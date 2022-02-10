E.C. Glass defeats LCA, eyes Seminole District regular-season title

E.C. Glass' Jason Knox knocked down a jumper to open the fourth quarter at Liberty Christian. It gave E.C. Glass a shocking 20-point lead, and the Hilltoppers' student section broke out into chorus.

"This is our house!" they chanted across the court to a throng of LCA students.

And for at least one night, it was.

After a poor start, E.C. Glass caught fire in the second quarter and then cruised to a 68-52 victory over the Bulldogs, sweeping the two-game series and likely earning the Seminole District regular-season title for the first time since coach DJ Best took over in 2018-19.

Glass and LCA entered the contest separated by one game in the district standings, so an LCA victory would have forced a tie. But Glass' Aidan Treacy poured on 20 points, O'Maundre Harris finished with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists). and the Hilltoppers took advantage of a 19-5 second-quarter run to effectively earn the title. Glass (16-2) has one game remaining, Friday at Liberty (2-16), and is looking to finish 13-1 in district play. Heritage trails the Hilltoppers by one game.

"I think we're playing really well, playing as a team," Harris said after Thursday's game. "We're finally coming together as a team and we're noticing what we're capable of doing. Keep playing well together and we can go far in the playoffs."

Glass shared the ball particularly well, finishing with 13 assists. The Hilltoppers trailed by nine in the first quarter after a floater by LCA's Sebastian Akins (11 points), but closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 15-14 lead, courtesy of a pull-up 3-pointer by Treacy.

Then the Bulldogs' struggles really began. They didn't score in the second quarter until the 4:26 mark, off a layup by Landon Etzel (10 points). Meanwhile, Glass was just getting warmed up. It took a 32-16 lead with 1:51 left in the frame when Harris missed a free throw, got his own rebound and then fed the 6-foot-8 Dunlop for an easy bucket.

When the two teams met at Glass last week, Harris broke loose for 31 points, so Best expected LCA to guard him closely Thursday. Still, the junior point guard drove down the middle of the lane and took on three defenders in the second quarter, somehow hitting an improbable layup that ignited the Glass side of the gym.

Treacy looked unstoppable, too. He hit an and-1 jumper a couple possessions later, paused and nodded his head to the Glass student section.

"I was just playing free, shooting the ball with confidence," the junior said, "taking what they gave me, just playing how I like to play."

Junior guard Zach Smith came off the bench and added nine points for Glass in his best game of the season. Smith, a standout for Glass as a sophomore, is in the process of overcoming a calf injury that kept him sidelined for much of the first half of the season. On Thursday, he hit three 3-pointers.

"It felt good, man," Smith said. "Helped me get my confidence back. I was lacking a lot of confidence, being hard on myself, but glad I came through for my teammates."

LCA's Sully Holmes led all scorers with 27 points, complete with five 3-pointers and four dunks. He broke away for a rim-rocker off a baseball pass from Tanner Thomas (eight rebounds, three assists, two steals) for the game's first two points and also scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

"He's special, man," LCA coach Paul Redgate said of Holmes, who also had seven rebounds. "I've been blessed to coach some amazing athletes here, and he's as awesome as they come. Not just what he does on the court, which he put on display tonight, but what he does off the court to help our team."

LCA committed 15 turnovers and shot 41% from the field (19 of 46). Last week it suffered a disastrous third quarter at Glass. This time, the shooting woes showed up in the second. Glass also downed eight 3-pointers on the night.

"It very similar to last game, unfortunately," Redgate added. " … We got cold from the field in the second quarter this time and they were able to hit some shots. [Smith] came in and hit a couple 3s in that quarter, and once they start hitting 3s they're dangerous, because the court gets more spread out and then it's harder to guard Harris, and he's an unbelievable player, and it showed again tonight."

Dunlop added eight rebounds and played one of his most complete games of the season. His squad will most likely be the No. 1 seed for next week's four-team Seminole tournament, which will be held Monday and Wednesday.

"We're capable of going all the way as long as we keep doing what we've been doing and keep working hard," Dunlop said.

Best said the goal Thursday was to share the ball. And on a night when starter Eli Wood did not play, Glass needed at least one player to step up.

"It's not that we're a selfish team, we just sometimes take selfish shots," the coach said. "When we've got "good, better, best" in the back of our head — we go back and watch film and we talk about good shot, better shot, best shot on the floor. … Make the right play, play unselfish, and that's kind of what happened tonight. We were prepared for them to try to take O'Maundre away from the game and Aidan stepped up big time. Everybody stepped up big time."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.