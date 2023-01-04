E.C. Glass and Rustburg, two of area's best boys basketball squads, set to clash Thursday

Every team E.C. Glass has faced through nine games has tried to stop O'Maundre Harris. None have succeeded. The senior point guard is playing electric basketball right now and leads area scorers with 26.5 points per game.

Now, as play heats up in the Seminole District, Rustburg will take its shot at containing the 5-foot-9 showstopper. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Glass' McCue Gymnasium.

"The goal is to not let Harris get going," Rustburg coach Troy Harris said when asked about the Hilltoppers. "Everybody knows he's their engine. There needs to be a red jersey on him at all times. It's really tough when he's hitting on all cylinders to do anything about it because he is so good in every facet."

O'Maundre Harris is averaging nearly a double-double. He's hauling down roughly nine rebounds and averaging four assists per game. The reigning Seminole and Region 4D player of the year is known for his ability to drive into the lane for high-percentage shots, can down mid-range jumpers and dish to his teammates when opposing defenses collapse around him. His game is one reason this Hilltoppers team (8-1) is so difficult to prepare for, let alone defeat.

His first three outings of the season: 27, 27 and a career-high 33 points. Harris also poured on 30 points in Tuesday's win over Franklin County before scoring 21 as the Hilltoppers got revenge on Spotswood, which they lost to on Dec. 29, at McCue on Wednesday.

"He's a kid that, if you didn't know him, you'd think he has something to prove," Glass coach DJ Best said. "What people don't see is how that pushes his teammates. As much as he's a really good player, he's a really good leader. He wants to play scout team in practice if necessary; he wants to help his teammates get better."

Best and the Hilltoppers are in the middle of a tough stretch of four games in five days, with one of those outings rescheduled from early in December. And by the time they leave Brookville on Monday, they will have played five times in seven days.

"It's actually kind of cool," Best said. "It lets us test our guys mentally. In summer camp and team camps we're playing three games in a day. So we try to give them a little bit of a challenge."

Rustburg, meanwhile, hasn't played since Dec. 20, when it blasted Appomattox 71-38.

"It'll be interesting to see how we get going," Troy Harris said. "[Glass will] have some legs to worry about, but we'll have some rust to worry about, so we'll see who wins out."

The Red Devils (7-0) are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season, when they reeled off nine straight wins to begin the season under then-coach Brantley Shields.

The reason for that success: a three-headed monster in point guard Tayvon Vassal-Crider and guards Elijah Sherard and Terrence Parrish, all juniors. While senior starters Andrew Burke and Cole Crickenberger do the dirty work — like taking charges and fighting for loose balls — Vassal-Crider, Sherard and Parrish provide the bulk of the scoring.

In addition to O'Maundre Harris, eyes will be on Vassal-Crider on Thursday. The 5-11 headliner in his third varsity season is averaging 16.7 points per game, while Sherard is at nearly 15 ppg and Parrish at 14.7.

As an underclassmen, Vassal-Crider was hesitant about taking over games because he was surrounded by older players, Troy Harris said. Now the point guard is "taking ownership" of the court.

"He's gotten so much better," Harris said. "He makes the car go. Everything circles around him. ... He's really taken that step forward, and he has his fingerprints all over everything we're trying to do as a basketball program."

Harris typically likes his offense to play at a slow pace so it can establish a presence. "But with this group, that wasn't gonna work," he said.

Instead, Rustburg likes to run, often led by Parrish, who is adept at getting out in transition for easy buckets. So Thursday's game will feature two teams that feed off fast breaks. Glass is once again a speedy group that also features forward Jason Knox (who scored a career-high 19 points off the bench Tuesday), senior guard Aidan Treacy (who has scored in double figures five times this season), shooting guard Camp Conner, forward Vari Gilbert and newcomer Jerry Cashwell, a 6-4 post player and football standout who transferred from Amherst and is getting acclimated to Glass' style of play.

Glass is also deep, rotating nine or 10 players each game.

The press defense, one of Glass' calling cards, hasn't produced 20-plus turnovers yet this season, but Best said his group is focusing on forcing opponents into poor shot selection, which he pointed out can be as effective as a turnover.

"If I can get someone to shoot a shot they don't normally hit, then great for us. We'll speed teams up with different traps to get someone an open look and we'll get burned sometimes. That's the risk-reward. But if we can get them to shoot a 3, then that's a long rebound out to a guard. Then we're going up and down the floor, ready to rock and roll."

Best believes Glass hasn't yet reached its full potential, one season after making a state tournament appearance in Class 4.

"We haven't [played] 32 minutes of E.C. Glass basketball," he said. "But when they get locked in, it's a scary sight."

Rustburg, one year after sporting 10 wins, now figures to be among the Seminole District's top teams. The junior-heavy group, Troy Harris noted, is excited for Thursday's matchup. Stopping O'Maundre Harris is the top goal.

"He doesn't get any room to run around tomorrow," the coach said.