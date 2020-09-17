E.C. Glass alum Ruben Brown nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

E.C. Glass alumnus Ruben Brown, a longtime guard for the Buffalo Bills and then the Chicago Bears during a 13-year NFL career, has been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
A Parade and USA Today All-American, Brown graduated from Glass in 1990. He went on to play at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Bills with the 14th overall selection in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 181 NFL games, starting in them all, and was a nine-time Pro Bowler during his career.
Brown was inducted to Glass' Hall of Fame in 2011 as part of its inaugural class. Last year he joined his brother Cornell as a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
In all, the Pro Football Hall of Fame received 130 nominations for the 2021 class. The field will be narrowed to 25 in November and then to 15 in January before a class of five individuals is selected Feb. 6, the day before Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place in Tampa, Florida.
