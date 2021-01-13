E.C. Glass and Heritage to clash Thursday in early-season rivalry bout

Jairus Davis, Glass' only other senior, grew up playing AAU basketball with Lambert, played with or against current Heritage players in middle school and of course suited up against the Pioneers at the JV level.

"We've got to go out and have fun," Davis said of the Hilltoppers. "We've been playing against each other for so long, it'll be good to play against somebody else. We've been putting in the effort in practice and we've been practicing probably longer than most other teams, to not have been able to play yet."

In Monday's loss at LCA, Heritage was led by Lambert (23 points) and Hussain Williams (11 points). In Tuesday's win over Brookville, the Pioneers received 17 from Lambert and 10 from Terrell Washington. Glass will have to watch all three players closely, while relying on its perimeter defense against a team that unloaded 11 3s in its debut Monday.

Heritage's tall task lies in defending the unknown. Glass may not have much varsity experience, but no one has gotten a look at the Hilltoppers yet, which could turn into an advantage, especially if Glass gets the hot shooting hand.