E.C. Glass defeats Heritage in first matchup of regular season

Harris has scored in double figures in all three of Glass' games. Forward Owen Dunlop added eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

"[At] halftime, coach told us to limit transition points and limit their scoring and tighten up on defense, so second half that's what we did," Harris said.

Conner hit three 3-pointers to keep the pressure on the Pioneers. He drained two in the third quarter — off an assist from Harris and again with six seconds left in the quarter off a pass from Eli Wood.

"That's my shooter," Harris said, with a smile, of Conner. "I always look for him, try to get him open. If he's making 3s, that opens up more space around the floor."

Glass and Heritage typically face off for the first time in January rather than early December.

"Whatever the schedule makers do, we're gonna play it," Crews said. "But ideally, I would like to see this game played later on when all of us have had a chance to get our feet up under us. And I don't know what went into the scheduling aspect of it. That's for the schedule makers. But I know ideally as a coach, I would like to have this game moved further down the line."

Best said there's at least one benefit to playing Heritage early in the season.