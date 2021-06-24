E.C. Glass back in state title game and ready to "shock the world" with youthful squad

And then there are the two seniors, Sammy Hamilton and Woody Carrington, who helped this young team establish its identity, who set the tone in important games, who taught underclassmen how to execute the game plan. Their leadership was never more apparent than when Glass (10-1) lost its first game of the year to North Cross, a Roanoke-based private school that already had 12 games under its belt by the time it met the Hilltoppers.

"Every other year, we've been so deep, like 30-man rosters, three different lines of midfield." said Hamilton, an attack. "This year we have one starting line of midfielders, and stuff like that really made us discouraged early. I think we had a reset after our first game when we lost to North Cross. We thought about it and reshaped our goals around not just looking towards a state championship but working game by game and week by week to get better."

Sometimes, the little, daily routines help a team form its bond. In one instance, notecards began appearing each day letting players know what they needed to work on.