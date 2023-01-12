E.C. Glass earns blowout win over Liberty Christian

By the time crowd-favorite Walker Wood skipped the ball to teammate Aidan Treacy for an easy layup in the final seconds of Thursday night's E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian matchup, the game had already been decided. The Hilltoppers kept playing anyway. Glass reserve guard Jamarius Hamlette stole LCA's inbounds pass on the next play and laid it in for the final two points of the game.

For the Bulldogs, it was a harsh ending indicative of the night. For E.C. Glass, it was the most complete-game performance coach DJ Best has seen this year.

"Nothing was easy for them," Best said after the game, a 68-23 bludgeoning and the most lopsided affair since the two teams developed a rivalry the last five or six seasons. "They literally had to work for every bucket they got. When they turned it over, we made them pay. When they missed a rotation, we made them pay. When they let us inside of the zone, we made them pay. ... The guys played phenomenal. I finally got 32 minutes [of effort]."

In some years past, the two student sections went at it from across the schools' gymnasiums, each often taunting the other. There was none of that Thursday at Glass' McCue Gymnasium.

The most excitement occurred whenever savvy Glass guard O'Maundre Harris head-faked his opponent and then juked into the lane. Or when the student section, eyeing a 20-plus point lead in the third quarter, shouted "We want Walker!" a reference to Wood, the 5-foot-10 reserve guard (Best complied, garnering more cheers, and the anticipation built in the section each time Wood touched the ball).

The last time LCA had been inside McCue prior to Thursday was when it stole away the Seminole District tournament championship from the Hilltoppers. Glass showed it hadn't forgotten. The defense held the Bulldogs to two first-quarter points, and the Hilltoppers led 30-13 by halftime.

"We ran into a juggernaut tonight, that's exactly what it is," LCA coach Paul Redgate said. "Every single possession they made their presence known. ... Their pressure and them being in our face no matter where we caught the ball, where we couldn't really get into an offense, that just really hurt us. And then the floodgates opened, and unfortunately we just couldn't get going on the offensive side at all, especially in that first half."

Harris finished with a game-high 27 points, four more than LCA managed as a team, and teammate Jason Knox added 15 points for Glass.

After the game, Knox, a 6-2 junior, sported pink shades as he talked with students prior to loading onto the bus. It was that kind of night, the kind where you rock the shades if you've got 'em and enjoy a 45-point blowout.

"I do all the dirty work," Knox said after cleaning up several Glass misses and sticking them back. He also added six rebounds, two assists and a block. "I love doing the dirty work. Sometimes my point guards don't want to get dirty," he added, giving a little shove to Harris standing within earshot, "but I'll get dirty for 'em."

No one else would accuse Harris of not being all-in on every play. The senior who leads the Hilltoppers in points, rebounds and assists per game this season split the LCA zone over and over, especially in the second half.

Harris wasn't happy with his personal performance at halftime. He'd scored 10 points, but several of his shots had missed the mark. Had they gone in, the lead would've been bigger after 16 minutes of action.

"[When] shots are not falling, I feel like I need to play [more intense] defense," he said. ... "Second half, I picked it up. I was down on myself in the locker room before the start of the second half, and my teammates encouraged me to pick my head up. Then I got started."

He scored 17 second-half points.

"I feel pretty good about the win," Harris added, "but I'm not satisfied with it. Because we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of stuff to clean up. I feel like we did really good, but I don't feel like we've reached our full potential yet."

Glass (11-2, 6-0 Seminole District) shot 50% from the floor and 67% from inside the arc.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (8-5, 3-3) shot just 24% on the night and 33% on two-point attempts. Point guard Landon Etzel, who entered averaging roughly 19 points per game, had a team-high seven against the Hilltoppers.

It was the worst loss of the season for a squad trying to navigate without former point guard Sebastian Akins, who transferred out of the area, and 6-8 center Hanson Harris, currently out after undergoing back surgery.

"Right now, especially after a tough loss like that, we've got to love one another, serve one another and care for one another," Redgate said. "And if we do that, we'll be fine and come out of this stronger. ... It's tough [without Akins and Harris], but then again, everybody deals with injuries or whatever it may be. So, it's next man up. ... We've got to rise up and play, and unfortunately we weren't able to challenge Glass at all tonight."

LCA committed 21 turnovers, while Glass committed just five.

"Communicating on defense and beating as one, like, being one on defense," Knox said. "We've got one of the best backcourts in the district, so we really just worry about the defensive end."

Best talked Thursday about the stretch his team just concluded, five games in seven days, and how he believes it has prepared Glass for the last half of the regular season.

"We didn't even work any offense the last few days," he said of practice. "It's been strictly defense. ... Today, I told them we needed to defend. And right out the gate, that's what it was. Now, [LCA] missed some shots that were makeable, but let's go back to last year [in the district tournament championship.] I know how that feels like. When you can't shoot, the basket continues to get tighter and tighter and tighter."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 68, Liberty Christian 23

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-5, 3-3 Seminole)

Duff 3, Etzel 7, Hildebrand 2, Durst 2, Damon 2, Hartless 3, Jenkins 1, Staples 1, Elder 2. Totals 9 3-7 23.

E.C. GLASS (11-2, 6-0 Seminole)

D. Harris 2, Jason Knox 15, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 27, Treacy 9, Hamlette 4, Brestel 2, Ball 2, Anderson 2, Cashwell 2. Totals 28 7-12 68.

LCA;2;11;5;5;—;23

Glass;10;20;20;18;—;68

3-point goals: LCA 2 (Duff, Etzel). Glass 5 (Knox, Conner, O. Harris 2, Treacy).

Highlights: LCA — Etzel 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Damon 2 steals; Hartless 2 blocks. ECG — Cashwell 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Knox 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; O. Harris 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Conner 3 assists.