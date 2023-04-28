By the time the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter, the boys in royal blue — and the E.C. Glass fans looking down on the game taking place on the turf at University of Lynchburg’s Shellenberger Field on Thursday — oozed confidence. A 6-0 run provided plenty of momentum for the Hilltoppers, along with an eight-goal margin over Virginia Episcopal.

That assurance waned over the next frame, courtesy of a valiant comeback effort by the Bishops that trimmed their deficit to three with less than four minutes left. But when the minutes remaining turned to seconds, the spirit of superiority returned to the Glass sideline.

“This is our city!” one player yelled from the bench as he looked to his left, toward the only other Lynchburg school to field a varsity boys lacrosse team, while the clock on the scoreboard ticked down from 35 seconds. The Hilltoppers’ third-quarter run, coupled with a timely goal and one defensive stand in the final stages, proved enough for a 17-14 victory in the Battle of the ’Burg.

“It’s just one of those moments you’ve gotta enjoy,” Glass junior attack Robert Sorenson said, “and it’s nice to be able to pull it out. We started slipping there at the end, but we were able to recover.”

As rain continued falling on the turf, Sorenson spoke about how VES (6-5) turned what looked like a lopsided victory for Glass (7-1) into a barnburner in the last quarter. The Bishops tallied more goals in that period (eight) than they had in the first three combined (6). Most of those scores came in a four-minute stretch that turned a seven-goal game into a three-goal Glass lead.

Brennan Olmert struck first as VES chipped away. He fought through a trio of defenders, drew a foul and scored on a shot he released as he fell forward.

It sparked new life into the VES offense, which followed with two straight goals by Billy Koudelka, a Glass transfer.

The 6-foot-7 former Hilltoppers goalie (now a VES attack) stretched his arm and stick above a pair of defenders and simply shot over top of the two and current Glass goalie Matthew Ebert (three saves).

“He’s definitely a matchup problem. You can try different things, but he still seems to find a way to get the ball in the back of the net and get the ball in his stick,” Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said of his former player.

Koudelka’s final score of the night — a team-best fifth goal — followed, capping a sequence in which he dipped and dodged around his defender to find a path to the crease, in an unexpectedly nimble display for a player of his stature.

The goal pulled VES within four, at 15-11. Jay Blount found Olmert about one minute later for the second of back-to-back goals by the Bishops to cut the lead to 16-13.

“We played until the end,” VES coach Kevin Gates.

But that’s when Glass’ experience — and a bugaboo that had been an issue both in games past and earlier in the evening for VES — shifted things.

The Hilltoppers went two men up when VES was flagged for two fouls.

Sorenson provided reason to celebrate when he bounced a shot past Bryce Ledwith and into the back of the net in the last several seconds of the extra-men opportunity. Glass’ veteran players knew they needed to milk precious seconds from the game to stunt the VES comeback, and then made the situation even more uncomfortable for the Bishops by adding another tally to the board to restore a four-goal lead with 2:15 to go.

“We could definitely feel that the momentum was shifting away from us,” Sorenson said. “… It let us know that, ‘Guys, we’re still here, we can still pull this out.’”

VES got one goal back when Blount’s pass attempt somehow floated into the back of the goal on the other side, but time ultimately ran out on VES after one more shot sailed wide and Glass’ defense blocked any further attempts.

The Bishops stayed within striking distance thanks to Ledwith, who made 12 saves against 42 Glass shots. VES finished with 30 shots, but had a 12-6 advantage in the category in the fourth quarter.

Credit Nathan Pickerd for creating many of those opportunities. He won the overwhelming majority of faceoffs in the fourth quarter, just as he did in the first.

At that point, Pickerd gave VES the early advantage by winning at the X to set up easier transition opportunities.

VES scored on each of its first three shots, and led 3-1 before Glass responded with five straight goals.

All five of those ’Topper tallies came on extra-man opportunities.

“If that’s a six-on-six game, if we could’ve kept our composure, we had a great chance. But we lose our marbles, for whatever reason,” Gates said of the costly penalties his team incurred.

E.C. Glass earned six of those before VES had any, and went 6 for 6 to go ahead for good.

“We had a lot of them, and that kind of gave us a lot of momentum starting off early. Just [knew] that it might get chippy, but we’ve got some options here to kind of get the game in our hands from the jump,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson acted as the “quarterback” on those chances, setting up plays from behind the goal. He twice found teammates for open shots.

With 1:46 left in the opening quarter, Penn Willman (three goals) send a shot off the post, and Sorenson collected the ball behind the goal before quickly flipping it to a waiting Camp Conner just feet outside the crease.

Conner scored the second of his team-high five goals on the play.

“He knows exactly where I’m gonna be, and I know exactly where to look,” Conner said of Sorenson.

Willman was on the receiving end of another of those extra-man-opportunities from Sorenson, who finished with four goals — most of them thanks to his athleticism that helped him create and then finish off shots from distance.

Jackson Grant was Glass’ other player with multiple goals (two). Luke Matthews, Aidan Treacy and Davis Redmond finished with one goal each to give Glass its seventh straight victory.

For VES, which saw a five-game win streak snapped, G Wyatt, Olmert and Blount had three goals apiece. Olmert and Blount also chipped in three assists each.

Non-District

E.C. Glass 17, Virginia Episcopal 14

VES;3;2;1;8;—;14

Glass;5;3;6;3;—;17

Scoring: VES — Billy Koudelka 5 goals; G Wyatt 3 goals; Brennan Olmert 3 goals, 3 assists; Jay Blount 3 goals, 3 assists; John Hatch 2 assists. ECG — Robert Sorenson 4 goals, 3 assists; Camp Conner 5 goals, 1 assist; Penn Willman 3 goals; Luke Matthews 1 goals; Jackson Grant 2 goals; Aidan Treacy 1 goal; Davidson Redmond 1 goal.

Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 12. Matthew Ebert (ECG) 3.

Records: VES 6-5. E.C. Glass 7-1.