E.C. Glass and LCA ready for showdown to determine Seminole crown

The Bulldogs’ last district loss occurred in February to Brookville at the start the pandemic-shortened, six-game season. Since then, they’ve ripped off 10 straight district wins. Because LCA has bowled over opponents all season, Glass feels like a serious underdog.

“Our coach shared a story with us, and it just proved that no one is giving us a shot,” receiver Eli Wood said after Thursday’s walk-through session. “And we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re just gonna have fun, go out and fly around and hopefully come out with a win.”

To do that, Glass needs to distribute the football effectively, getting it into the hands of as many running backs and receivers as possible. It also needs to stay composed and limit mistakes, like penalties and bad snaps.

And then limit the big play. Woody doesn’t necessarily consider big plays to be a 60-yard bomb or a broken-down play that turns into gold. Sometimes, they’re much more simple. Like a third-and-1 penalty. A fourth-and-1 breakdown.

“And you’ve got to put your hand in the ground and push,” Woody said. “That’s gonna be difficult to do because [LCA is] tough, they’re physical, they’re athletic. It’s a good football team.”

LCA has to be disciplined.