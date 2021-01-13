E.C. Glass and Heritage to clash Thursday in early-season rivalry bout

Jacobi Lambert and Trashawn Graves are each in their fourth year with the Heritage varsity basketball team, but neither has witnessed anything like what will take place Thursday.
That's because there's never been a game quite like the one scheduled for 7 p.m. between Heritage and E.C. Glass at McCue Gymnasium. The city rivals are playing right out of the gate, much earlier than in any other year. Heritage has only played twice in 2021. Glass will be making its season debut. And there will be no fans in attendance at McCue, which is usually filled to capacity for the annual game.
Heritage (1-1) has already shown it is much improved from last year. The jury is still out on youthful Glass, which features plenty of top-notch shooters but is largely inexperienced.
"We’re more together this year," Lambert, who has scored 23 and 17 points in his team's first two games, said Wednesday. "We care for each other and we hold each other accountable more without getting mad at each other."
Few things are normal in this pandemic-altered season, but one truth still applies: when Heritage and Glass meet, throw everything out the window. Anything can happen.
"We just gotta hoop," Graves said.
The game was moved from Saturday to Thursday because both teams had their regularly scheduled games against Bedford County opponents postponed.
At E.C. Glass, which was slated to begin play Monday against Brookville but watched as that game too was postponed, there is a sense of urgency. The Hilltoppers feel behind in their development, mostly because of restrictions placed on city schools during winter break and from having games postponed.
Glass will be led by reliable guard play, its normal press and trap defense and its ability to shoot from midrange and the outside.
"If we see a zone, no one's gonna panic because we can shoot it," coach DJ Best said.
Then the coach pointed to his players warming up for practice Wednesday evening. "Tenth graders that can shoot it like they can," he added, "that's good. Now, another issue is they haven't had any scrimmages so they haven't gotten to see the tempo of the game. So that first quarter, I'm expecting it to be a little challenging."
Heritage is defined by experienced returners like Lambert, Graves, guard Shawn Payton, forward Bre'Andre Horsley and sharpshooters like Kyle Ferguson. Glass, meanwhile, is much different. Of 11 players, nine are underclassmen; of those nine, seven are sophomores new to the varsity ranks.
"We're definitely looking forward to [Thursday's game]," Glass senior guard Woody Carrington said. "It's our first game and we've talked about Heritage, for sure, doing drills to prepare. … We definitely have a lot of young guys, but I think we've been playing well [in practice]."
Jairus Davis, Glass' only other senior, grew up playing AAU basketball with Lambert, played with or against current Heritage players in middle school and of course suited up against the Pioneers at the JV level.
"We've got to go out and have fun," Davis said of the Hilltoppers. "We've been playing against each other for so long, it'll be good to play against somebody else. We've been putting in the effort in practice and we've been practicing probably longer than most other teams, to not have been able to play yet."
In Monday's loss at LCA, Heritage was led by Lambert (23 points) and Hussain Williams (11 points). In Tuesday's win over Brookville, the Pioneers received 17 from Lambert and 10 from Terrell Washington. Glass will have to watch all three players closely, while relying on its perimeter defense against a team that unloaded 11 3s in its debut Monday.
Heritage's tall task lies in defending the unknown. Glass may not have much varsity experience, but no one has gotten a look at the Hilltoppers yet, which could turn into an advantage, especially if Glass gets the hot shooting hand.
"Normally, you'd have a gym packed and full of people. So we're gonna have to manufacture our own momentum and our own noise," Heritage coach Tony Crews said. "But the kids have been doing a great job of that. But it's a rivalry game, so records, crowds, all go out the window. These kids know each other, they play AAU and play year round with each other. So I think they're gonna have incentive to get after each other."
Horsley, the tall lanky Heritage forward, noted his team is more athletic than in recent years. Go out and compete, Thursday, he added, and the the Pioneers will be fine. Peyton thinks the same way.
"They're gonna come out aggressive," he said of Glass, "so we've got to come out aggressive, too."