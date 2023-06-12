For more than two months, power eluded the Lynchburg Hillcats' bats. Last week, multiple players in the lineup found that seemingly missing offensive element. But six home runs later, Lynchburg still didn’t have a series win to show for its newfound success with the long ball, and the Hillcats now are searching for ways to climb out of the deep hole they’ve dug for themselves.

In Kannapolis, North Carolina, last week, Lynchburg continued its downward trend, dropping four of six games in a series with the Cannon Ballers for their third straight series loss. Before that, the nosedive began with a 1-5 showing at home against the Carolina Mudcats.

Up next is a six-game set at Bank of the James Stadium against Charleston (slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday), which represents a good chance for the home team to turn things around.

With three series left in the first half — the champion of which in both the North and South divisions make the playoffs — the ’Cats now are 25-32 and 10 games back of the North leader Down East following two straight losses to end their stay in North Carolina. Charleston, meanwhile, is in an equally dismal spot with a 23-34 record that also is good for the bottom spot in the South Division.

Charleston and Lynchburg — the teams that met for the league’s title, which the RiverDogs won, a year ago — split their six-game set in South Carolina in early May this season.

This time around, the Hillcats have reason for optimism, because offensively, they’ve shown an ability to score in multiple ways of late.

Against the Cannon Ballers last week, Lynchburg recorded home runs in four of six contests, including a season-best three in Sunday’s finale. The output in that six-game stretch resulted in one-third of the team’s total home runs (18) on the season.

The ’Cats also still can play small ball, though, as proven by their league-best 308 walks drawn and .354 on-base percentage. Their 30 sacrifice flies and 147 stolen bases also lead the Carolina League.

Credit Guy Lipscomb, who’s lately played the role of leadoff batter following Nate Furman’s promotion, for many of those swiped bags (he has 34, good for second in the league). Jose Devers is behind Lipscomb in seventh on the leaderboard with 20, but his recent struggles have cost him opportunities to add to that.

Devers, who most often is in the top one-third of the lineup, hit .218 heading into the series two weeks ago with the Mudcats. In that set and the most recent, he’s 2 for 29 (.069) — although he recorded an RBI triple Sunday for what he hopes will serve as momentum going forward.

Tyresse Turner, another infielder, is headed in the other direction, though, serving as a boost to the lineup following Furman’s departure. Having played sparingly while Furman was in Lynchburg, Turner has taken on an expanded role in both the field and at the plate. He hit 5 for 39 (.128) in 12 contests before and has gone 8 for 29 (.276) in nine games since Furman’s promotion and is riding a four-game hit streak (with three straight two-hit games) into the next series.

As a team, the Hillcats are batting .235, a few ticks above Charleston’s .232 average, and also have two of the league’s top 15 hitters (by average) in everyday contributors Maick Collado (.282, 11th) and Lipscomb (.279, 14th).

Lynchburg also has the edge over Charleston in run differential; despite the 32 losses, the Hillcats have scored just 19 runs fewer than their opponents, while Charleston is minus-54 in that category.

The hosts need better pitching to chip away at their run differential. The Hillcats currently are 11th among the 12 Carolina League teams for batting average against (.257) and sit in ninth for ERA (4.63), just above Charleston’s 4.64 ERA.

Lynchburg’s staff looks to bounce back from a loss in which it gave up 13 runs on 16 hits to Kannapolis (30-26) in just six innings Sunday, negating a nine-hit, nine-run outing by a lineup that tallied five of those runs on three homers.

Parker Messick leads the starting rotation with a 3.40 ERA, while Tomas Reyes leads the bullpen with a 1.50 ERA.

Reyes on Friday gave up his first earned run of the season (he gave up two earned runs on two hits, walked three and fanned five in two innings during Lynchburg’s 7-4 win), after making eight previous appearances without surrendering any. That game also represented the most hits he’s given up in any single appearance, after scattering just two hits in his first eight showings.