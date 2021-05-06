E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest to open season with top-tier rivalry match

Usually, there's a fair amount of leadup to an E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest soccer match. But in this pandemic-shortened 10-game season, the two rivals start the season by facing off against each other Friday night at Forest's Sabre Stadium.
The Hilltoppers and Cavaliers, who face off at 7:30, both had their season openers scratched earlier this week because of rain. Neither team has the benefit of a preseason scrimmage, which means no scouting opportunities for coaches. So for possibly the first time in the history of this rivalry, both squads enter blind, unaware of the other's strengths and weaknesses.
"It's really gonna be kind of learning as we go, and it'll be the same for them," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "So it'll be interesting to have such a tough opponent in front of us for the first game, but it'll also be a good way for us to see how good both of us are."
Neither team has taken to the pitch for a game since 2019 — when they split a pair of regular-season contests before Forest earned a 3-1 win in the Seminole District Tournament — so there's plenty of excitement at both schools about this bout.
"I was thinking about it on the way home yesterday. I guess we haven't played since 2019," Glass coach Randy Turille said at Thursday's practice. "That's insane to me. We played one scrimmage against Cosby [in March of 2020] and that was it. … So I'm excited for it. I've missed it tremendously."
Obviously, both teams look drastically different than in 2019. Glass graduated 14 seniors off last spring's no-go squad, and now feature only three or four players with varsity game-time experience. Forest brings back an experienced lineup made stronger by a handful of four-year varsity players.
"We're really pumped to get out and play," JF senior midfielder Quinn Mackey said. "It's a real challenge to play Glass; they're a great program. It's gonna be a real district battle."
His teammate, senior defender Zach Hinton, believes JF already has built a strong connection as a team in practices.
"We've got each other's back," he said after offering his take on what the Cavs need to do well against the Hilltoppers. "Just possess the ball, honestly. We're very technical this year, so if we can keep the game moving slow and in our favor, maybe we can score some goals."
For the scoring part, JF will likely rely on juniors Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings. Senior Christian Hecker is in goal. John Toney, a senior defender who has been key to Forest's success in the past, is currently sidelined with a knee injury.
"I think we'll be a solid team this year, but you don't really know," Zaring said. "All we've been doing is playing against each other, so it's hard to really tell."
For Glass, the start of the season is brutal, a gauntlet that features JF, Liberty Christian on Monday, and Rustburg on Thursday. Those four teams battled it out for Seminole District supremacy two years ago.
But there's reason to be hopeful. In addition to co-captains Tyler Garrett (defender) and Randy Trost (striker), the Hilltoppers feature junior Connor Reid-Perry, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound striker, and fellow junior striker Feliz Lopez, who Turille described as speedy and feisty on the pitch. Other scoring threats: junior midfielder Keaton Napior and senior striker David Anene, who moved to the area from Nigeria prior to the 2020 season. His brother Daniel, a junior, also is on the team.
"We've definitely got a younger team junior-wise, definitely smaller than in years past, but I think we've got a solid team," Garrett said. "… I know [JF has] some strong center-mids. I know they've got a fast kid up top and they'll be solid in the back. [We have to] just work down the wings and see what we can do."
Like other players in the longstanding rivalry, Garrett grew up playing with Forest athletes as a kid, in Central Virginia United's soccer club and indoor leagues. Those experiences lend weight to the rivalry because, more often than not, players on each sideline received the same type of training and know each other's style of play.
"We're all friends outside [of soccer]," Mackey said. "It'll get competitive, but that's just what soccer is, and we'll be buddies afterwards."
For Trost, the 2021 opener will be a "refreshing experience" after all the happenings of the past 14 months. He scored four goals and had an assist as a sophomore. Now he's ready to serve as a leader in his final high school campaign.
"No one really knows what to expect from us," he said, "and we don't even know what to expect, really. We just know people are going to underestimate us. It'll be fun to see how we come out and do. … If we just play as a team [tonight], defend together, go on offense together and give it everything we've got, I don't think we have anything to lose."