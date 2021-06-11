E.C. Glass boys win Class 4 state doubles championship; Megan Knight cruises into girls singles finals

It was the first state boys doubles championship for E.C. Glass since 2017, when Trent Daly and Moses Hutchison accomplished the feat.

"We played a team that we were well prepared for," Glass coach Tim Matthews said. "Having played [John] Handley and Blacksburg, we were definitely prepared for some competitive doubles. The guys came ready to roll and we cruised."

Ploch and Knight, Matthews added, both provided lights-out serving in the title bout. Ploch, a senior, smashed an ace at match point to end things.

"That was just a great way to end the season for him," Matthews said. "... He just overpowered them. Wolfgang just comes with so much power."

Afterward, Ploch headed to the beach for vacation while Spencer Knight, who had very few unforced errors Friday, remained in the area to watch Megan Knight, his sister, in Saturday's championship singles match.

"Hopefully she can win," he said. "That would be really special. I've been thinking about this for a long time, so hopefully we can both be state champions."

Megan Knight had no trouble with Loudoun County's Vivian Lun, whom she faced in the doubles semifinals Thursday. Knight said after that match that she had sized Lun up so she'd know what to expect Friday.