E.C. Glass back in state title game and ready to "shock the world" with youthful squad

When the lacrosse season began in late April, Eddie Ranuska was curious about his new group. It was comprised of just two seniors, chock full of underclassmen and featured fewer players than in recent years. The consensus around the lacrosse world in Virginia: This would not be E.C. Glass' year.
But this group of 22, 14 of whom are either freshman or sophomores, believed. They had three letters printed on the back of their mesh shooting shirts: STW, which stands for "Shock the World."
The lacrosse scene may be shocked that E.C. Glass is back in yet another state championship game. This group, not so much.
"Nobody thought we were gonna be here," Ranuska said this week as his team prepared for Saturday's 10:30 a.m. Class 4 state title game against Dominion, which will be held at Glass' Vince Bradford Field. "Nobody thought we were gonna be the best team in [the Lynchburg area]. Nobody thought we were gonna be the best team in the region. But when we go back in the [team room] and we're watching film and we're talking together, that's what we believe."
That Glass is here, in a state championship game for the fourth straight season after wrapping its fourth consecutive region title last week, is due to a number of factors.
There is the tradition in Hilltopper Country, where outgoing players pass on expectations to others. There is the coach, who since he took over a decade ago has never suffered a losing season and pulled off a perfect one in 2018. There are the former players, guys like Wyatt Hamilton and Matthew Gallagher, who have returned as assistant coaches this year.
And then there are the two seniors, Sammy Hamilton and Woody Carrington, who helped this young team establish its identity, who set the tone in important games, who taught underclassmen how to execute the game plan. Their leadership was never more apparent than when Glass (10-1) lost its first game of the year to North Cross, a Roanoke-based private school that already had 12 games under its belt by the time it met the Hilltoppers.
"Every other year, we've been so deep, like 30-man rosters, three different lines of midfield." said Hamilton, an attack. "This year we have one starting line of midfielders, and stuff like that really made us discouraged early. I think we had a reset after our first game when we lost to North Cross. We thought about it and reshaped our goals around not just looking towards a state championship but working game by game and week by week to get better."
Sometimes, the little, daily routines help a team form its bond. In one instance, notecards began appearing each day letting players know what they needed to work on.
"That really helped to ground us and helped us think less in the future and more about the right now," Hamilton added. "Now that we're here, it's kind of surreal. If you'd asked me months ago, I would've said I'm not sure if we would've made it to the regional championship. But once we started getting on a roll, I realized how much potential these guys had and how much work they were gonna have to put in. But that work was so worth it in the end."
Carrington, a 6-foot midfielder, has put up a whopping 70 points in 11 games, a 6.36 average. This week, he stood answering questions with the next star of this program, freshman Robert Sorenson.
"You don't have to be a senior this year to be a leader," Carrington said. "We're all holding each other accountable. Other guys have stepped up because we don't have big senior numbers. No one guy is above the group. We've all got to hold each other accountable."
Sorenson has scored more than 30 goals in his first year and features an eye-popping 60% shooting percentage. Ranuska describes the 5-foot-6 Sorenson as "fearless," someone who practices non-stop, who was a little kid bopping around the field when his cousin, Glass standout and 2012 grad Jimbo Moore, played here before a college career at Army.
"Forget about size" Ranuska said of Sorenson. "The kid's heart is as big as anybody's on the field. He's just playing on another level right now."
And Sorenson's life does revolve around lacrosse. His family's yard is too hilly for a goal, he said, so his neighbors let him set up shop in theirs. His father cleared out the family's barn so the son can shoot inside when it's raining or snowing or dark.
"It's nice knowing no one's outworking me," Sorenson said. "No one's out practicing at those times, and I know I'm the one improving. ... Ever since I was a little guy, like 4 or 5, I've wanted to play for Coach Ranuska and just love being a part of the Hilltopper program."
Key to Glass' success has also been junior midfielder Eli Wood; sophomore defender Jack Lloyd, responsible for guarding the opposition's most prolific player; and sophomore goalie Billy Koudelka, who stands at an imposing 6-foot-7 and made 20 saves in the region title bout.
On Saturday, Glass hopes to slow down fast-paced Dominion (13-0) to dictate the pace of the game. Glass doesn't typically take a ton of shots — somewhere in the ballpark of 20 per game — but its shooting percentage is usually high. And the Hilltoppers will try to take advantage of playing at Bradford, where they've brought in extra sets of bleachers to accommodate for a potentially large crowd.
It'll be the eighth meeting between the two clubs since 2011. Glass is 5-2 against the Titans since then, including a 12-8 victory in the 2018 state championship game and a 21-11 win in the 2017 state semis.
Above all, Ranuska said, Glass needs to play as a unit. He's spoken a lot with this young group about the concept of family, how you do things together and lean on each other. So that's what Hamilton means when he talks about the team playing to its full potential, and having fun doing it. And it's what Sorenson means when he says he's waited since he was a kid for this type of moment. And it's what Carrington means when he says the major thing Saturday is finishing the job this group started in April, back when it had no clear identity.