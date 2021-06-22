E.C. Glass beats Western Albemarle to earn fourth straight trip to state title game

CROZET — E.C. Glass coach Eddie Ranuska admittedly doesn’t like to call timeouts in the opening stages of the second half. However, he sensed an adjustment needed to be made to get the Hilltoppers back on track.
Ranuska called a timeout early in the third quarter with Glass and Western Albemarle tied in the Class 4 boys lacrosse semifinals.
The Hilltoppers responded with a goal a minute later and outscored the Warriors 5-2 over the final 21 minutes to secure a 10-7 road victory.
“I don’t like to call a timeout that early there in the second half,” Ranuska said, “but that timeout there when we were tied 5-5, we scored a goal, 6-5, and we never looked back.”
Robert Sorensen scored four goals, and Woody Carrington had a third-quarter hat trick to lead E.C. Glass (10-1) to a fourth straight trip to the state championship game.
“Robert Sorensen is a freshman; he’s an outstanding young man and just really leaves it all out there on the field,” Ranuska said. “You see the kid, he looks young, but he plays like a senior. Woody Carrington a senior, you have a senior and a freshman out there doing what they need to do to put their team in the best position to win.”
The teams went back and forth for most of the first half.
WAHS’ Austin Payne recorded a first-quarter hat trick, including a backhand goal on a play from behind the net, to give Western Albemarle a 4-3 lead with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Number 22 [Payne] had an outstanding game,” Ranuska said. “Way to put a team on his back like that. He’s probably one of the best kids we’ve seen all year.”
E.C. Glass answered midway through the second quarter as Eli Wood found Sorensen open on the left wing. The freshman buried his shot to tie the game at 4 with 5:56 left.
Western Albemarle rallied after Carrington gave the Hilltoppers a 6-5 lead, tying the game at 6. But a second goal for Carrington on the day gave the Hilltoppers the lead for good after that.
After three goals from the senior in the quarter, Wood buried a chance with two minutes left in the frame, which gave Glass a 9-6 lead after three periods.
Ranuska switched up some defensive assignments at halftime to try to neutralize the big-play duo of Western Albemarle’s Payne and Stuart Widener.
“I think our defense finally clamped down,” he said. “[Payne] and [Widener], we really tried to clamp down on them. We were dominating other matchups, and they made some adjustments too. They put their two best guys down at attack, and that kind of helped us because our short-stick defensive middies matchup really well against other middies, so we really don’t slide to offensive middies.
“Our defense clamped down, our offense had good possessions and some big goals there at the end.”
In the fourth, William Ferguson squeezed a shot past Glass goalie Billy Koudelka and just over the goal line with 2:59 left to cut Western Albemarle’s deficit to 9-7.
That’s as close as the Warriors got, though, as Sorensen scored on a man-up opportunity with less than 30 seconds left to seal the win.
Glass will take on Dominion (13-0) for the state title. The Hilltoppers will play host Saturday (at a time yet to be announced) and aim to beat Dominion in the championship game for the second time (they also did so with a 12-8 win in 2018 at a neutral site).
The Titans beat Fauquier 13-10 in the other semifinal contest Tuesday to reach Saturday’s title match.