E.C. Glass' George Best, a baseball standout, takes a swing at collegiate hockey

George Best remembers the moment he first held a hockey stick.

He was 7 or 8 years old, and his mother, Lisa, was working as an athletic trainer for Liberty University's men's team.

"She told me they wanted me to come into the locker room," Best, now 18, recalled Tuesday. "So I went in the locker room and the captain of the team, Eric Reynolds, gave me a stick."

It was a transformational moment for the youngster.

"After that, I was like 'Sign me up,'" Best said. '"Where do I start?'"

The world is full of those types of stories. Someone places a glove or a basketball — or in this case, a hockey stick — into the hands of wide-eyed kid. The kid gets hooked. Can't get enough of the sport. Often the kid eventually finds other passions and leaves old interests behind. But sometimes, a love affair is born. That's what happened to Best.

So now, roughly 10 years after that initial encounter, Best is closing out his senior year of high school. His E.C. Glass baseball team will soon wrap the regular season, crossing its fingers that it will make the eight-team field into postseason region play. And Best is doing all he can to help, because he currently leads the team in hitting.

Soon, he'll turn his attention to another kind of hitting. The kind that takes place on the ice, where toughness reigns supreme; where savvy play and smart, quick decisions are of utmost importance; a shivery sanctuary where the stakes are high and the competition fierce.

"I didn't know anything about ice skating until that night I got the hockey stick," Best said, a couple hours before taking his position at third base for the Hilltoppers. "I think it a while to get my feet under me, and then the rest is history."

When the interview wraps a few minutes later, Best will sort of wax poetic. He'll talk about pursuit. If you want to start something, go for it. What's holding you back? He says these words and he means them. Because he's lived them.

***

He has been E.C. Glass' most reliable hitter this season. Best doesn't bring a ton of power when he stands in the right side of the batter's box, but he makes contact, and that's what coach Allen Jones appreciates.

"It's usually base hits, base hits," the coach said. In the field, Best used to catch for Glass. Now he commands the hot corner.

The talent Jones has noticed the most over the years in Best: consistency at the plate. But power? Jones wasn't so sold on Best in that department.

Then last week came along. Hitting in the No. 2 hole, Best stepped to the plate against Jefferson Forest's Sam Bell on the midtown diamond. He focused on doing what he has all season: just hit a line drive, he told himself, and get on base.

So when he lifted a ball into the outfield, he had another thought: "That's not going out," he recalled Tuesday. "It's just a nice little popup to left field."

Then he rounded first base and was told by an assistant coach that he'd just hit a home run.

It was the first homer of his high school career. The first, in fact, since he began playing T-ball as a kid.

"I don't have a secret," Best added about his success this season. Prior to Tuesday night's game against Rustburg, he was hitting a team-best .394, with 13 hits (nine of them singles) and 14 runs scored. "Just get my cuts in the cage, have a good mindset going up to the plate."

Jones believes Best's hockey skills have helped him become a reliable hitter. "I think it's his hand-eye [coordination]," Jones said, and there it was plain to see: how someone could succeed at two very different sports that are rarely talked about in the same breath, let alone played by the same individuals.

***

He gets ice time wherever he can. That used to be at LU. Then it was onto Roanoke, where Best played for a club team and began realizing hockey folks are a tight-knit bunch. For Best, that's the appeal of the sport.

"We did everything together," he said. "We went to dinners together, everybody came over to everybody’s houses, it was just a big family. And that’s what I'm excited about for college, because it will be an even bigger family."

This past season Roanoke didn't put a team together, so Best went to play in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the North Carolina Golden Bears in the Eastern Hockey League, which prepares high school players for the next level.

He's headed to West Virginia University to play hockey. That in itself is a rarity for a high school athlete from the Lynchburg area. Jones, for instance, couldn't recall an athlete from Glass going on to play collegiate hockey. Many U.S. high school athletic associations don't offer the sport, especially in the South, and that goes for the Virginia High School League. So Best plays where and when he can, attends showcases in other states and gets in stick drills in places like his driveway.

To play in college, he's mostly advocated for himself, approaching coaches about his talents. That's how his chance at WVU came along. Best, a right defenseman, reached out to coaches there. He attended a prospect skate, performed well and was approached about playing for the Mountaineers.

WVU, a member of the American Collegiate Hockey Association, offers three tiers of club hockey: Division I, II or III. Best could fit into any one of them, and be moved up or down throughout the course of a season.

"My first thought when I started playing hockey is I want to play as long as I can," he said. "I don’t care how competitive it is, I just want to play. This is a sport I can play for a long time. So if college is the end, I can just go play in some rec league that’s like a men’s league. If college isn't the end, ... you can see yourself going overseas, you could go into some low professional teams."

Right now, ice time is difficult to come by. It's spring and this is his last go-around with baseball, and the Hilltoppers are on the playoff bubble. But soon he'll turn his attention back to hockey, the sport he's loved since that player put a stick in his hand a decade ago.

That experience may have taught Best numerous lessons. It definitely instilled a sense of determination to pursue his goals.

"If you want to try anything new, like hockey or a new sport or a new anything," he said, "just do it. There's really no reason not to try. You try and you don't like it, then oh well. You try and you fall in love with it, that's the best part."

