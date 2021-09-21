E.C. Glass edges Jefferson Forest at Seminole District Golf Championship

E.C. Glass won the Seminole District Championship at a rainy Ivy Hill Golf Club on Tuesday, edging Jefferson Forest by one stroke, 306-307. Glass' Penn Willman led the 33-person field by firing a 2-under-par 70, while JF's Conner Kail shot an even-par 72 to finish second overall.
Willman, Kail, JF's Ean Sprinkle (73), Amherst's Brice Reichard (74), Glass' Camp Conner (74) and Amherst's Anthony Souza (78) were all named all-district first-team members. Second-team honors went to Brookville's Jared Skinner (78), JF's Thomas Shadrick (79), Rustburg's Avery Cox (79) Glass' Jackson Laughon (80) and John Waterworth (82), and JF's Jaden Trent (83).
Moving forward into the postseason, Glass, JF and Amherst all advance to the Region 4D Championship, while Brookville and LCA advance to the Region 3C Championship. LCA defeated Rustburg in a playoff Tuesday to grab that spot. Four Rustburg individuals will advance to the Region 3C tourney: Avery Cox, Julius Hall, Jackson Hall and Trevor Justice.