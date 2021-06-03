E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest boys soccer ready for Round 2

When E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest clashed at Sabre Stadium four weeks ago, no one really knew what to expect. Each team possessed new players or others just beginning their roles as leaders after the coronavirus pandemic washed away play last spring. Neither team had scrimmaged, so there were no scouting reports for coaches to lean on. It was strictly a show-up-and-see-what-happens affair, and Forest earned a 1-0 victory.
Things are much different now.
Now the Hilltoppers and Cavaliers sit alone at the top of the Seminole District. The district title and the top seed for the upcoming Region 4D tournament are on the line. Both teams are now experienced, know more about themselves and each other, and are ready to battle Friday night at Lynchburg City Stadium in a do-or-die game that begins at 7 p.m.
"Honestly, neither team is gonna look remotely similar to that first game," JF coach Scott Zaring said Thursday. "I've told my kids, 'Yeah, you might have won that first game, but it was the first game of the season.' I think [Friday's game] will be a much better indication of our styles and actually how we want to play."
Both Forest (7-0) and Glass (7-1) have sped through district competition this season. Forest has cruised to lopsided victories, like 9-1, 8-0 and 10-0. Glass has steadily marched forward, keeping in mind all along tonight's date with JF.
Chris Wiley's goal in the 58th minute made the difference back on May 7. It was a game in which JF managed a near-constant attack on the Glass defense.
"They've been a team that's always looked to possess, slow things down, just keep the ball," Glass coach Randy Turille said. "It surprised me because they went high pressure and really tried to put pressure on us. So it caught us a little off guard, but obviously we know that now. Hopefully we can make the correct adjustments. We've been working on it this week in practice, beating the high press. We'll see.
"Scott's a great coach. He may change it up on us. He knows what he's doing, so he might play the other way this time. ... We've put in a few new wrinkles ourselves."
Win tonight and JF takes the district title. A Glass victory likely means the two share the title. In Region 4D, JF can capture the No. 1 seed outright with a victory. Should JF and Glass battle to a tie, Forest takes the No. 1 seed and Glass takes the second or third seed.
But if Glass wins tonight, the two teams will hold a coin toss after the conclusion of the regular season to determine which will serve as the region's No. 1 seed.
"That'll be one of the most anticipated coin tosses in history," Zaring said.
JF has two games left after tonight, against LCA and Liberty (it defeated LCA 5-0 and Liberty 8-0 this season). Glass has one game left, against Rustburg (it defeated RHS 8-0 this season).
Glass has received strong production from midfielders Randy Trost (eight goals), Keaton Napior (six goals) and David Anene (four goals), and striker Connor-Reid Perry (five goals). Jackson Miller should be back in goal tonight (Beck Anderson occupied goal against JF on opening night and impressed with several high-pressure saves).
Anene, who moved to Lynchburg from Nigeria two years ago, feels like Glass has gained strength and confidence since that meeting.
"I think we will take it to them this time," he said.
Anene had to wait out lockdown and the worst of the pandemic before suiting up in a Glass uniform. "It's been an amazing season, an amazing year," he said. "We didn't start off too strong, but as the season progressed, we became better. The coaches and the players are top notch, and I'm loving my time here."
Forest has a variety of weapons, too, including midfielders Kyle Butcher (four goals against Heritage last week) and Jayden Williams, and striker Walker Stebbings (three goals in that Heritage game).
Both Williams and Stebbings stepped into new roles in 2021. Williams, Zaring noted, "has a very important role keeping our team calm and under control, and he's done all of that and more."
At Glass, Napior believes his team's home-field advantage is a plus tonight. "I think we're a lot better as a team," he said of Glass' progression, "and we'll come out strong."
Zaring expects a sizable crowd tonight, after hundreds of people attended last month's matchup. More importantly, he knows this one likely will come down to the final minute of play. At Glass, Turille sounded a similar prediction.
"This game comes down to pure guts," he said. "That's what it's all about: who makes that one mistake, who's the most organized."