Down multiple players, Appomattox hopes to 'rise up under adversity' in Friday meeting with Heritage

“He’s just really stepped up,” senior center Jacob Williams, said of Peterson. “… He was cool about the whole thing. He wasn’t nervous at all from what I saw. I came to him as soon as Tre got hurt and told him I needed him, and he was like, ‘Yeah. I got you.’ So I’m very confident in him.”

Peterson has played receiver in the past and said he’ll rely on “chemistry” and knowing his “brothers” have his back to keep the chains moving this week. He has quickness on his side and has a good arm, too. Accuracy will be key against Heritage, which boasts a secondary with plenty of speed that can take an errant pass the other way in a hurry.

“I think the biggest thing offensively is move the ball consistently,” Peterson said. “… And no turnovers; that’s also a big thing.”

On the defensive side, ACHS just aims to do the simple things well. Tackling, of course, is key, as is getting leverage to keep the talented HHS running back duo of Zach Steele and Rajan Booker from finding space outside.

“They’re fast,” Williams said of the Heritage junior backs. “We’ve gotta contain them. … We can’t take any plays off with a team like this. You close your eyes for one second and they’re down the sideline. So it’s really just trusting our teammates again and doing our jobs.”