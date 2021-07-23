E.C. Glass' Carrington reaches All-American status; Region 4D boys lacrosse teams released

Woody Carrington, a recent graduate of E.C. Glass, earned All-American honors from USA Lacrosse this week after the midfielder poured on 45 goals and 29 assists in the spring to lead the Hilltoppers to the Class 4 state championship game.

Glass head coach Eddie Ranuska was named USA Lacrosse coach of the year for the West Central Section of Virginia. His Hilltoppers finished the season with a 10-2 record, advanced to the state championship for the fourth straight season and celebrated their fourth region title in a row.

Another recent Glass grad, Sammy Hamilton, earned USA Lacrosse's Bob Scott award, which honors players who serve their communities, invest in the local development of lacrosse, are known as strong teammates and have high marks in the classroom.

Glass junior midfielder Eli Wood took home USA Lacrosse all-academic honors, which are awarded to players with strong lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship and significant academic achievement.

Carrington also was named the Virginia High School League Region 4D player of the year this week, while Ranuska was named region coach of the year.

Below is a complete listing of the Region 4D teams: