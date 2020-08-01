E.C. Glass bids goodbye to one of its coaching legends

In 31 years, Simpson amassed a 418-80 coaching record, notching the most wins in VHSL history by the time she stepped down in 1999. She currently ranks third in the state behind Mills Godwin’s Mark Seidenberg (432 wins) and Douglas Freeman’s Larry Parpart (487).

In her tenure, Glass won back-to-back state titles in 1984 and ’85 at the Group AAA level, served as state runner-up three times, advanced to the state semifinals 10 times, won 13 regional championships and celebrated a whopping 21 Western District titles. During one stretch, in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the Hilltoppers captured 13 straight district crowns.

By the time most of her athletes arrived in high school, they’d already received years of instruction from professionals at places like Boonsboro and Oakwood country clubs. Simpson’s role, then, wasn’t so much to teach the game from scratch as to help players hone their skills and add mental fortitude that could complement their talents.

One of her main goals, she said in a 2005 interview for this newspaper, was to instill confidence in the teenagers who suited up for Glass.

“I tried to let them know that they were as good as anybody they walk on the court with and to just play their game,” Simpson said. “I stressed confidence, that they could beat anybody they were on the court with.”