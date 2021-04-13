E.C. Glass dispatches Jefferson Forest, advances to Region 4D volleyball championship

"Started off strong and then just kind of had some dips in confidence and focus. That hurt us a little bit," JF coach Kristy Snow said. "But Glass is a good team. I can't take anything away from them. All around they're a good team. When we try to shut one player down another one takes over. So I wish them well. ... A lot of errors, unforced errors hurt us."

Glass advances to the region title game for the first time since 2012, when it made a trip to the Class 4 state semifinals. In any other year, a win in the region semifinal round means an automatic state berth, but things are different in this pandemic-altered season; Virginia High School League rules state a team must win the region title to advance.

That puts No. 2 Glass on the road at top-seeded Blacksburg on Thursday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. The Bruins defeated Pulaski 3-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal.

Glass didn't appear rattled after JF claimed Tuesday's first set. After all, the Hilltoppers had defeated JF twice in the regular season (3-2 and 3-0).