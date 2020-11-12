E.C. Glass grad Sackett Wood earns spot with UVa football

Sackett Wood, a 2018 E.C. Glass graduate, has earned a walk-on position as a tight end at UVa, the Charlottesville school announced Thursday.

Wood — a versatile standout who played quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and outside linebacker in his time at Glass — initially turned down offers from Davidson and Washington & Lee to attend UVa and focus on academics.

He missed football, though, and decided to attempt a walk-on position after his first year of college.

"He's dedicated," Glass coach Jeff Woody said, adding he knows Wood is the type of athlete whose approach is "I'll do whatever you tell me to do if it helps me achieve my goal."

"He's worked his tail off academically and athletically," Woody said. "He got himself in shape, and it's very difficult to walk on at a school like UVa. ... He's a worker. He's gonna leave his feet to make a play. So when he had the opportunity to audition, his resume was complete."

Wood also spent several years on the Glass lacrosse squad, helping the Hilltoppers win the 2018 Class 4 state championship and scoring 21 goals as a midfielder that season. He also played varsity basketball for three years and helped Glass' 2017-18 squad reach the Class 4 state quarterfinals.