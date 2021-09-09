Down multiple players, Appomattox hopes to 'rise up under adversity' in Friday meeting with Heritage

APPOMATTOX — The virus has caused headaches galore for coaches, athletic directors and high school athletes across the state in just the first few weeks of the fall 2021 season. Multiple players having to sit out a practice or game has become inevitable. That the Appomattox football team was affected, then, isn’t surprising.
The number of Appomattox athletes out because of COVID-19-related issues reached double digits this week. And the Raiders are down even more players heading into the marquee matchup in the Lynchburg area Friday night.
Senior quarterback Tre Lawing, filling in on kickoff in response to other personnel issues last week, went out on the first play of ACHS’ game against Rustburg and likely won’t make an appearance in the 7 p.m. game against Heritage at City Stadium. Additional players are sidelined or might be out this week with injuries, too.
With the roster ravaged, practice this week in Appomattox deviated significantly from the norm. In Lynchburg this week, the Pioneers had more than enough players to break out into position groups during practice, and to give multiple options at each position a chance to run through the game plan for a Raiders team that has taken on a new look over the past few days.
Heritage (1-1), though, isn’t coasting into the meeting and certainly isn’t penciling in a W on its record.
“I know [Appomattox] coach [Doug] Smith, and I know as long as they have 11 people, they’re gonna play daggone good football,” HHS coach Brad Bradley said Wednesday.
The numbers don’t look quite that dire for the Raiders, but they’re not far off. Less than 15 varsity players were available for the team’s walk-through practice Thursday. ACHS expects to have around six players return Friday from COVID-19 quarantine protocols, though they’ll be playing catch-up on the plan for HHS after missing practices this week.
About one-third of the 30 or so total players Appomattox intends to dress for Friday’s game are primarily JV players, Smith said.
So against Heritage — a team Smith described as having “had our number” during the past several seasons, which has won the past three meetings — the ACHS coach knows a next-man-up mentality has never been more important.
“We’re gonna have to depend on our young and inexperienced players to play well,” Smith said, “and I think they will.”
Among those players is Gray Peterson, the newly minted starting QB who took every snap last week after Lawing exited. He’s a sophomore who led ACHS past Rustburg last week with three rushing touchdowns and 41 yards on the ground to go with 109 yards on 6-of-10 passing.
Peterson doesn’t carry quite the energy or vocal leadership Lawing does, but Smith and Peterson’s teammates believe in the young quarterback.
“He’s just really stepped up,” senior center Jacob Williams, said of Peterson. “… He was cool about the whole thing. He wasn’t nervous at all from what I saw. I came to him as soon as Tre got hurt and told him I needed him, and he was like, ‘Yeah. I got you.’ So I’m very confident in him.”
Peterson has played receiver in the past and said he’ll rely on “chemistry” and knowing his “brothers” have his back to keep the chains moving this week. He has quickness on his side and has a good arm, too. Accuracy will be key against Heritage, which boasts a secondary with plenty of speed that can take an errant pass the other way in a hurry.
“I think the biggest thing offensively is move the ball consistently,” Peterson said. “… And no turnovers; that’s also a big thing.”
On the defensive side, ACHS just aims to do the simple things well. Tackling, of course, is key, as is getting leverage to keep the talented HHS running back duo of Zach Steele and Rajan Booker from finding space outside.
“They’re fast,” Williams said of the Heritage junior backs. “We’ve gotta contain them. … We can’t take any plays off with a team like this. You close your eyes for one second and they’re down the sideline. So it’s really just trusting our teammates again and doing our jobs.”
Williams is perhaps the most experienced and stable force for the Raiders team that will travel Friday. Many of the other 10 who step on the field with him will be learning on the fly after not getting a chance to practice and see a scout team.
“There’s gonna be a lot of talking and walking through things before the game [Friday],” said Smith, who added preparation for HHS has been all about trying to “keep it as simple as possible.”
It’s been challenging seeing teammates having to sit out, Williams said, but Friday’s game with different personnel is a “really great opportunity to step up and see what we’re made of.”
The Raiders so far have weathered the obstacles thrown their way this season and are still playing. They’ll need more of that resolve to add a second win to their resume Friday.
“These kids like to rise up under adversity, they really do,” Smith said. “That’s what we have to do again.”