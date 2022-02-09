E.C. Glass and LCA ready for Round 2

Everything was going well for Liberty Christian last Wednesday night. The Bulldogs were scoring in transition, lighting it up from 3-point land and taking advantage of E.C. Glass' shooting woes.

Then the tables turned. In the third quarter, E.C. Glass suddenly found its touch, began creating turnovers in bunches and erased a double-digit deficit en route to a 57-47 victory that gave the Hilltoppers a one-game lead in the Seminole District standings.

Now the district crown is on the line Thursday as Glass (15-2, 11-1 Seminole) heads to the hostile confines of LCA to face the Bulldogs (14-4, 10-2) for a 7 p.m. matchup.

Win and Glass most likely takes the district title outright. Lose and there could be a three-way tie atop the standings, with Glass, LCA and Heritage all sharing the title.

Here's how things stand heading into the pivotal matchup:

» The Hilltoppers have one regular-season game remaining after tonight, but that's against winless Liberty, which the Hilltoppers swatted away 71-19 last month. So a victory Thursday almost assures Glass the title.

» LCA has no regular-season games left after Thursday and can only hope for a two- or three-way tie atop the Seminole. The Bulldogs will play for the fifth time since last Wednesday's game at Glass. They've gone 2-3 in that time frame and are trying to endure the roughest patch of their season.

» Heritage has two regular-season games remaining: a battle Thursday night at Amherst and another tough game Friday night against visiting Jefferson Forest. The battle-tested Pioneers face a tough road to a share of the title. They fended off Amherst by four points at home Jan. 13 and earned a hard-fought win at Forest, also by four points, last Thursday.

The Hilltoppers head to LCA as the hottest team in the district. They've won seven straight and are coming off a particularly hot shooting performance Monday against Brookville. Glass shot 55% from the field in that one and made 20 of 30 buckets from inside the arc (66%).

The hero in last week's LCA-Glass game was Hilltoppers point guard O'Maundre Harris, who scored a career-high 31 points, had 14 of his team's 19 points in the first half to keep his team afloat and led the third-quarter comeback. Glass possesses numerous weapons, but silencing Harris has to be one of LCA's main goals Thursday.

"He wants to be the best player on the floor every single game," Glass coach DJ Best said of Harris after last week's performance. "He is a coach's dream, and I mean that, honestly. Like, if we call a play and he sees something, he'll come over and say 'Hey Coach, I like this play, but let's do it like this.' Then when we do it and go watch the film, it's like bang, there it is, it's working. So he makes my job easy."

LCA lost a tough bout to William Fleming, 53-51, on Saturday in the Adam Ward Memorial. But the Bulldogs got back on track Monday against Amherst, 63-52, with a breakout performance by Tanner Thomas. The senior guard finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Throughout his years on varsity, Thomas has provided LCA with strong play from the shadows. He's rarely LCA's leading scorer and doesn't stand out with dazzling play, but Thomas can fill up the state sheet. He's been a rebounding machine — no easy task for a guard who stands roughly 5-foot-10 — and distributes the ball with authority.

"Tanner has really stepped it up," LCA coach Paul Redgate said last week, particularly noting Thomas' work on the offensive glass and his leadership. "He's such a competitor and a lot of what he does goes unnoticed."

Glass is tasked with limiting Thomas' output while also successfully defending junior guard Sebastian Akins (roughly 16 points per game), LCA's leading scorer. The 'Toppers also need to stick with 6-3 forward Sully Holmes, who poured on 22 points in the first meeting, including a 5-of-7 performance from 3-point range (71%).

LCA has to avoid the type of streaky play it fell into in the second half at Glass. The Bulldogs committed 21 total turnovers that night and were outscored 22-6 in the fateful third quarter.

"We just couldn't find any open looks on our side," Redgate said about that third frame last week. "They just kept up that defensive intensity. Every shot we shot was either forced or contested, and nothing dropped for us."

Tonight's game could be different, as the Bulldogs will feed off their rowdy student section instead of facing taunts at McCue Gymnasium. But they'll need a complete effort to shut down Glass, which also has benefitted this season from the strong play of Aidan Treacy, Camp Conner and Eli Wood.

Treacy scored 12 points against LCA last week. Conner also routinely scores in double digits, while Wood is coming off a notable performance Friday against Rustburg in which he scored 16 points and added three blocks, three steals, five rebounds and two assists.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.