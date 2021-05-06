E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest to open season with top-tier rivalry match

Usually, there's a fair amount of leadup to an E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest soccer match. But in this pandemic-shortened 10-game season, the two rivals start the season by facing off against each other Friday night at Forest's Sabre Stadium.

The Hilltoppers and Cavaliers, who face off at 7:30, both had their season openers scratched earlier this week because of rain. Neither team has the benefit of a preseason scrimmage, which means no scouting opportunities for coaches. So for possibly the first time in the history of this rivalry, both squads enter blind, unaware of the other's strengths and weaknesses.

"It's really gonna be kind of learning as we go, and it'll be the same for them," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "So it'll be interesting to have such a tough opponent in front of us for the first game, but it'll also be a good way for us to see how good both of us are."

Neither team has taken to the pitch for a game since 2019 — when they split a pair of regular-season contests before Forest earned a 3-1 win in the Seminole District Tournament — so there's plenty of excitement at both schools about this bout.