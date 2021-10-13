Dillon Stowers has found success throughout his career as the versatile player LCA needed

When Dillon Stowers was a freshman, his one goal was to get into a game and make a tackle. He did, then ended up with a starting role that year.
Seems like a lot has taken place since. Highlight reels on the gridiron. Hitting the 90s with his fastball. Tommy John surgery. A commitment to West Point. A perfect start for the football team in his senior year.
Stowers is one of those guys who has contributed at the varsity level for four years, whose talent has been recognizable since the beginning, a guy fans have grown to love not only for his talent but for his dedication. And he's served as the versatile player LCA needed.
He and teammates Jaylin Belford (receiver) and Zach Rice (lineman) all have played varsity football since they were freshmen, forming a group that's proving tough to beat in 2021.
"Starting all four years, it's just been great," Stowers said. "You get to make a bunch of connections with a bunch of people and form relationships that really never go away. And then you get to hone your skills and take it to the next level."
And to the next level is where he's bound. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end, middle linebacker and punter committed to West Point on Aug. 22, choosing the Black Knights over Navy.
"It just felt like a place I could spend four years of my life," Stowers said, explaining in part why he chose West Point.
His grandfather was a marine, his father an Army brat.
"So everything has been you're gonna love your country no matter what," Stowers said. "The academics played a part. It's a great school and afterwards you get set up for success with the connections you make there and then as soon as you get out, your life is pretty much set up."
First, there's work to be done. The Bulldogs (5-0) face perhaps their toughest test of 2021 to date when they visit Lynchburg City Stadium to take on Heritage (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. With the regular season beginning to wind down — this is Week 8 — the Bulldogs are at the top of the Virginia High School League power point ratings for Region 3C, one spot above the Pioneers. They're off to their best start since joining the VHSL in 2015. There's talk of a lengthy postseason push just like last season, and Stowers is one reason why.
He's received numerous all-Seminole District and region honors throughout his career. He's never served as LCA's leader in receiving yards, but Stowers stands out at tight end for his ability to reel in nearly any ball thrown his way.
"For a big guy he is very nimble," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "He controls his body well, has tremendous catch radius, extends and catches the ball. He's a really good high school football player. ... I think at the next level he could really play anything. A college program might want to say we want you to [bulk up and gain weight] and he could play defensive line, he could play offensive line. He could play fullback, which he's done for us a little but. Or he could stay down at 230, 235 and play linebacker, could play defensive end maybe. He's going to be a versatile player."
Stowers moved from Madison, West Virginia, to Lynchburg as a seventh grader. That's when he picked up football again after taking a break from the sport for a few years. Madison, located roughly 30 miles from Charleston, and is considered a former coal town with a population of 3,076 people as of the 2010 census.
"Coal fields, no teeth, that's me," Stowers joked Wednesday.
At first he thought of Lynchburg as a major city. "And to me, it still is," he said. "It's still hard to get around."
The right-handed flamethrower underwent Tommy John surgery following his sophomore year. Getting back on the gridiron as a junior seemed doubtful. But the season was pushed back to a February 2020 start because of the coronavirus pandemic, giving Stowers more time to heal.
"The one blessing I got from COVID was that the season got pushed back," he said. "And that resulted in me getting through a good portion of rehab, have the surgery, get out of the wrap and everything, just come back enough to put an arm brace on and suck it up and play."
He's always thrown hard, ever since he was 5-foot-8 at age 12. Now his fastball is hitting 91 and 92 consistently, he said.
"Football is the passion, though," Stowers said.
That much was obvious four years ago, when he made that first tackle.