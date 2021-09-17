E.C. Glass and Heritage ready for Saturday Jug Bowl clash

When it comes to the Jug Bowl, fans and players alike long ago realized one thing: expect the unexpected.
And watch out for the seemingly innocuous plays that can end up making a difference by the game's end.
"A lot of times, games like this come down to one or two plays," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said this week as his team prepared for Saturday's 2 p.m. clash against rival E.C. Glass at City Stadium. "Sometimes they're not the plays people think. Sometimes, they're a kickoff. Sometimes they're a kickoff return. Sometimes they're a punt. Sometimes it's just making sure a guy blocks.
"In 2017, we got beat because we didn't block down on the edge. A [Glass] kid came in a stripped the ball on a two-point conversion. So there's a lot of things that could happen."
Except for Heritage's 52-12 loss to Dinwiddie in Week 2, the Pioneers and Hilltoppers have provided plenty of fireworks already this season. And each team has shown a knack for game-defining plays, like the ones Bradley referenced. In Week 1, for instance, the Pioneers pounced with two safeties for a 4-0 lead over William Fleming before eventually stretching out the lead. And against GW-Danville last week, E.C. Glass blocked an Eagles punt in the fourth quarter to take over in a high-octane 42-32 victory.
Now both teams turn to each other. Heritage (2-1) is looking for its fourth straight win in the series. Glass (3-0) is trying to shove aside the record book, because the Pioneers have won 11 of the last 13 meetings dating back to 2010.
So it's no wonder Hilltoppers running back Mike Thomas, when asked how HHS stacks up against Glass' non-district opponents this season, replied: "Best of them all."
And given Glass' suddenly crisp and dominant play after a 1-3 spring season, its no wonder Heritage running back Zach Steele said: "They are a much different team. Way better, more experienced, more confident."
Stopping Steele has to be a point of emphasis for Glass. Nobody has held the junior in check yet in 2021. He's rushed for a team-high 444 yards and five touchdowns, and is averaging 8.9 yards per carry. In addition, the Pioneers feature senior QB Kam Burns, who is coming off a 269-yard passing performance against Appomattox and now has 370 total passing yards on the season. Glass is also tasked with guarding speed receivers Deuce Crawford (159 receiving yards) and Keshawn Hubbard (168 yards).
The Heritage attack will go up against a defensive line with plenty of size, and also face Glass' revamped 4-4 defense.
"We feel like we're prepared," Heritage running back and defensive back McKinley Pennix said.
Offensively, Glass has weapons to create lengthy drives, armed with playmakers like quarterback George White, who is enjoying a breakout junior season by throwing for a total of 666 yards and 11 touchdowns. His favorite targets so far have been Eli Wood (18 receptions for 397 yards) and Lyvarius Gilbert (10 catches for 181 yards).
A four-headed rushing attack has worn down opposing defenses, led by sophomores Thomas (149 rushing yards) and Marty Kittrell (145 rushing yards and 10.4 yards per tote). With coach Jeff Woody calling the offense, Glass has a similar look to Brookville back in in the early 2010s, when Woody, then the Bees coach, relied on Kendall BeCraft at QB.
"We have confidence in our balance," White said this week, "and we really feel it's important, as the season progresses, to make sure everybody stays involved and everybody's getting the touches."
With so many reliable options, Glass is difficult to defend. Woody wants to force opposing defenses to guard the entire width and length of the gridiron.
"It's like fast-break basketball," he said of Glass' attack.
Glass enters averaging 46.3 points per game. Heritage wants to keep the same type of intensity it showcased against Appomattox last week in its 56-13 victory.
"We had a good week," Pioneers running back and wide receiver Darius Brown said. "We've been watching film and doing everything we can to get ready for this game."
Last week, Lynchburg City Schools announced the game had been moved from its traditional Friday night to Saturday afternoon. The division did not provide a specific reason for the change in its press release.
"It's a special game," Bradley said. "It's a different atmosphere this time because we're playing during the day. But it's still Heritage-E.C. Glass, man. It's still a city rivalry and it's still the Jug Bowl. It's still one of the best things going. … This makes my 11th Jug Bowl. People don't understand how special this is. I feel like it's probably one of, if not the most special rivalry in the state of Virginia."