Shania Brown had been playing basketball for years.

With her older sister, Taniesha, at their Bedford County home.

Alongside friends she’d grown up with as a member of area basketball teams.

But on a Thursday afternoon last December, Shania Brown’s familiarity with the sport didn’t do much to assuage the emotions bubbling up inside her. Another basketball game was ahead for Brown, but this one, in a new setting, stirred up some anxiety.

“I was kind of scared,” she admitted this week. A little trepidatious, the Liberty High School freshman explained, about playing a game as a member of the Lady Minutemen varsity team for the first time.

Thirty-two minutes of game time later, Brown had found her footing mentally — a complement to the foothold she’d established physically.

In her high school debut, Brown put on a show, tallying 14 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the first of a string of double-doubles, all demonstrating Brown is more apt now to instill fear than experience it.

***

With Brown — who stands an imposing 6 feet, 2 inches (after shooting up 11 inches in one year’s time as a middle schooler) — anchoring the paint, the Lady Minutemen won Game 1 by a whopping 34 points. Through six games, LHS outscored opponents by an average of 29.3 points. Then came four more wins in tighter contests.

During that 10-0 stretch to start the season, Brown tallied 10 double-doubles.

In 19 games so far, Brown has hit the double-figure mark in the rebounding column 18 times. Fourteen of the 19 have gone down as double-doubles.

They’re impressive numbers for any high school athlete, and certainly for a freshman.

LHS first-year coach Justin Waldron, though, wasn’t surprised by Brown immediately asserting herself on the court.

“I expect it from her, just because I know her talent level,” Waldron said. “I know what she can produce every day.”

Before taking the job at Liberty, Waldron coached the Jefferson Forest JV girls team. In that position, he saw Brown do the same type of damage, though his team at the time was on the receiving end. So he was especially excited to take over another Bedford squad that would feature Brown and cast full of young talent.

“They’re ready to roll,” Waldron said, remembering his initial thoughts upon taking the helm at LHS.

He was right. And Brown, of course, is a major reason for the success found by a squad that once dwelled in the cellar of the Seminole District.

Liberty owns an 8-4 mark in district play (15-4 overall) and sits in third place in the standings, one game back of Jefferson Forest (15-5, 9-3), the rival it’s set to take on in Forest at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The contest is a rematch of LHS’ 54-46 win on Jan. 20 — a game Brown described as her best of the season.

Brown battled another talented post player, Kennedy Hancock, and exited the LHS gym with 23 points and 20 rebounds — her fourth game with more than 20 points and second of three with at least 20 rebounds (she’s twice scored 30-plus points this season, too).

On many of those occasions, Brown has been surprised when learning about her output.

“I don’t really pay attention [to statistics],” she said.

During the game, it’s all about being effective in her spot, providing the inside presence that complements the outside shooting ability of teammates like Cierra St. John and Iyana Sigei.

Waldron has seen that approach ring true from his perch on the sideline.

“She’s not lying when she says she doesn’t realize when she scores 30 points. She doesn’t,” Waldron said of Brown. "She just plays. And that's the thing. She does whatever she needs to do."

Brown, with that mindset and her size, has terrorized the opposition this season. She did so as a little kid, too, when she battled in the trenches for a rec football team.

"I liked football mostly because I got to hit boys," said Brown, who played right tackle.

Brown also competes as a thrower in track and field and hopes to potentially join the LHS softball team in the spring. But right now, basketball is most on her mind.

***

For Brown, production on paper is the result of her work both with her Liberty teammates and on her own time.

At home, the freshman works on her craft at the court her parents had installed in the last couple years.

Between his conversations with Brown and her parents, Waldron said he knows that work is purpose-driven, meaning those sessions aren’t just Brown shooting around for fun.

Some days, rebounding is the focus, and on others, it’s practicing post moves, for example.

Brown’s improvement, she explained, also should be attributed to her sister’s commitment to improving at home.

Taniesha, a junior, is at least 6 inches shorter than Shania. But Taniesha doesn’t let that stop her. “She tries to bully me sometimes on our one-on-ones,” Shania said of Taniesha, adding her older sister also is likely a little stronger than her.

Taniesha, Waldron said, understands the sport well, and has been able to impart that knowledge on her sister.

When the two join their teammates inside the gym at LHS, Shania Brown said she’s improved offensively by battling against another tall freshman, Brooke Harrison, a recent addition from the JV squad who also is over 6 feet tall.

And Waldron sees improvement in Brown at the free-throw line with each passing game and recognizes the addition of a mid-range jumper to her skill set, as well as an increase in her mobility. Brown isn’t the fastest on the team, and readily admits she doesn’t enjoy running at all, but she’s able to get up and down the court better than she was to start the year.

Add those assets to her prowess on the boards — she pulls down more than 13 per game, with more than half of those on the offensive end, often leading to points off putbacks — and her ability to finish under the basket (which contributes to a scoring average of more than 15 ppg), and Brown makes for a tough assignment for opponents.

Jefferson Forest, one of two of those foes left on Liberty’s regular-season slate, certainly knows that. But according to Waldron, most still don’t know Brown’s ceiling, including Brown herself.

“I don’t think she realizes how impactful she can be,” Waldron said, “and when she starts realizing that, it’s gonna be scary.”