E.C. Glass and LCA, in midst of whirlwind finish to regular season, set to clash Wednesday

Liberty Christian coach Paul Redgate referred to it as "a player's dream" — a grueling stretch of four games in five days this week, followed by a couple extra contests next week to close the regular season.

But one person's dream is another's nightmare.

"Every team, it seems like, is in the same boat," Redgate said, referencing cancelations that forced games to be postponed, often to these final days of the regular season. "It's a player's dream — not a lot of practices, just a lot of games. But from a coach's standpoint it's a little bit of a nightmare."

After suffering just its second loss of the season and its first in Seminole District play to Heritage on Monday, LCA now travels to E.C. Glass on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. showdown. It takes place with the district crown on the line — and a week and a half remaining in the regular season.

It's the first time Glass and LCA, who have developed a rivalry the past few years, will play each other this season. They'll also face off at LCA on Feb. 10.

E.C. Glass (12-2, 8-1 Seminole) is in the midst of playing three games in four days. The Hilltoppers hit the court three times next week, too, and all that follows a demanding stretch in which they played four times in a seven-day span at the end of January.

"We just got done playing an NBA schedule for the most part," Glass coach DJ Best said as his team practiced Tuesday evening. "And that's their dream. 'You mean, we don't have to practice? We get to show up, play and get out of here?' They prefer to play, because they just know all we've got to do is go 32 minutes. … But as a coach, we don't a chance to fix the small details."

These are the days when you have to feel comfortable playing without much preparation. So Glass point guard O'Maundre Harris spoke for all the guys who will hit the court at McCue Gymnasium when he said: "We've just got to be ready to execute. Be ready to play."

Both teams enter Wednesday's game tied at the top of the district standings with 8-1 records in Seminole play. Heritage (8-2 Seminole) is one game behind.

LCA (12-2, 8-1) is led by 6-foot-2 junior point guard Sebastian Akins and 6-3 senior forward Sully Holmes. The Bulldogs also feature a tough starting five that includes 6-8 center Hanson Harris, versatile guard Tanner Thomas and 6-2 junior shooting guard Landon Etzel.

Akins was averaging 16.5 points per game prior to Monday's loss, in which he poured on 26 points to lead all scorers. He's a dual-threat guard known for his ability to get to the rim or shoot from the outside. Etzel averages around 14 points per game, while Holmes can shoot from beyond the arc and serve as a dangerous presence around the rim.

"Our slogan is that 'loss' stands for 'Losing is an Opportunity as long as you Stay Strong,'" Redgate said Tuesday, referencing the 53-51 loss to the Pioneers.

Glass is lead by Harris, averaging 19 points per game. The point guard has developed into one of the best slashers in the area and is the engine that keeps the Hilltoppers' fast-paced offense humming. Aidan Treacy averages around 14 ppg, while Camp Conner chips in nine. Six-foot-5 forward Owen Dunlop (six ppg) will battle down low with LCA's Hanson Harris.

Look for the Hilltoppers to try to take LCA out of its sets with their press defense, which comes in the form of three-quarters and half-court pressure. On Monday, the Hilltoppers held Jefferson Forest to eight second-half points in a 62-34 victory.

"They really pose a lot of problems you don't see from a lot of opponents," Redgate said of Glass. "They're as complete as they come with all the things they can do offensively, and then defensively they give so much effort and defense is all about effort."

O'Maundre Harris said he's benefitted from his reliable teammates, and that often shows in his ability to slash and then dish out to Treacy or Conner or dump the ball into the post. Glass also has received a jolt in the second half of the season from its bench play, especially from guard Jason Knox, who is averaging eight points per game after missing the first half of the season.

There have been a few lopsided games between the two teams since LCA entered the Seminole in 2015, but for the most part games have been tight and often decided in the final minute.

"It should make for a great environment," Redgate said. "Coach Best always has done a great job with them. … They try to put pressure on you and get you uncomfortable. We'll have to maintain poise and keep control of the ball and still run our sets."

Glass has won four straight since its Jan. 20 loss to Heritage. The district winner won't be determined Wednesday night — there is, after all, plenty of basketball to be played in the season's final 10 days. But whoever comes out on top will put themselves in a position to possibly earn the district title outright when Glass and LCA meet again on Feb. 10.

"I feel like we're playing really well right now," O'Maundre Harris said. "Playing as a team, playing together, sharing the ball and just playing really well."

