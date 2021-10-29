E.C. Glass crushes Brookville to continue quest for share of Seminole crown

Brookville (5-3, 3-3 Seminole) currently has eight starters injured, most of them who typically play on offense and defense. The Bees finished with 104 yards of total offense, which included minus-6 passing yards. Quarterback Drake McDaniel, with key parts of his receiving corps injured, was 3 for 12 and tossed three interceptions.

"It's a big game, we wanted to come in and try to win it, and we took one on the chin," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "You can either throw in the towel and pout about it or get back to work. I know what I'm gonna do, I know where I'll be [Saturday] at 9 a.m. I was just proud of my guys in the second half. Instead of throwing in the towel I thought they came out with a little more fight. … They played their butt off, but we can't get in that hole."

The challenge now for the Bees is to finish the regular season strong against Rustburg and find a path through the playoffs. Whatever postseason success they find could hinge on whether Meeks can retool the lineup and get his players to respond.

"I've got to do a better job," the coach said. "With these guys out, I've got to figure out a way to make it work, man."