E.C. Glass and LCA ready for showdown to determine Seminole crown

Jeff Woody huddled with his team on the field just before the sun began to set in midtown Thursday afternoon. Only 26 hours remained before the most anticipated matchup of the season. The time to prepare and tie up loose ends was over.
Woody looked his players in the eye. This is the best time of your lives, he told them. Look around when you get to the stadium tomorrow. Soak in the moment. You deserve to be there, so be resolved and don’t let off the gas. Trust in your coaches and teammates. Make sure you’re ready.
E.C. Glass (8-1, 5-1 Seminole) heads to Williams Stadium with a chance to earn a share of the coveted Seminole District crown if it upsets LCA (8-0, 5-0) tonight. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are looking to win the title outright for the first time. In the pandemic-shortened season, they shared the district crown with Heritage. Should Glass win tonight, Heritage can force a three-way tie for the title if it wins.
LCA is looking at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the Region 3C’s top team. E.C. Glass is hoping for a first-round home game in Region 4D. Plenty is on the line. All to be decided on a chilly November night as the regular season comes to a close.
“It’s a huge game in the sense of local high school football,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said. Rocco handed the program off to his son, Chris, in 2015. But by 2018, Rocco was back. This 18-person senior class, then, were freshmen when he returned. “One of the joys of this year is seeing this senior class putting themselves in positions to achieve such lofty goals and do some good things for our school and athletic program,” he added.
The Bulldogs’ last district loss occurred in February to Brookville at the start the pandemic-shortened, six-game season. Since then, they’ve ripped off 10 straight district wins. Because LCA has bowled over opponents all season, Glass feels like a serious underdog.
“Our coach shared a story with us, and it just proved that no one is giving us a shot,” receiver Eli Wood said after Thursday’s walk-through session. “And we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re just gonna have fun, go out and fly around and hopefully come out with a win.”
To do that, Glass needs to distribute the football effectively, getting it into the hands of as many running backs and receivers as possible. It also needs to stay composed and limit mistakes, like penalties and bad snaps.
And then limit the big play. Woody doesn’t necessarily consider big plays to be a 60-yard bomb or a broken-down play that turns into gold. Sometimes, they’re much more simple. Like a third-and-1 penalty. A fourth-and-1 breakdown.
“And you’ve got to put your hand in the ground and push,” Woody said. “That’s gonna be difficult to do because [LCA is] tough, they’re physical, they’re athletic. It’s a good football team.”
LCA has to be disciplined.
“Jeff does a lot of good things with formations and motions and utilizing that speed,” Rocco said. “We’ve got to be very disciplined in our spots, in our eyes and allow ourselves to play free. Because if we get in a position where we’re thinking too much or they’re getting us out of position with all their formations, then we’re doing what they want us to do and we’re not playing confident and free.”
Glass also has to crack the code that is the LCA defense. No one’s done that yet. The Bulldogs are holding teams to 14.8 points per game. In Seminole play, they’re even more lights out, allowing just 6.3 points on average across five district games.
“It’s like water. They fill gaps well,” Woody said of LCA’s defense. “Everybody’s got a gap and a responsibility. They’re not easily tricked. So it’s about who controls the trenches, who tackles. We’ve got to find a way to get these guys in space. We’ve got an idea on how to do that.”
This game is also attractive because of the chances each coach is willing to take. Rocco is known for adding all kinds of trick plays into the offense, while Woody, who is back calling Glass’ offense for the first time in several seasons, loves to do the same. His hook and lateral Glass pulled off to perfection in September nearly earned it the win over Heritage in the Jug Bowl.
“Coach Woody’s always gonna have something up his sleeve,” Woody said. “I’m sure [Rocco’s] got something up his sleeve as well.”
Wood, the senior receiver, noted the LCA blowouts. On offense, hard runners like Gideon and Caleb Davidson mix with quarterback Davis Lane and receivers like Jaylin Belford to wreak havoc on defenses.
Wood also considered the LCA lines, led by UNC signee Zach Rice. Formidable challenges, every one.