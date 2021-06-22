E.C. Glass beats Western Albemarle to earn fourth straight trip to state title game

WAHS’ Austin Payne recorded a first-quarter hat trick, including a backhand goal on a play from behind the net, to give Western Albemarle a 4-3 lead with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

“Number 22 [Payne] had an outstanding game,” Ranuska said. “Way to put a team on his back like that. He’s probably one of the best kids we’ve seen all year.”

E.C. Glass answered midway through the second quarter as Eli Wood found Sorensen open on the left wing. The freshman buried his shot to tie the game at 4 with 5:56 left.

Western Albemarle rallied after Carrington gave the Hilltoppers a 6-5 lead, tying the game at 6. But a second goal for Carrington on the day gave the Hilltoppers the lead for good after that.

After three goals from the senior in the quarter, Wood buried a chance with two minutes left in the frame, which gave Glass a 9-6 lead after three periods.

Ranuska switched up some defensive assignments at halftime to try to neutralize the big-play duo of Western Albemarle’s Payne and Stuart Widener.