 2021 by Heritage's Jaleal Carthorne, Zach Steele, Keshaun Hubbard and Deuce Crawford. It was the first time a boys team from Rustburg had won a sprint relay since 2015, as well.

Sherard also claimed the 200-meter dash championship with a speedy 22.04, a time that was barely off the state mark off 22.00.

Rustburg wasn't the only one setting records Saturday at Liberty University.

Heritage senior Markus White won the Class 3 boys long jump championship with a leap of 24 feet, 4¾ inches, hitting that mark on his fifth jump of six total.

That shattered a school record of 23-8 set in 2006 by Wayne Ferguson, broke the state mark of 24-1¾ set one year ago by I.C. Norcom's Montrell Covil and stood as a legitimate Division I-worthy jump.

"It was a great day," said White, who took second in the triple jump Friday and wasn't pleased with that result. He rolled an ankle on a landing in that event, he noted. "But that didn't stop me," he said. "I wanted that ring."

"I iced it, prayed and just went with it," White added. "My ankle was hurting, but I just pushed through it and tried not to think about it and overcame it."

His personal long jump best entering the meet was 22-10. White jumped just under that mark, 22-09½ in his first attempt Saturday. All five of his next jumps exceeded that previous PR.

"Just bringing speed," he said of how he kept setting new PRs throughout the day, "running through the board and jumping up — reaching for the sky.

"This has always been a goal of mine since I started, and I'm glad I got to reach it."

That previous school record stood for 15 years. White hopes his doesn't last that long.

"I hope my brother breaks it next year," he said, referencing Marquis White, who took sixth in the long jump, was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a 40.64 and claimed third in the 110-meter hurdles Saturday. The brothers have played football and taken part in track and field with each other at HHS. "I got him out here for track, so it's brought us together."

Also in Class 3, Brookville's Mikael Hunt won the boys 100 dash with a time of 11.17, besting Caroline's Isaiah Reid. It was quite an accomplishment for a guy who just decided within the school year that he wanted to run track.

He also didn't get much rest coming into the meet.

"I was up all night because I just graduated [Friday]," he said. Still, he was at the track early and ready to roll, especially since officials decided to move the meet up by roughly one hour in an attempt to beat inclement weather expected later in the afternoon. "I just said I'm gonna go out there and run my race and do what I do. Great way to end my time in high school."

Hunt hit the final 20 meters with a slight lead, then stretched it out as he reached the finish line. By the time his eyes focused on the video board displaying the time in which he crossed, his smile had grown big and bright.

"All I see in my peripheral vision is nobody beside me," he said. "All I see is the line and I'm about to go take it. Get my ring."

He began his track career during this past indoor season. On Saturday, he also posted a runner-up finish to Sherard in the 200 dash with a time of 22.21.

"At first is was because I didn't want to go home and be bored," he said of why he chose the sport. "But then it turned into something I actually liked."

Also in Class 3 on Saturday, Brookville's Kaelen Tucker showed she's an up-and-coming talent when she finished second in the 100 dash (12.93) and fifth in the 200 dash (27.02).

Heritage's Akera Molette was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (15.88), fourth in the high jump and ran the opening leg of her 4x100 relay team's fourth-place finish (with La'miyah Davis, Ayonna Hayden and Taylor Porter).

Liberty Christian's girls 4x400 relay team (Mia Detwiler, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins and Kona Moore) earned a runner-up finish with a 4:04.86. A couple of Bulldogs multi-performers had notable finishes, too: Moore in the girls 300 hurdles (fourth) and Sam O'Regan in the pole vault (fourth).

Liberty High's Shania Brown took third in the shot put.

The Heritage boys finished fourth overall behind champion Tabb, second-place Abingdon and Lafayette. Tabb overtook Abingdon in the final event, the 4x400 relay.

The Abingdon girls won the team title, with Charlottesville in second and Heritage in third.

In Class 4 on Saturday, E.C. Glass' Sonyae Gilbert was third in the shot put (25-08½) and Amherst's boys 4x400 relay team (Omar McPhearson, Isaiah Davis, Justin Burns and Eric West) finished fourth with a 3:23.06).