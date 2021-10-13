Dillon Stowers has found success throughout his career as the versatile player LCA needed

His grandfather was a marine, his father an Army brat.

"So everything has been you're gonna love your country no matter what," Stowers said. "The academics played a part. It's a great school and afterwards you get set up for success with the connections you make there and then as soon as you get out, your life is pretty much set up."

First, there's work to be done. The Bulldogs (5-0) face perhaps their toughest test of 2021 to date when they visit Lynchburg City Stadium to take on Heritage (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. With the regular season beginning to wind down — this is Week 8 — the Bulldogs are at the top of the Virginia High School League power point ratings for Region 3C, one spot above the Pioneers. They're off to their best start since joining the VHSL in 2015. There's talk of a lengthy postseason push just like last season, and Stowers is one reason why.

He's received numerous all-Seminole District and region honors throughout his career. He's never served as LCA's leader in receiving yards, but Stowers stands out at tight end for his ability to reel in nearly any ball thrown his way.