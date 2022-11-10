Despite adversity, four area volleyball teams set for Saturday state quarterfinal games

Ask any fan of high school volleyball in the area and they’d likely tell you the same thing. The four teams whose seasons are still alive, most of them shouldn’t have made it this far. On paper, at least, or when considering their chances at deep postseason runs with history in mind, E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Appomattox and Altavista didn’t look like state contenders at the start of the 2022 campaign.

But in November, when only eight teams in each division in the state are practicing for upcoming matches, those four squads have been back in the gym, readying for their road tests Saturday in the state quarterfinals of four different tournaments.

In Class 4, E.C. Glass (15-6) travels to Winchester to take on James Wood (23-1) in a 4 p.m. matchup. Rustburg (19-2) takes on familiar Class 3 foe Hidden Valley (29-0) in Roanoke at 1:30 p.m. Class 2 pits Appomattox (22-1) and Gate City (23-7) at 7 p.m. in far Southwest Virginia. And Class 1 features a 2 p.m. game between Altavista (14-7) and Rappahannock (28-1) in the Northern Neck.

“It’s not every year you get to go [to states],” Altavista coach Debra Spencer said, describing the significance of the moment for her group.

The Colonels didn’t look set up for an extended showing in the playoffs. Before Monday, when they fell in the Region 1B championship, only one of Spencer’s players had ever played for a region championship before, in any sport.

At the beginning of the season, that experience was on display. The Colonels started the campaign with a 1-6 mark.

“I gotta tell you, it’s a long climb out of 1-6,” Spencer said. “For a group of kids that had no experience, no varsity experience, … it honestly can go one of two ways: you can [continue to] struggle, or you get better because of it.”

The latter proved true for Altavista, which lost just once more in the regular season. That defeat (and one other during the opening stretch) came against Appomattox. Brookville — which made the Region 3C tournament — and Rustburg handed the Colonels four of their other early losses.

“If you would’ve told these kids at the beginning of the year when we were 1-6 that we would still be playing now, we would all take it,” Spencer said. Then the coach, who’s been to multiple state tourneys in both volleyball and basketball, talked about the challenge she’s given her team this week.

“Just playing in the state tournament should not be your goal. Our goal should be to win.”

Notching the first of the three victories necessary for a state championship will take solid passing and continued contributions from players who’ve had to take on expanded roles recently.

Chamille Pennix, who is second in kills (178) on the team behind Emma Greer (203), has had to play both front row and back (she previously played only the front) following an injury to Aaralyn Bowling, one of the team’s best passers, Spencer said. Pennix has played well defensively and thrived at the service line, the latter of which was on full display in the region semifinal, when Pennix served out all 15 points of the fifth set.

Rustburg carries plenty of inexperience into its state quarterfinal, too. Many of the members of this team were there for all the preparation that went into four straight trips to the state tournament over the past four years, but on game days, most were watching rather than playing.

Only middle hitter Nahla Bigham, a sophomore, returned to the starting role she played last season.

“Everyone was like, ‘Y’all aren’t gonna make it, y’all aren’t gonna make it,’” Bigham said of the message she and her teammates sometimes heard heading into and during the regular season. It makes sense, since five seniors from last year, who led RHS to back-to-back state titles, are gone.

But with good passing and tough serving, the group racked up 18 straight wins to start the season.

In its most recent outing, Rustburg fell to Fort Defiance in the Region 3C championship. Getting back on track Saturday is another tall task, given the resume — and motivation — Hidden Valley brings into the quarterfinal match.

The Titans haven’t lost yet this season. Their last defeat came to RHS a year ago in the state semifinals. The Red Devils knocked HVHS out of the playoffs in the state semis the year before, too, and in the quarterfinals in 2019.

So Hidden Valley is out for revenge, and will turn often to sophomore Caleigh Ponn (631 kills this season and 1,000 for her career) in their quest.

Rustburg will counter will Bigham, and Reagan Riddle and Sophia Coles on the outside. Emma Blankinship has been stellar in setting up that attack as the team’s setter, and she, Coles and Jenna Bryant are the team’s toughest servers.

RHS rival E.C. Glass is into the state tourney for the first time in at least a decade, securing its spot with a win over Blacksburg, the team that booted it from the playoffs each of the last two years.

Multiple players contributed in that match, reflecting the balance Glass has reached this year, after much of the weight last year was carried by power hitters VB Trost and Ashley Dietz.

Devan Funke (232 kills) — who is able to focus more on hitting after having to set part-time last season — and Nellie Fitzgerald (243 kills) have gotten more opportunities to shine this season, and players like setter Ava Grace Mayberry and middle hitter Mary Elizabeth Kennedy have added to Glass’ offense.

The Hilltoppers, coach Willie Wilson said, also are better in serve receive and defensively this year than last.

Of the four area squads set to play Saturday, Appomattox was the one that looked during the regular season like it had the best shot at a state appearance.

But even the Raiders, who returned all of their key pieces that helped the program post three straight undefeated regular-season records, faced doubt.

They had to overcome history — before sweeping Patrick County in the Region 2C semifinals earlier this week, the Raiders hadn’t ever secured a state berth.

That hurdle now taken care of, Appomattox must be strong at the net against Gate City junior outside hitter Makayla Bays, who has racked up an eye-popping 653 kills.

Kaydence Gilbert is the Raiders’ best option when it comes to stopping her, carrying in 50-plus blocks to go with more than 300 kills on the season. Gilbert, a senior, claimed the Appomattox record for career kills this year, too.

That was a goal of hers for a while, coach Mark Drinkard said. And while he and others were proud of Gilbert for taking over that mark, he challenged her also to cement her legacy at the school by taking the program to heights it hadn’t before reached.

“You’re gonna be remembered if you take this team to the state tournament,” Drinkard said of his message to Gilbert during the regular season.

That objective is checked off now, too, but neither Gilbert nor her teammates — nor any of the other three area teams playing in the state quarters this weekend — want their campaigns to end there.