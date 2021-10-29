E.C. Glass crushes Brookville to continue quest for share of Seminole crown

Eleven hats to the football. That's the message E.C. Glass defensive coordinator Jermaine Johnson preached in practice this week.
Time and time again, the E.C. Glass defense delivered knockout blows at or behind Brookville's line of scrimmage Friday night, the Hilltoppers offense couldn't be stopped, either, and what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between two strong Seminole District teams turned into a rout as Glass swatted away Brookville 42-7 at Lynchburg City Stadium.
For a sign of how dominant Glass' defense was, consider this: the Bees, who had racked up more than 1,100 yards of total offense combined in the last two weeks, managed just a paltry 18 in the first half.
Stopping Tayshaun Butler, Brookville's prolific running back, also was an emphasis during the week. Butler finished with 103 rushing yards and the Bees' lone score, but with Glass' defensive line and backs pushing forward in a hurry, the senior could only gain 16 by halftime, while Glass built a 28-0 lead.
"He runs hard, he's strong," Johnson said of Butler. "Everybody talks about his quickness and his speed, but he's just as strong, as well. So we had to get 11 hats to the football. We knew he was not going down on just first contact. So we preached all week, we really harped on getting 11 hats to the football and swarming to the football, no pun intended."
The win kept E.C. Glass (8-1, 5-1 Seminole) in the hunt for a share of the Seminole District crown with one week remaining in the regular season. The Hilltoppers square off with district leader Liberty Christian (8-0, 5-0) Friday.
Against Brookville, Glass quarterback George White threw for 144 and tossed three touchdowns, Q Foster scored twice and receiver Eli Wood made back-to-back TD receptions as the Hilltoppers offense recorded 324 yards of total offense.
"Doesn't seem like anybody else does, but we know what we can do as a team and that's all that matters," Wood said after hauling in four catches for a team-high 58 yards. "We've been doing this on a weekly basis and we're just trying to keep it going. We stick together and we're united."
Glass got on the board with a first-quarter 24-yard sprint by Markevus Graves, and White unleashed a 38-yard pass to Foster early in the second frame for a 14-0 lead. White then found a leaping Wood in the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown pass. The duo was at it again 33 seconds before halftime, this time on a 12-yard pass.
"George put it up in the corner," Wood said of his first TD reception. "But George didn't have much pressure today and that speaks a lot to our offensive line. All week, we've been hearing that [Brookville's] got dogs up front, dogs up front. Well, we do, too."
Brookville (5-3, 3-3 Seminole) currently has eight starters injured, most of them who typically play on offense and defense. The Bees finished with 104 yards of total offense, which included minus-6 passing yards. Quarterback Drake McDaniel, with key parts of his receiving corps injured, was 3 for 12 and tossed three interceptions.
"It's a big game, we wanted to come in and try to win it, and we took one on the chin," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "You can either throw in the towel and pout about it or get back to work. I know what I'm gonna do, I know where I'll be [Saturday] at 9 a.m. I was just proud of my guys in the second half. Instead of throwing in the towel I thought they came out with a little more fight. … They played their butt off, but we can't get in that hole."
The challenge now for the Bees is to finish the regular season strong against Rustburg and find a path through the playoffs. Whatever postseason success they find could hinge on whether Meeks can retool the lineup and get his players to respond.
"I've got to do a better job," the coach said. "With these guys out, I've got to figure out a way to make it work, man."
Six-foot-8 senior linebacker Owen Dunlop scored the second touchdown of his career when he snared a McDaniel pass and returned it 30 yards for a 35-0 lead. His first touchdown came against GW-Danville when he scooped up a fumble. On Friday, he high-stepped it into the end zone, navigating his way through the Bees with ease.
"I was dropping into my coverage and I saw [the receiver] go out for a screen. So I took action," Dunlop said.
It was a reminder that there are playmakers all over the field for Glass, even if they rarely get a chance to contribute in exactly that way. Dunlop likes the chances of his team moving forward. The biggest challenge of the season lies directly in front of them before the playoffs even begin.
"I think we can go all the way as long as we keep working hard," Dunlop said.
Glass' defensive line displayed its speed, causing Brookville's playmakers to redirect, Johnson noted. Of Brookville's 28 rushing plays, nine went for negative yards or no gain, and nine more for three yards or less.
"The defensive line was creating that initial pressure, and then our linebackers, we have a lot of speed on defense as a whole, but our linebackers also run really well," Johnson added. "So once that defensive line created that initial disruption, now our linebackers have free gaps to run through."