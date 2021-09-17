E.C. Glass and Heritage ready for Saturday Jug Bowl clash

When it comes to the Jug Bowl, fans and players alike long ago realized one thing: expect the unexpected.

And watch out for the seemingly innocuous plays that can end up making a difference by the game's end.

"A lot of times, games like this come down to one or two plays," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said this week as his team prepared for Saturday's 2 p.m. clash against rival E.C. Glass at City Stadium. "Sometimes they're not the plays people think. Sometimes, they're a kickoff. Sometimes they're a kickoff return. Sometimes they're a punt. Sometimes it's just making sure a guy blocks.

"In 2017, we got beat because we didn't block down on the edge. A [Glass] kid came in a stripped the ball on a two-point conversion. So there's a lot of things that could happen."

Except for Heritage's 52-12 loss to Dinwiddie in Week 2, the Pioneers and Hilltoppers have provided plenty of fireworks already this season. And each team has shown a knack for game-defining plays, like the ones Bradley referenced. In Week 1, for instance, the Pioneers pounced with two safeties for a 4-0 lead over William Fleming before eventually stretching out the lead. And against GW-Danville last week, E.C. Glass blocked an Eagles punt in the fourth quarter to take over in a high-octane 42-32 victory.