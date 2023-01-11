E.C. Glass and LCA, rivals in recent years, to clash Thursday for first time this season

E.C. Glass wrapped a demanding section of its schedule Monday when it defeated Brookville, capping a run of five games in seven days. That's a brutal 160 minutes of basketball in 168 hours.

Describing that span, Hilltoppers coach DJ Best quoted one of the program's former coaches, Roy Roberson.

"Roy always said, 'If you take care of your kids, they'll take care of you,'" Best said as he watched his team practice its full-court press Wednesday evening, in preparation for Thursday's Seminole District bout against Liberty Christian. "We've had so much of that this year. I know they're tired. I know they're exhausted. Us coaches are exhausted, and we aren't the ones running up and down [the court]. But I think those games are what catapults you into another dimension."

The stretch included nondistrict victories over Franklin County and Spotswood, a seven-point loss to undefeated Northside on the road and two district wins, over Rustburg and Brookville. Now comes another test. Glass (10-2, 5-0 Seminole) and LCA, which have developed a rivalry in recent years, meet inside Glass' McCue Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. tipoff Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to this game," senior Glass point guard O'Maundre Harris said. "We don't look down on nobody as a slouch. We play every game like it's our biggest game. If we have that mentality all through the rest of the season, then we can go really far in the postseason."

Harris, like several of his classmates, has played in a handful of interesting matchups against the Bulldogs. The point guard who enters Thursday's game averaging roughly 26 points per game, struck for 31 points in the teams' first matchup last season (a career high at the time), which Glass won by 10 points.

He finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds eight days later in a win at LCA, then scored 24 points and hauled down 11 rebounds six days after that in the Seminole District championship, a shocking Bulldogs victory. Harris was named Seminole player of the year that night.

"Shots are falling," Harris said of his production this season. He's averaging just a shade under 10 rebounds and roughly five assists per game. "But most of all, my teammates are getting me the ball and getting me going early in the game."

LCA (8-4, 3-2 Seminole) will certainly have eyes on him Thursday.

"I've been in the Seminole now about 18 years coaching boys and girls teams," LCA boys coach Paul Redgate said, "and he's about as special as they come in the district."

LCA is coming off a 59-58 loss to Amherst on Monday. The Bulldogs led 40-21 at halftime, but the Lancers chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, then outscored the Bulldogs 20-7 in the final frame.

LCA is without last season's leading scorer, Sebastian Akins, who transferred to West Cabarrus High, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. In his absence, Redgate was expecting more production from 6-foot-8 center Hanson Harris this season. But the senior, a Hampden-Sydney commit, underwent back surgery a few weeks before the season began.

"He's a tremendous player, and we were gonna run a lot of stuff through him," Redgate said. Hanson Harris, the coach added, "has made a lot of progress" since the surgery and may return for the end of the regular season or in the playoffs.

Point guard Landon Etzel has developed into LCA's leading scorer, averaging roughly 19 points per game.

"He's just shooting the lights out," Redgate said. "He's a guy who can shoot it from deep, and you're almost surprised when he misses, that's how well he's shooting. I told him he's playing at a very effective level."

Lawson Sweeney transferred from Rustburg prior to the 2021-22 season but had to sit out that basketball season under the Virginia High School League's transfer rules applied to LCA in 2015, as it entered the league. Sweeney led the way with 22 points Monday and is averaging roughly 14 points per game.

The Bulldogs roster includes 10 seniors, including the team's "Swiss Army knife" Parker Damon and baseball standout Lane Duff, whom Redgate described as bringing "the toughness that we definitely needed."

Glass senior Aidan Treacy, the team's second-leading scorer, said the recent stretch of games was a good test for Glass, especially since the team aspires to get back to the state tournament for the second straight season.

"Coach always says we want a tough strength of schedule so we'll know what it will be like come March," he said. "It taught us how to handle that."

Treacy is looking to up his production, and Best wants more scorers to get in the mix, too.

"I don't think I've demonstrated what I'm fully capable of," Treacy said. "I think I've shown in spurts what I can do. I just need to be more consistent."

Glass has gotten valuable play from forward Jason Knox and production from Dexter Harris and Vari Gilbert off the bench. Right now, the Hilltoppers are getting roughly five or six points from bench play. Best wants that to increase to 10 or 15 points.

"We know people are gonna take away O'Maundre, so who's the next man up?" Best said.

And the Hilltoppers are looking at improving their defense, too, especially not being late on their rotations when coming out of pressure situations. They'll have time to fix some of those issues soon. After Thursday's game, Glass doesn't play again until the following Friday, Jan. 20, when it welcomes rival Heritage.

"To us, that's gonna feel like a vacation," Best said of the break between games.

But first, there's business against the Bulldogs.

"We're looking forward to what's turned into a nice little rivalry," Best said. "[LCA is] gonna be ready. They're gonna take O'Maundre away. They'll probably sit in their zone and make us slow the game down. They did that at the district championship last year when they forced us to shoot what were probably good shots that we just didn't make. And they're gonna take care of the basketball, and they can shoot it. That's a combination."

Redgate led his squad to a 12-point victory over Glass for the district tournament title last February after suffering a 16-point setback less than a week earlier. It came after the Hilltoppers had celebrated the district regular-season title and was a reminder that in Seminole, few things are a foregone conclusion.

"We've had some battles the past five years now," Redgate said. "Tomorrow night may be another one, who knows?"