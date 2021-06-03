E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest boys soccer ready for Round 2

Chris Wiley's goal in the 58th minute made the difference back on May 7. It was a game in which JF managed a near-constant attack on the Glass defense.

"They've been a team that's always looked to possess, slow things down, just keep the ball," Glass coach Randy Turille said. "It surprised me because they went high pressure and really tried to put pressure on us. So it caught us a little off guard, but obviously we know that now. Hopefully we can make the correct adjustments. We've been working on it this week in practice, beating the high press. We'll see.

"Scott's a great coach. He may change it up on us. He knows what he's doing, so he might play the other way this time. ... We've put in a few new wrinkles ourselves."

Win tonight and JF takes the district title. A Glass victory likely means the two share the title. In Region 4D, JF can capture the No. 1 seed outright with a victory. Should JF and Glass battle to a tie, Forest takes the No. 1 seed and Glass takes the second or third seed.

But if Glass wins tonight, the two teams will hold a coin toss after the conclusion of the regular season to determine which will serve as the region's No. 1 seed.

"That'll be one of the most anticipated coin tosses in history," Zaring said.