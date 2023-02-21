There were smiles at E.C. Glass after Tuesday night's game, but there were no celebrations.

Instead, there was talk of work.

More work to be done for a team that notched its second straight Class 4 state championship berth, this time with a 57-43 victory over visiting GW-Danville.

"The goal isn't to get there, the goal is to win one," Hilltoppers coach DJ Best said.

His star player O'Maundre Harris felt basically the same way.

"It's exciting, y'know? But last year we didn't like how we did, so we've got to take it one game at a time," he said.

Harris led all scorers with 24 points, his teammates took over in the second half as GW looked to take the senior out of the equation, and the top-seeded Hilltoppers (22-2) took care of business against the No. 4 seed Eagles.

The score was tied once, at 9 in the first quarter, but Glass never trailed. And the Hilltoppers withstood a fourth-quarter GW rally, as the Eagles trimmed a double-digit deficit to seven points with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the fast-paced affair.

Harris burned the Eagles (18-10) in the first half. He had nine of Glass' 13 points in the first quarter, then put up nine more in the second quarter. Here's a glimpse of how effective the senior guard was early: on Glass' second possession he drove from the top of the key and through the lane under triple coverage for a layup, split the defense on his team's ensuing possession for another layup, then drove and stopped short, deciding to pop off a 15-foot jumper instead. Three possessions, three class Harris results.

"I started hot," Harris said.

Meanwhile, GW countered with junior Casyn Lewis. Lewis drained three 3s in the opening quarter and hit another in the second frame for 12 points at halftime. He finished with 22 points and knocked down 6 of 10 3s on the night.

GW focused more on double-teaming Harris in the second half. As a result, he scored just six points. But Glass received production from elsewhere. Leading by four points with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter, the Hilltoppers closed the frame on an 11-2 run.

Senior guard Camp Conner added 13 points in the win, while junior forward Jason Knox chipped in 10 points.

"We've had so much practice with people taking him away," Glass coach DJ Best said. "We just take him away ourselves [in practice]. You wanna take him away? Let's go play 4v4. Let's go do it. And I think that's a big thing for us. We've got players who play really well together. ... It's showing that you can take away our best player and we're still gonna find ways to score."

GW hung around, but was doomed by turnovers. The Eagles committed 18 of them in all.

And yet there were openings. Part of the reason: Glass committed an uncharacteristic 12 turnovers, six more than its season average. Lewis' 3 from the left wing with 3:10 remaining brought the deficit down to seven, 48-41.

"We tried to go into some defensive pressure and stuff like that," Eagles coach Jermaine Parker said, "but I know that the guys were gassed because of how they were playing. .... But they hung in there. I've had a team that sometimes if it don't float our way, then we'll bow out. But they fought. I didn't feel like they gave up."

But Glass forced several key turnovers and put the game away from the free-throw line, where the group went 20 of 28 on the night.

"Always competitive coming into E.C. Glass and playing," Parker said. "I was proud of our guys and how they stuck with it, and my seniors especially, how they controlled the tempo of the game. Watching Glass, I knew they were a tough team. ... My hat goes off to my guys. They played to expectation. The only thing I could have asked more is if we had won."

Conner was 5 of 8 from the field (including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc), while Knox was 3 of 5. That production made all the difference for Glass, which entered looking for someone to replace the production typically provided by senior guard Aidan Treacy, who was back from an injury Tuesday but who scored only two points.

"That's the next man up [mentality]," said Harris, who also went 9 for 11 from the free-throw line. "Once my teammates find that out, once they get that, then we'll be really great."

It's the second time Best has taken Glass to the state tournament since taking over the program after the 2017-18 season. Glass advanced to the state quarterfinals one year ago, where it lost to eventual state runner-up Loudoun County.

Now the Hilltoppers will welcome No. 2 Western Albemarle for the region title Friday. Western Albemarle defeated Jefferson Forest in Tuesday's other semifinal. Win Friday and the Hilltoppers will have a first-round home game for the state tournament.

"We want to defend home floor," Best said. "We love playing at the Zoo. And then we want to get ready for what's after that. This team, all summer, has been built to take on some of these harder teams, with the schedule that we've played, with the teams we've played over in team camp. It's gonna be interesting to see how all this folds together now."

Region 4D Semifinals

E.C. Glass 57, GW-Danville 43

GW-DANVILLE (18-10)

Ellison 1, Brawner 2, Walden 5, Casyn Lewis 22, Simpson 6, Carter 4, Broadnax 3. Totals 16 4-9 43.

E.C. GLASS (22-2)

D. Harris 2, Jason Knox 10, Camp Conner 13, O'Maundre Harris 24, Treacy 2, Gilbert 3, Wood 3. Totals 16 20-28 57.

GW-Danville;10;8;10;15;—;43

E.C. Glass;13;14;14;16;—;57

3-point goals: GW 7 (Lewis 6, Walden). Glass 5 (Knox, Conner 3, O. Harris).

Highlights: Glass — O. Harris 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Knox 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 3 rebounds; Conner 3 assists, 3 steals.