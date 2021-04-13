E.C. Glass dispatches Jefferson Forest, advances to Region 4D volleyball championship

It's not ideal when one of the captains on a team loses her voice before a big game. But even though Virginia Blair Trost may have had difficulty communicating with her E.C. Glass teammates in Tuesday night's Region 4D semifinal match, she didn't need her words. Her play did all the talking.
The 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter blasted kill after kill, and her teammates provided solid play, too, as the Hilltoppers defeated Jefferson Forest 3-1 to advance to the region title game for the first time in nearly a decade.
"I was like, 'OK guys, you need to pick me up," Trost, a University of South Carolina beach volleyball commit, said in a whisper. "And my team did just that. They helped be my voice tonight."
She finished with 14 digs, eight kills and three aces, and her teammates also posted impressive stats. Hannah Raso added 18 digs and eight kills. Devan Funke posted a double-double with 20 assists and 10 digs. Erin Johnson, a junior beach commit to Division II Saint Leo University in Florida, had 15 assists and eight digs. Ashley Deitz had seven kills and eight digs.
The Hilltoppers (11-2) dropped the first set after Forest (9-4) broke a 9-9 tie on five straight aces by senior outside Kaylee Abbott (nine kills, nine digs, six aces) and then withstood Glass' late comeback bid.
But the Cavaliers were bothered by 23 attacking errors on the night, which ultimately made a difference down the stretch since all four sets Tuesday were contested.
"Started off strong and then just kind of had some dips in confidence and focus. That hurt us a little bit," JF coach Kristy Snow said. "But Glass is a good team. I can't take anything away from them. All around they're a good team. When we try to shut one player down another one takes over. So I wish them well. ... A lot of errors, unforced errors hurt us."
Glass advances to the region title game for the first time since 2012, when it made a trip to the Class 4 state semifinals. In any other year, a win in the region semifinal round means an automatic state berth, but things are different in this pandemic-altered season; Virginia High School League rules state a team must win the region title to advance.
That puts No. 2 Glass on the road at top-seeded Blacksburg on Thursday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. The Bruins defeated Pulaski 3-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
Glass didn't appear rattled after JF claimed Tuesday's first set. After all, the Hilltoppers had defeated JF twice in the regular season (3-2 and 3-0).
"I basically told them that we hurt ourselves with missed serves and bad passing and serve receive," Glass coach Willie Wilson said of that first set. "We've only had one practice in three weeks with playing four games in a row one week, three games in four days the next week and then spring break. ... So we just try to keep to the fundamentals and stay in their head about what they need to do. ...
"I thought we played JF's style of play in Game 1, and we flipped the switch in Game 2. We kind of stayed there. We had our moments when we let them back in, and JF did a great job of pushing us, our weaknesses. Kristy's a great coach. But we still have a will to win that I haven't seen in my eight years."
Former coach David Cardwell took Glass to its most recent state tourney. He died unexpectedly in an April 7 accident. Wilson, close friends with Cardwell for 25 years, thought a lot about Cardwell prior to Tuesday's match.
"He was a great person, great coach," Wilson said of Cardwell, who in addition to his role at Glass also coached volleyball in recent years at Appomattox and William Campbell. On Tuesday, a moment of silence also was held for Cardwell at Nelson County High.
"I loved him," Wilson said. "I kind of think he was with us a little bit tonight."
The Hilltoppers busted their way out to an 11-5 lead in the second set, but JF tied things up at 17 on a kill by junior right side Morgan Blankenship (seven kills, nine digs). Glass answered immediately with a kill by setter Erin Johnson and kept the Cavaliers at bay. The third set was much closer throughout, with JF playing from behind and then tying things at 21 all. But Glass junior middle blocker Ashley Dietz carved up JF with two aces down the middle of the court to claim the match.
Forest threatened again in the fourth set, narrowing Glass' lead to 21-19 on an ace by Mariah Soucie. But two hitting errors and a kill and block from Glass sophomore Nellie Fitzgerald polished off the victory.
JF senior Alex McCray finished with 11 kills and 10 digs. Sophia Gerni added 20 digs, Emily Crosswhite had 31 assists and six digs, and Blankenship posted seven kills and nine digs.
"I think we came out in the first set with a lot of energy and just those little mistakes kind of got us down. But I think we did really well," McCray said. "I think we really just needed to push through and keep going like in the first set and keep coming back with that same energy."
Trost was impressed with the way Glass rallied after what she described as timid play early.
"I'm so proud of everybody," she said. "It's definitely an awesome family."