E.C. Glass defeats Heritage in first matchup of regular season

E.C. Glass entered Monday's matchup against rival Heritage with three main goals: limit the output of Pioneers sharp-shooter Kyle Ferguson, win the rebounding battle and make free throws down the stretch.
The Hilltoppers accomplished all three objectives.
Glass point guard O'Maundre Harris led all scorers with 18 points, Camp Conner added 11 points, and the Hilltoppers dispatched Heritage 50-37 in the first regular-season meeting between the two city basketball teams inside a rowdy McCue Gymnasium, where fans were allowed for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
In a game that didn't lack the breakneck pace that's been associated with the rivalry for decades, Glass (3-0) took advantage of a Heritage team out of sync and playing its first game of the season.
The Pioneers committed 18 turnovers, found their shooting touch flat on field goal attempts and went just 9 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Ferguson, a senior forward who lit up McCue with a 27-point performance last season, scored nine points Monday, as did guard Darius Brown. Ferguson and Brown led in the scoring department for HHS, while Hussain Williams added seven points. Glass coach DJ Best said his team wanted to keep Ferguson under 15 points.
Glass also won rebounding battle and made 16 of 24 free throws.
"Good team win," Best said. "We had a couple hiccups, but the goal is always to win eight minutes at a time. That's what this season's about."
Heritage's Simieon McMillan hit a fast-break layup on his team's second possession of the game. It was Heritage's only lead. Glass led by as many as 11 points in the first half and was up 26-20 at the break.
Heritage got to within three points on a 3 by Kyle Ferguson early in the third quarter, but Glass responded with a 10-1 run.
"High-energy game, fast-paced game, some things didn't go our way, some things did go our way," Ferguson said. "It's a tough loss. It just starts with preparing better in practice. Doing all the little things right, ... just being more focused and under control more."
Heritage cut the deficit to six points on a bucket by Keshaun Hubbard with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers managed just three more points the rest of the final frame and missed 4 of 5 free throws.
"This is a tough environment to come play in. This was our first game, and it showed," Heritage coach Tony Crews said. "I think the guys had some jitters. When you're trying to get back in the game and you start missing free throws, I think some of that is jitters and some of that is first game. ...
"I thought as a team we competed when we could have given up. And I thought, collectively, we didn't execute the game plan. We're deep, and we didn't play up to our tempo. But give Glass credit. Their press slowed us down tremendously. They didn't give us an opportunity to run."
Harris has scored in double figures in all three of Glass' games. Forward Owen Dunlop added eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
"[At] halftime, coach told us to limit transition points and limit their scoring and tighten up on defense, so second half that's what we did," Harris said.
Conner hit three 3-pointers to keep the pressure on the Pioneers. He drained two in the third quarter — off an assist from Harris and again with six seconds left in the quarter off a pass from Eli Wood.
"That's my shooter," Harris said, with a smile, of Conner. "I always look for him, try to get him open. If he's making 3s, that opens up more space around the floor."
Glass and Heritage typically face off for the first time in January rather than early December.
"Whatever the schedule makers do, we're gonna play it," Crews said. "But ideally, I would like to see this game played later on when all of us have had a chance to get our feet up under us. And I don't know what went into the scheduling aspect of it. That's for the schedule makers. But I know ideally as a coach, I would like to have this game moved further down the line."
Best said there's at least one benefit to playing Heritage early in the season.
"What I tell my kids is, would I have liked to play in January and then play again in February? Sure. But you wanna see how good you are, you wanna see where you are, take it on early. What do we need to work on? Now when we get the film [Tuesday] we know what we need to go to work on, because we're gonna see teams like this down the stretch."
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 50, Heritage 37
HERITAGE (1-0)
Brown 9, Ferguson 9, Williams 7, Washington 2, Hubbard 5, Jones 1, McMillan 4. Totals 13 9-19 37.
E.C. GLASS (3-0)
Camp Conner 11, O'Maundre Harris 18, Treacy 6, Dunlop 8, E. Wood 4, D. Harris 3. Totals 15 16-24 50.
Heritage;6;14;12;5;—;37
E.C. Glass;16;10;14;10;—;50
3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Brown, Ferguson). Glass 4 (Conner 3, D. Harris).
Highlights: Heritage — Ferguson 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Brown 3 assists, 3 steals; Hubbard 3 rebounds; Williams 2 blocks. Glass — Dunlop 9 rebounds, 4 blocks; O. Harris 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; E. Wood 3 assists.