E.C. Glass heads into the playoffs with serious but lighthearted approach

They have to be. Louisa has won 50 of its last 56 games dating back to 2017. The Lions feature some big defensive linemen who can get into the pocket in a hurry to disrupt offenses. They have four shutouts to their credit this season, and will force Glass to rely on its speed. The Hilltoppers need to control field position, which they didn't always do well against Liberty Christian in last week's regular-season finale, and stop the Louisa run.

"It's knock-down, drag-out, you-better-step-it-up style of football," Woody said about Louisa.

Get past what could be a rain-soaked affair Thursday at City Stadium and the field only gets tougher. No. 1 Salem (9-1), No. 2 GW-Danville and No. 3 Western Albemarle (9-1) all are ranked ahead of the Hilltoppers, and each is in action Friday. Glass was a little miffed with earning the four seed, especially since it defeated GW early in the season, but White said he and his teammates will make the most out of their situation.

For a look at how nonchalant this group can be, look no further than White. Even after a rough loss last season against Jefferson Forest on a cold, miserable night when sleet pelted the playing field, White emerged unscathed. It was his first game at quarterback, and it was a rough one. But one of his responses was: "Hey, it's football, and football's fun."